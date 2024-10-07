« previous next »
Author Topic: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier  (Read 673 times)

Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
I appreciate the guys named in the thread title are not former players but didn't know where else to post this.

Am I right in thinking that Evans felt that Houllier stabbed him in the back over taking over solo at Anfield.

My second curiosity relates to Houllier. Is it true he tried to claim credit for our 2005 CL victory?
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: norecat on October  7, 2024, 11:18:27 am
I appreciate the guys named in the thread title are not former players but didn't know where else to post this.

Am I right in thinking that Evans felt that Houllier stabbed him in the back over taking over solo at Anfield.

My second curiosity relates to Houllier. Is it true he tried to claim credit for our 2005 CL victory?


Evans was a former player'
Hollier said something along the  lines of Rafa wone it with my team.
Im not aware of the stabbed in ther back thing

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
I dont know if Evans feels he was stabbed in the back, but Ive never heard that and I certainly dont think that was the situation.

In truth they never should have been joint managers, it was a ridiculous situation. Evans had taken the club as far as he could. Hed won us a cup, hed pushed for the league a couple of times and the football was often great to watch. But we were clearly lacking in attitude, professionalism and winning mentality.

Too many bad personalities, phoneys and big time Charlies had swelled the squad numbers and it was clear (despite our talent) that us and United were on completely different trajectories. Evans biggest flaw was that he never got a grip of that, and in fact probably exacerbated the situation. Evans inherited some of it (Ruddock and Dicks) but then went on to bring in the likes of Kennedy, Ince, Collymore who were all much more hassle than they were worth. We lacked winners and professionals.

By the summer of 1998 the club should have had the balls to make the clean break and told Roy that his time was up and we were bringing in a new manager. Sentimentality got in the way.

I dont think that Houllier outright tried to claim credit for 2005  but I remember there being a sentiment that he outstayed his welcome in the dressing room after the Istanbul final. He may have also reminded people of the how much of that squad was his. He did give us a good platform to build on.but only Benitez could have won the European Cup with that squad. 
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Supposedly some of the players after the CL final when he met them in the dressing room said it was "his team".
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Yeah, dont think Houllier stabbed Evans in the back. Ultimately the fault there lay with Moores and Parry, who if they had decided they wanted to bring Houllier in, should have sacked Evans at the same time. They fudged it which put both, but especially Evans on a hiding to nothing. A shame for him how it ended but I wouldnt say that was Houlliers fault.

I think the 2005 comment was a bit tongue in cheek although he was probably always a little defensive/think skinned about perceived slights. I think 9 of the starting line up were his signings or youth he brought through (Carra debuted under Evans but kicked on under Houllier). But we wouldnt have won it without Garcia and Alonso, and Rafas tactical genius.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Like you, I think Houllier was thin skinned but I always read his comments about 2005 as a bit bitter and I'm not sure why he was? The only reason I can think of is he felt he shouldn't have been sacked in 2004 and that he could have done something in the Champions League the following season.

They never quite sat right but I don't know of he thought that that win took away some of the shine of what he achieved (they didn't) but again, that comes back to him being thin skinned and a bit defensive about his record.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: Hazell on October  7, 2024, 07:31:29 pm
Like you, I think Houllier was thin skinned but I always read his comments about 2005 as a bit bitter and I'm not sure why he was? The only reason I can think of is he felt he shouldn't have been sacked in 2004 and that he could have done something in the Champions League the following season.

They never quite sat right but I don't know of he thought that that win took away some of the shine of what he achieved (they didn't) but again, that comes back to him being thin skinned and a bit defensive about his record.

If we're being honest. Think Houllier was lucky to still be the manager after the 2002/2003 season.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: Garlicbread on October  7, 2024, 07:35:04 pm
If we're being honest. Think Houllier was lucky to still be the manager after the 2002/2003 season.

Yeah but managers never think they should be sacked, I suppose it's the kind of personality they need to have in order to be a manager in the first place.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: Hazell on October  7, 2024, 07:42:16 pm
Yeah but managers never think they should be sacked, I suppose it's the kind of personality they need to have in order to be a manager in the first place.

