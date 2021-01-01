« previous next »
Johan Neeskens RIP

Johan Neeskens RIP
Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73, the Dutch football federation had confirmed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg56grgypr7o

Sad news. Team mate if Cruyff at Ajax, Barca and the Netherlands, but a legend in his own right too. One of the iconic names of European football.

Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73, the Dutch football federation had confirmed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg56grgypr7o

Sad news. Team mate if Cruyff at Ajax, Barca and the Netherlands, but a legend in his own right too. One of the iconic names of European football.

Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.

I did yes - my first European game was Barcelona in the 76 UEFA cup semi, I got to see Neeskens and Cruyff.

RIP Johan
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Such a lovely footballer. RIP>
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP.  He made sure Sepp Maier wasn't stopping his penalty in 1974

Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP to a legend.

Always was a draft fave of mine too.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP to a legend.

Always was a draft fave of mine too.

Perhaps his greatest legacy.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Perhaps his greatest legacy.

Forget the European Cups Johan, Samie keeps picking you in RAWK Draft's.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Just imagine Neeskens playing in today's press-heavy football...

There's heavy-metal football, and then there's Neeskens...

RIP...
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/912

Like Rob, I was at the Barcelona game at Anfield in 1976. Neeskens being in their team alongside the likes of Cruyff and Rexach.

RIP. ♥️
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
I did yes - my first European game was Barcelona in the 76 UEFA cup semi, I got to see Neeskens and Cruyff.

RIP Johan

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:39:29 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/912

Like Rob, I was at the Barcelona game at Anfield in 1976. Neeskens being in their team alongside the likes of Cruyff and Rexach.

RIP. ♥️

Fantastic. Must have been some occasion. Him and Cruyff were proper rockstars.

Did Neeskens feature for Ajax when they beat us under Shanks too?

Edit - apparently not.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Fantastic. Must have been some occasion. Him and Cruyff were proper rockstars.

Did Neeskens feature for Ajax when they beat us under Shanks too?

Edit - apparently not.
Before the game they came out onto the pitch and walked towards the Kop, which was feral and screaming "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" at them. They looked like they shit themselves. No malice in it. They were the great Barcelona. We were just announcing that we were Liverpool.

I actually thought we won 1-0 on the night. It wasn't until I got home and heard they'd equalised while we on the Kop were still celebrating going 1-0 up. 🙃
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Only 3 players left alive of the great 70's Dutch players.   :(

Ruud Krol
Arie Haan
Johnny Rep
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Only 3 players left alive of the great 70's Dutch players.   :(

Ruud Krol
Arie Haan
Johnny Rep

Steve Maclaren?
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Footy was so great in the 1970s. RIP Johan.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Before the game they came out onto the pitch and walked towards the Kop, which was feral and screaming "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" at them. They looked like they shit themselves. No malice in it. They were the great Barcelona. We were just announcing that we were Liverpool.

I actually thought we won 1-0 on the night. It wasn't until I got home and heard they'd equalised while we on the Kop were still celebrating going 1-0 up. 🙃

Your not wrong mate, funny enough talking about it yesterday...that '' Barcelona! Barcelona! there's fuck all down for you!'' one of the loudest things Ive heard at Anfield...the whole ground where onto it.

I have said for years. ...Decades ..Neeskens was better than Cruyff that night...tho memories of the game have now faded :D


Thommo scored a diving header if I recallabout a yard off the line!


Neeskens was a class footballer

Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
"If someone passes me, he's basically walking away with a chunk of my salary."

Johan Neeskens
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see  Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.

I feel truly grateful to have witnessed Cruyff and Neeskens.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see  Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.

I feel truly grateful to have witnessed Cruyff and Neeskens.

My Dad got tickets off a mate of a mate for the Kemlyn that night, still remember the bizzie using his horse the move the queue in the alley behid the houses, but yeah normally you just made the effort to get there. Spurs 1983, got to the ground around 11:30 and stood in the already long queues until the gates opened at 1pm.

Telling the kids i've seen the likes of Cruyff, Neeskens, Casillas, Ronaldinho, Eto'o, Xavi, Iniesta and a young Messi at Anfield just blows their minds
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Magic, love reading this. My first European game was against Brighton so I got to see the European champions Kim Wilford and the permed legend Dan Eggen. Not quite the same.

Closest Ive come to seeing a team that felt like superstars was Capellos Roma with Batistuta, Totti, Cafu and Aldair.

But Cruyff and Neeskens. And then to knock them out too. Superb.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Did any of you get to see him play at Anfield?

RIP Johan.
RIP Johan.   :(

I also got to see him in that UEFA Cup match in 76.
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
Only 3 players left alive of the great 70's Dutch players.   :(

Ruud Krol
Arie Haan
Johnny Rep
Rumours of René van de Kerkhofs demise have been greatly exagerated
Re: Johan Neeskens RIP
RIP Johan.   :(

I also got to see him in that UEFA Cup match in 76.

Love this. Three of RAWKs finest all at the same game close to 50 years ago. You wouldnt always know it, but the amount of knowledge and things witnessed by posters on here is incredible.
