Talk of that Barcelona match also highlights the change in fan culture especially for us arl arses..if you wanted to go to that match...and see Cruyff...( Johan fucking Cruyff!!!) Neeskens et al.....and the impending Kings of Europe no less!...you had only one challenge...just get there early and queue ( 56,000 that night)..ok ask your mum for a couple of bob maybe...but it was there for us...any age, just make an effort....no credits, no ballots, no unaffordable prices for kids. If your under 40 must be incomprehensible how accessible and easy it was.
I feel truly grateful to have witnessed Cruyff and Neeskens.