Yeah thats true
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Sounds like Evans didn't feel like Houllier stabbed in the back. I do get the feeling that Evans wasn't fond of Houllier after their managerial partnership ended. It was strange that Evans would agree to have a co manager having been in the job as the manager for over 4 years by the time the partnership started. You can't have joint bosses.

Listening to a pod about the 2000/01 season Thompson seems to feel Houllier has never quite got the respect he deserved from Liverpool fans and that to some extent 2005 overshadowed the treble season.

Like others I do believe Houllier should have gone after 2002-03. But then we may not have gotten Rafa as he went on to win the 2004 UEFA cup final with Valencia. Their is no doubt Houllier brought a much needed professionalism to the club after Roy left. His signings particularly in the summer of 1999 were pivotal to a memorable season.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
if you watch the BBC doc from after we won the league, Evans makes some quite barbed comments at Houllier.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: JP! on October  7, 2024, 09:36:12 pm
if you watch the BBC doc from after we won the league, Evans makes some quite barbed comments at Houllier.

Said something about Houiller being better at looking out for his own intrests compared to himself.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
That yellow Reebok Kit.

Fabulous top.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
I think the joint manager idea was doomed to fail but that was moores and parry to blame for that .they were as much a bad fit at the time for the club as the joint manager idea ,moores was a bored rich boy who fancied being chairman of the club and a bad businessman and parry was a bad choice as Peter Robinsons replacement.we were on a hiding to nothing with those two at the helm.

Evans gave us some stability and calm after the turbulence of the sourness era and a league cup win in 95 and some great football in the 95-96 season where we genuinely looked like we were on the up again ,challenging for the league and reaching the cup final in 96 against the very much, on the up red mancs .the future looked good and looked like we had come out of our early nineties hangover wed fallen into after all our 70s-80s success.

Losing that 96 final was miserable experience.a terrible game against a Utd side that were genuinely scared of us ,Ferguson set them up to stop us playing as he felt they couldnt beat us if we played our the way we had in our two league encounters.we lost and from there on we were on the slide again .we came 4 th in a two horse race the following season and poor results and bad attitudes led eventually the joint manager situation a couple of years later.

It was never going to work but houllier took sole control and to his credit set about getting rid of the wasters and trouble makers ,brought in professional standards and dragged us into the 21st century all of which led us that glorious treble season .once again the future looked very bright and we all thought it was only a matter of time before we won the league.

However,fate dealt houllier a terrible,personal blow as he suffered a ruptured aorta in his heart during a league game and was very lucky to survive .he recovered but it clearly affected him and he was never the same which affected his management skills.although we won another league cup in 03 the following season proved to be his last and his time was up after a poor season which we just scraped into the champions league places .the writing had been on the wall and it was clear his time had run its course.

Im sure his medical trauma had a great bearing on his time with us .hed suffered a huge life threatening event and no can really know how the effects this has on the body and mind.who knows how things might have turned out if his health had been better .

As a fan ,Im forever grateful that Gerard holier became our manager.he gave us one of our greatest seasons in our history.we hadnt won anything since 95 and in the subsequent years it looked like it would 95 years before we did win anything again yet he modernised us ,organised us,signed some great players and by 2001 ,l just under 3 years after taking over as sole manager,we won a treble in one season and what great days they were.

All this led,in turn ,to Istanbul and while I think he was wrong to say it was his team that won the champions league he can certainly say he helped lay some of the foundations.

The whole joint management experiment was a failure but it eventually led to two of our most successful times in our history,the treble and Istanbul.

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
^

Well said, agree with pretty much all of that.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:54:09 am
^

Well said, agree with pretty much all of that.

As do I and its easy to forget Houllier had the traumatic impact of nearly dying on the touchline.

That must do something to your psyche.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:11:48 am
As do I and its easy to forget Houllier had the traumatic impact of nearly dying on the touchline.

