Don't want to derail the thread, or the rest of the points you make on your post, but just a quick point on the suits.
The suits were fine. If we had won the match (which we might have if Phil Babb didn't make a mess of his easy clearance, that went out for a corner) that would have been the end of the ridiculing of them.
The Utd suits were actually worse, particularly looking back at them now. If you were to ask kids now what suits looked stupid, I'd say about 90% would say the man Utd black funeral suits, with a wedding flower.
Anyway just a quick point. Apologies for the derail.
My point about the suits was for me personally it just made us look unprofessional,that it was a jolly boys outing,lets get this match out the way and we can get on the beer ,attitude.that waster David James ,organised the the suits due to the fact he was fannying about modelling on the cat walk for armani in his spare time ( when he wasnt fucking about all night playing games on his PlayStation or whatever it was and smoking 60 a day ) and got a deal off them to suit and boot the players .
Who the fuck okayed that ? They were representing Liverpool football club on fa cup final day ,the world was watching and they had an important job to do .Utd had already won their 3rd league title in 4 years ,they were definitely on the up .it was a chance for them to do the double and against us .we had a perfect opportunity to piss all over their parade and take the shine off an already successful season .they were scared of us ,Ferguson feared us that day ,he set them up to stop us playing due to the fact wed outplayed them twice in the league that season.we should have gone all out to win that final .what a blow it would have struck psychologically to them for the future against us that we had the measure and better of them.but we squandered the chance and it ended up being one of the most miserable and depressing days of my Liverpool supporting life while they revelled in it.
We didnt learn from it ,the spice boys tag started and those suits became synonymous with it .the players took the piss even more and slowly but surely we fell behind .the Utd suits I never remembered to be honest,but yes ,they do look funereal and somber but ours just invited ridicule from the off .Im not against the the players enjoying the occasion and having fun,waving to their families etc in the stand and that side of it ,who wouldnt? and didnt think they should have worn sack cloth and ashes either but just a smart,professional look and attitude to what they were there for ,to beat a club that were there for the taking .
Roys failings as manager as Ive described earlier,but he was a very important part of our club and nobody can deny that he tried to do his very best for us ,he gave some of best football weve seen in those years and his league finishes are very impressive in his 4 seasons at the helm .
He should be remembered with respect and dignity for what he tried to achieve and came so close to doing so , not for being let down by a certain few wasters and some fucking white suits that Marty hopkirk wouldve turned his nose up at