I think the joint manager idea was doomed to fail but that was moores and parry to blame for that .they were as much a bad fit at the time for the club as the joint manager idea ,moores was a bored rich boy who fancied being chairman of the club and a bad businessman and parry was a bad choice as Peter Robinsons replacement.we were on a hiding to nothing with those two at the helm.



Evans gave us some stability and calm after the turbulence of the sourness era and a league cup win in 95 and some great football in the 95-96 season where we genuinely looked like we were on the up again ,challenging for the league and reaching the cup final in 96 against the very much, on the up red mancs .the future looked good and looked like we had come out of our early nineties hangover wed fallen into after all our 70s-80s success.



Losing that 96 final was miserable experience.a terrible game against a Utd side that were genuinely scared of us ,Ferguson set them up to stop us playing as he felt they couldnt beat us if we played our the way we had in our two league encounters.we lost and from there on we were on the slide again .we came 4 th in a two horse race the following season and poor results and bad attitudes led eventually the joint manager situation a couple of years later.



It was never going to work but houllier took sole control and to his credit set about getting rid of the wasters and trouble makers ,brought in professional standards and dragged us into the 21st century all of which led us that glorious treble season .once again the future looked very bright and we all thought it was only a matter of time before we won the league.



However,fate dealt houllier a terrible,personal blow as he suffered a ruptured aorta in his heart during a league game and was very lucky to survive .he recovered but it clearly affected him and he was never the same which affected his management skills.although we won another league cup in 03 the following season proved to be his last and his time was up after a poor season which we just scraped into the champions league places .the writing had been on the wall and it was clear his time had run its course.



Im sure his medical trauma had a great bearing on his time with us .hed suffered a huge life threatening event and no can really know how the effects this has on the body and mind.who knows how things might have turned out if his health had been better .



As a fan ,Im forever grateful that Gerard holier became our manager.he gave us one of our greatest seasons in our history.we hadnt won anything since 95 and in the subsequent years it looked like it would 95 years before we did win anything again yet he modernised us ,organised us,signed some great players and by 2001 ,l just under 3 years after taking over as sole manager,we won a treble in one season and what great days they were.



All this led,in turn ,to Istanbul and while I think he was wrong to say it was his team that won the champions league he can certainly say he helped lay some of the foundations.



The whole joint management experiment was a failure but it eventually led to two of our most successful times in our history,the treble and Istanbul.