That must do something to your psyche.
Yes its no exaggeration to say he nearly died in the changing room at half time .I think the opposition were Leeds that day and some of their staff were involved in helping out until the paramedics could take him to hospital.
It was said that a few days later we were playing in Europe and if hed taken Ill while travelling in flight he probably would have died as he wouldnt have got treatment quck enough.

Its no surprise that he came back a changed man and wasnt the same .the effect as you say,on his psyche must be life changing in itself .
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
I'll always like Evans for what he did post-Souness.  We brought through a lot of younger/unheralded players, played good football and got a bit of a feelgood factor back around the club.  Ferguson's Man U taking advantage of their off-pitch growth limited Evans' success but we were at least in contention for honours by the spring of most seasons.

We take it a bit for granted that Houllier came in and "modernised" the club with a lot more professionalism.  There's still plenty of clubs that arguably haven't undergone that transition, including our nearest and dearest in Everton and Man U.  He had the same problem as Evans in that Man U were increasingly playing with a stacked deck but he gave us some of our most memorable seasons.

Who's to say how things would have played out with different managers between 1994 and 2004.  Maybe we'd have interrupted Man U's relentless march but I think there's also a real risk we could have gone the same way as Everton, Leeds, Forest, Villa etc.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:11:48 am
As do I and its easy to forget Houllier had the traumatic impact of nearly dying on the touchline.

That must do something to your psyche.

It does. My consultant said to my then G/F, when she asked about the changes in me post surgery, that physically tocuhing your heart has an affect that they don't understand and when that close to death it does affect you. I said back then, might even be on here, that he'd come back to work way too early, no way was he ready.

Quote from: Hazell on October  7, 2024, 07:31:29 pm
Like you, I think Houllier was thin skinned but I always read his comments about 2005 as a bit bitter and I'm not sure why he was? The only reason I can think of is he felt he shouldn't have been sacked in 2004 and that he could have done something in the Champions League the following season.

They never quite sat right but I don't know of he thought that that win took away some of the shine of what he achieved (they didn't) but again, that comes back to him being thin skinned and a bit defensive about his record.

I remember sitting in the Kemlyn, next to 3 empty seats as the lads couldn't be bothered and couldn't give them away, watching an awful 1-0 loss v Charlton and thinking "we'll get fucking battered in the CL". We were shit. I was so glad to see the back of him, he'd lost it, talked all kinds of shite about turning corners all season iirc.

I saw something with McAteer the other week, he said it was two camps and he said Houllier was sly and went behind Roys back.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Easter Monday Rob?
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
It does. My consultant said to my then G/F, when she asked about the changes in me post surgery, that physically tocuhing your heart has an affect that they don't understand and when that close to death it does affect you. I said back then, might even be on here, that he'd come back to work way too early, no way was he ready.

I remember sitting in the Kemlyn, next to 3 empty seats as the lads couldn't be bothered and couldn't give them away, watching an awful 1-0 loss v Charlton and thinking "we'll get fucking battered in the CL". We were shit. I was so glad to see the back of him, he'd lost it, talked all kinds of shite about turning corners all season iirc.

I saw something with McAteer the other week, he said it was two camps and he said Houllier was sly and went behind Roys back.

My Everton mates called it Houllier's cul-da-sac
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Houllier was a brilliant man and manager. Loved him. Think we're still benefitting from the changes he made even today.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:28:16 pm
Houllier was a brilliant man and manager. Loved him. Think we're still benefitting from the changes he made even today.

Ah yeah I loved him and we should forever be thankful to him for bringing the club into the modern era. Though those two final season soured me a little bit on him as a manager.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:28:16 pm
Houllier was a brilliant man and manager. Loved him. Think we're still benefitting from the changes he made even today.

Agreed.

Was it Carragher who is meant to have said to Houllier "he didn't beat you boss" in relation to Rafa?
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Evans went with the premise that players were adults and should be treated accordingly. Houllier came in and eradicated the drinking culture. He sold players whose attitude stunk and those who weren't working towards the betterment of the team.

