Fantastic. Must have been some occasion. Him and Cruyff were proper rockstars.



Did Neeskens feature for Ajax when they beat us under Shanks too?



Edit - apparently not.



Before the game they came out onto the pitch and walked towards the Kop, which was feral and screaming "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" at them. They looked like they shit themselves. No malice in it. They were the great Barcelona. We were just announcing that we were Liverpool.I actually thought we won 1-0 on the night. It wasn't until I got home and heard they'd equalised while we on the Kop were still celebrating going 1-0 up. 🙃