His early signings like Hyypia, Henchoz, Hamann and Smicer were inspired. Followed it up with Heskey, McAllister and Riise. He arguably is the father of the modern Liverpool we've seen over the last 25 years

Evans by all accounts is a lovely man and he was just the steady hand we needed after the turmoil of the Souness years. He was though poor in recruitment. You could argue his only top signing were Murphy and Berger across a 4 year stretch.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Roy evans appointment as manager was met with the full approval of everyone as we all needed to recoup after the whirlwind of the souness years .

He brought a stability and a more ,boot room like approach to the job and a re-set for us all .I think his problem was he was too close to the players and instead of putting a bit of distance between himself and them he was too approachable,more like one of the lads.nothing wrong with that initially as it helps foster a good atmosphere to work in ,happy workers productive workers ,but there needs to be that line they cant cross .its ok treating players like adults but a lot of them are like big kids and a firm hand is needed at times to remind them who is boss.

It felt like to me Roy was like that teacher who lost control of the class ,where nobody listened , messed around and generally did what they liked knowing full well that teachers wouldnt do anything.the spice boys name for the players had took hold and they revelled in it and it showed itself in all its glory on cup final day in 96 against the mancs with those stupid white suits that David James sorted out .why on earth did the club allow that clown to organise that ,the world was watching us that day ,Liverpool football club was on show that day and we looked stupid in them ,unprofessional on the Wembley pitch like we were at the start of a stag night on the piss instead of looking professional and taking it seriously we looked like those unruly kids in the class who are on a school field trip but are going to fuck about instead .no surprise the day ended the way it did.

The job of managing Liverpool FC must be an incredibly difficult,stressful job to do and its a hard thing to keep a squad of young talented men happy ,tolerate thousands if not millions of armchair critics like ourselves who think we know better .Roy tried his best for us and it really looked like we were back with some fantastic attacking football with fowler ,collymore,mcmanaman rampant up front but sadly our defensive frailties always letting us down.

Roy evans took over at a very turbulent time in our history ,he steadied the ship ,got us back on course but ultimately couldnt control the very people who let him down and cost him his job ..the players.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:26:31 am
Roy evans appointment as manager was met with the full approval of everyone as we all needed to recoup after the whirlwind of the souness years .

He brought a stability and a more ,boot room like approach to the job and a re-set for us all .I think his problem was he was too close to the players and instead of putting a bit of distance between himself and them he was too approachable,more like one of the lads.nothing wrong with that initially as it helps foster a good atmosphere to work in ,happy workers productive workers ,but there needs to be that line they cant cross .its ok treating players like adults but a lot of them are like big kids and a firm hand is needed at times to remind them who is boss.

It felt like to me Roy was like that teacher who lost control of the class ,where nobody listened , messed around and generally did what they liked knowing full well that teachers wouldnt do anything.the spice boys name for the players had took hold and they revelled in it and it showed itself in all its glory on cup final day in 96 against the mancs with those stupid white suits that David James sorted out .why on earth did the club allow that clown to organise that ,the world was watching us that day ,Liverpool football club was on show that day and we looked stupid in them ,unprofessional on the Wembley pitch like we were at the start of a stag night on the piss instead of looking professional and taking it seriously we looked like those unruly kids in the class who are on a school field trip but are going to fuck about instead .no surprise the day ended the way it did.

The job of managing Liverpool FC must be an incredibly difficult,stressful job to do and its a hard thing to keep a squad of young talented men happy ,tolerate thousands if not millions of armchair critics like ourselves who think we know better .Roy tried his best for us and it really looked like we were back with some fantastic attacking football with fowler ,collymore,mcmanaman rampant up front but sadly our defensive frailties always letting us down.

Roy evans took over at a very turbulent time in our history ,he steadied the ship ,got us back on course but ultimately couldnt control the very people who let him down and cost him his job ..the players.

Don't want to derail the thread, or the rest of the points you make on your post, but just a quick point on the suits.
The suits were fine. If we had won the match (which we might have if Phil Babb didn't make a mess of his easy clearance, that went out for a corner) that would have been the end of the ridiculing of them.
The Utd suits were actually worse, particularly looking back at them now. If you were to ask kids now what suits looked stupid, I'd say about 90% would say the man Utd black funeral suits, with a wedding flower.
Anyway just a quick point. Apologies for the derail.  :D
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:26:47 am
Don't want to derail the thread, or the rest of the points you make on your post, but just a quick point on the suits.
The suits were fine. If we had won the match (which we might have if Phil Babb didn't make a mess of his easy clearance, that went out for a corner) that would have been the end of the ridiculing of them.
The Utd suits were actually worse, particularly looking back at them now. If you were to ask kids now what suits looked stupid, I'd say about 90% would say the man Utd black funeral suits, with a wedding flower.
Anyway just a quick point. Apologies for the derail.  :D
My point about the suits was for me personally it just made us look unprofessional,that it was a jolly boys outing,lets  get this match out the way and we can get on the beer ,attitude.that waster David James ,organised the the suits due to the fact he was fannying about modelling on the cat walk for armani in his spare time ( when he wasnt fucking about all night playing games on his PlayStation or whatever it was and smoking 60 a day ) and got a deal off them to suit and boot the players .

Who the fuck okayed that ? They were representing Liverpool football club on fa cup final day ,the world was watching and they had an important job to do .Utd had already won their 3rd league title in 4 years ,they were definitely on the up .it was a chance for them to do the double and against us .we had a perfect opportunity to piss all over their parade and take the shine off an already successful season .they were scared of us ,Ferguson feared us that day ,he set them up to stop us playing due to the fact wed outplayed them twice in the league that season.we should have gone all out to win that final .what a blow it would have struck psychologically to them for the future against us that we had the measure and better of them.but we squandered the chance and it ended up being one of the most miserable and depressing days of my Liverpool supporting life while they revelled in it.

We didnt learn from it ,the spice boys tag started and those suits became synonymous with it .the players took the piss even more and slowly but surely we fell behind .the Utd suits I never remembered to be honest,but yes ,they do look funereal and somber but ours just invited ridicule from the off .Im not against the the players enjoying the occasion and having fun,waving to their families etc in the stand and that side of it ,who wouldnt?  and didnt think they should have worn sack cloth and ashes either but just a  smart,professional look and attitude to what they were there for ,to beat a club that were there for the taking .

Roys failings as manager as Ive described earlier,but he was a very important part of our club and nobody can deny that he tried to do his very best for us ,he gave some of best  football weve seen in those years and his league finishes are very impressive in his 4 seasons at the helm .

He should be remembered with respect and dignity for what he tried to achieve and came so close to doing so , not for being let down by a certain few wasters and some fucking white suits that Marty hopkirk wouldve turned his nose up at



« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
No. I agree with you @ 9 kemlym road. You're absolutely correct. I didn't want to derail your post, just give a small opinion that history does not portray our suits as bad as they were back then. In fact the Utd ones were actually worse.

The players were totally unprofessional then - the clubbing, the drinking, the diet etc.
The one that annoyed me the most was the story about the pound coin being passed around during a game, with the person who had it at the FT whistle responsible for the drinks that night or something. Disgraceful.
We were a hugely entertaining team under Evans, but those guys let him down, and the supporters down immensely.

Mind you the Utd squad were no angels either, and I guess most clubs were also similar. It was the era of Britpop, girl power, The Word etc. Young players wanted a piece of that. They wanted to be seen, be pop stars etc instead of realising they were supposed to be athletes.
(Liverpool in the 80s were similar. Bad drinking culture (without the 'glamour', but thankfully we were winning things)

We can thank Houllier (and Wenger initially) for changing that culture and mindset thankfully.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I'll always like Evans for what he did post-Souness.  We brought through a lot of younger/unheralded players, played good football and got a bit of a feelgood factor back around the club.  Ferguson's Man U taking advantage of their off-pitch growth limited Evans' success but we were at least in contention for honours by the spring of most seasons.

We take it a bit for granted that Houllier came in and "modernised" the club with a lot more professionalism.  There's still plenty of clubs that arguably haven't undergone that transition, including our nearest and dearest in Everton and Man U.  He had the same problem as Evans in that Man U were increasingly playing with a stacked deck but he gave us some of our most memorable seasons.

Who's to say how things would have played out with different managers between 1994 and 2004.  Maybe we'd have interrupted Man U's relentless march but I think there's also a real risk we could have gone the same way as Everton, Leeds, Forest, Villa etc.

Evans definitely lifted the cloud that appeared under Souness.

One player that owes him more than anyone is McManaman. He was deteriorating fast under Souness, looked miserable and was at shadow of the player he was when he first appeared in the team, and had 18 months of being invisible. His game went to another level under Roy, and it was a similar impact with Alan Ball with Le Tissier at Southampton. Macca ran games for us from then on. When you watch the 4-3s again, its McManaman running the show. He was absolutely world class for us under Roy to the point I'd have no issue putting him in our greatest ever XI.

When you look at Roy's results for that first few months he came in you'd think his immediate impact wasn't that much (was quite surprised when I saw them recently), but they don't give a true reflection of the overall impact as the smiles returned, the play was much better even if the results hadn't changed that much. His first full season though, starting with putting six past Palace at their ground, that was when his impact was fully felt.

Those were good years under Roy. Four top 4 finishes, very entertaining football, albeit without winning the big prizes.

The Houllier era was decent but I dont look on it as fondly as Roy's as the football was more rigid, defensive minded, although we did have that amazing three cup season (followed by another good one in coming 2nd).

Two good managers, neither great ones.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:35:26 am
No. I agree with you @ 9 kemlym road. You're absolutely correct. I didn't want to derail your post, just give a small opinion that history does not portray our suits as bad as they were back then. In fact the Utd ones were actually worse.

The players were totally unprofessional then - the clubbing, the drinking, the diet etc.
The one that annoyed me the most was the story about the pound coin being passed around during a game, with the person who had it at the FT whistle responsible for the drinks that night or something. Disgraceful.
We were a hugely entertaining team under Evans, but those guys let him down, and the supporters down immensely.


Mind you the Utd squad were no angels either, and I guess most clubs were also similar. It was the era of Britpop, girl power, The Word etc. Young players wanted a piece of that. They wanted to be seen, be pop stars etc instead of realising they were supposed to be athletes.
(Liverpool in the 80s were similar. Bad drinking culture (without the 'glamour', but thankfully we were winning things)

We can thank Houllier (and Wenger initially) for changing that culture and mindset thankfully.
Its ok mate ,I never even thought about what Utd were wearing that day and theres werent great ,all a bit funereal as you pointed out just felt ours were just shouting out how much of a piss take they were on and its well remembered by most people .

Id forgotten too about that pass the pound game they played ,instigated by ruddock I believe.that says it all really a piss take of afootballer.

The club lacked discipline and the players knew it so they did what all young people do when theres no rules and took full advantage.houllier must have taken one look and knew immediately what to do and did it.
Those players that he got rid of are the same ones on all these podcasts now bragging about what they got up to and how they took the piss and went on the piss while cryarsing about how mean that french bloke was spoiling our fun .fucking wasters .

Someone had to make the club professional and houllier was the man to do it.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:26:31 am
Roy evans appointment as manager was met with the full approval of everyone as we all needed to recoup after the whirlwind of the souness years .

He brought a stability and a more ,boot room like approach to the job and a re-set for us all .I think his problem was he was too close to the players and instead of putting a bit of distance between himself and them he was too approachable,more like one of the lads.nothing wrong with that initially as it helps foster a good atmosphere to work in ,happy workers productive workers ,but there needs to be that line they cant cross .its ok treating players like adults but a lot of them are like big kids and a firm hand is needed at times to remind them who is boss.

It felt like to me Roy was like that teacher who lost control of the class ,where nobody listened , messed around and generally did what they liked knowing full well that teachers wouldnt do anything.the spice boys name for the players had took hold and they revelled in it and it showed itself in all its glory on cup final day in 96 against the mancs with those stupid white suits that David James sorted out .why on earth did the club allow that clown to organise that ,the world was watching us that day ,Liverpool football club was on show that day and we looked stupid in them ,unprofessional on the Wembley pitch like we were at the start of a stag night on the piss instead of looking professional and taking it seriously we looked like those unruly kids in the class who are on a school field trip but are going to fuck about instead .no surprise the day ended the way it did.

The job of managing Liverpool FC must be an incredibly difficult,stressful job to do and its a hard thing to keep a squad of young talented men happy ,tolerate thousands if not millions of armchair critics like ourselves who think we know better .Roy tried his best for us and it really looked like we were back with some fantastic attacking football with fowler ,collymore,mcmanaman rampant up front but sadly our defensive frailties always letting us down.

Roy evans took over at a very turbulent time in our history ,he steadied the ship ,got us back on course but ultimately couldnt control the very people who let him down and cost him his job ..the players.

Yes the attacking play was phenomenal. Defensively though, a shambles.

Much has been made about the white suits, spiceboys, lack of professionalism etc. but that has been overplayed. Fowler said as much. It was a drinking culture then, they all did it.

United didn't come out on top of us due to a variance in professionalism, the difference was key personnel, two in particular. They had Schmeichel in goal, we had James. They had Keane as their DM, we didn't have a DM.

Give us Schmeichel and Keane and we are having a very different discussion on the Evans' era, almost certainly a title winning Evans' era.

Of course who recruited those, Ferguson. In Roy we didn't have a manager at that level (or close).

There was no difference with us and United in regard to player conduct (for Ruddock and the pound coin there was Cantona and the king fu kick). The difference was they had two or three better players and a much better manager.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:22:08 pm
Yes the attacking play was phenomenal. Defensively though, a shambles.

Much has been made about the white suits, spiceboys, lack of professionalism etc. but that has been overplayed. Fowler said as much. It was a drinking culture then, they all did it.

United didn't come out on top of us due to a variance in professionalism, the difference was key personnel, two in particular. They had Schmeichel in goal, we had James. They had Keane as their DM, we didn't have a DM.

Give us Schmeichel and Keane and we are having a very different discussion on the Evans' era, almost certainly a title winning Evans' era.

Of course who recruited those, Ferguson. In Roy we didn't have a manager at that level (or close).

There was no difference with us and United in regard to player conduct (for Ruddock and the pound coin there was Cantona and the king fu kick). The difference was they had two or three better players and a much better manager.

I've always thought that if we had Keane it would have been a vastly different story. Could you imagine Ince and Ruddock trying to get Keane to play the pound coin game?  We lacked a Roy Keane - not just in terms of a DM but as a personality. A winner and someone who wouldn't accept failure and piss taking from the people around him. We had nobody telling the dickheads to shape up or fuck off, and the lack of professionalism spread through the squad.

Man U might have had a bit of high jinx, but I don't think it was allowed to go as far and certainly not get in the way of them being at their best. Look up the story of Alex Ferguson turning up at Lee Sharpe's house to break up a midweek party. They weren't allowed to take the piss. The Cantona kick is interesting in terms of how Ferguson handled that - he did give him a long leash. But it was the action of one volatile individual losing his head, the pound game was a pre-meditated act of self sabotage involving several players. For the problems Cantona caused them, he also repaid tenfold, and there again is a difference. Cantona was a brilliant talisman that won them games and trophies. Ruddock was a shit out of shape footballer that held us back. 
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
The story behind the white suits was, David James had a modeling deal with armani, so thought be a great idea if he could get the team fitted out with armani suits for the cup final, however only 2 colours were available off the peg, blue or white, so the players ended up wearing the white suits, it's only because we lost the final the white suits have become infamous.

who the fuck is baldrick?
