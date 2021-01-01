« previous next »
Author Topic: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier  (Read 181 times)

Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
I appreciate the guys named in the thread title are not former players but didn't know where else to post this.

Am I right in thinking that Evans felt that Houllier stabbed him in the back over taking over solo at Anfield.

My second curiosity relates to Houllier. Is it true he tried to claim credit for our 2005 CL victory?
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 11:18:27 am
I appreciate the guys named in the thread title are not former players but didn't know where else to post this.

Am I right in thinking that Evans felt that Houllier stabbed him in the back over taking over solo at Anfield.

My second curiosity relates to Houllier. Is it true he tried to claim credit for our 2005 CL victory?


Evans was a former player'
Hollier said something along the  lines of Rafa wone it with my team.
Im not aware of the stabbed in ther back thing

Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:36:22 pm »
I dont know if Evans feels he was stabbed in the back, but Ive never heard that and I certainly dont think that was the situation.

In truth they never should have been joint managers, it was a ridiculous situation. Evans had taken the club as far as he could. Hed won us a cup, hed pushed for the league a couple of times and the football was often great to watch. But we were clearly lacking in attitude, professionalism and winning mentality.

Too many bad personalities, phoneys and big time Charlies had swelled the squad numbers and it was clear (despite our talent) that us and United were on completely different trajectories. Evans biggest flaw was that he never got a grip of that, and in fact probably exacerbated the situation. Evans inherited some of it (Ruddock and Dicks) but then went on to bring in the likes of Kennedy, Ince, Collymore who were all much more hassle than they were worth. We lacked winners and professionals.

By the summer of 1998 the club should have had the balls to make the clean break and told Roy that his time was up and we were bringing in a new manager. Sentimentality got in the way.

I dont think that Houllier outright tried to claim credit for 2005  but I remember there being a sentiment that he outstayed his welcome in the dressing room after the Istanbul final. He may have also reminded people of the how much of that squad was his. He did give us a good platform to build on.but only Benitez could have won the European Cup with that squad. 
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
Supposedly some of the players after the CL final when he met them in the dressing room said it was "his team".
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Yeah, dont think Houllier stabbed Evans in the back. Ultimately the fault there lay with Moores and Parry, who if they had decided they wanted to bring Houllier in, should have sacked Evans at the same time. They fudged it which put both, but especially Evans on a hiding to nothing. A shame for him how it ended but I wouldnt say that was Houlliers fault.

I think the 2005 comment was a bit tongue in cheek although he was probably always a little defensive/think skinned about perceived slights. I think 9 of the starting line up were his signings or youth he brought through (Carra debuted under Evans but kicked on under Houllier). But we wouldnt have won it without Garcia and Alonso, and Rafas tactical genius.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm »
Like you, I think Houllier was thin skinned but I always read his comments about 2005 as a bit bitter and I'm not sure why he was? The only reason I can think of is he felt he shouldn't have been sacked in 2004 and that he could have done something in the Champions League the following season.

They never quite sat right but I don't know of he thought that that win took away some of the shine of what he achieved (they didn't) but again, that comes back to him being thin skinned and a bit defensive about his record.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:29 pm
Like you, I think Houllier was thin skinned but I always read his comments about 2005 as a bit bitter and I'm not sure why he was? The only reason I can think of is he felt he shouldn't have been sacked in 2004 and that he could have done something in the Champions League the following season.

They never quite sat right but I don't know of he thought that that win took away some of the shine of what he achieved (they didn't) but again, that comes back to him being thin skinned and a bit defensive about his record.

If we're being honest. Think Houllier was lucky to still be the manager after the 2002/2003 season.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:35:04 pm
If we're being honest. Think Houllier was lucky to still be the manager after the 2002/2003 season.

Yeah but managers never think they should be sacked, I suppose it's the kind of personality they need to have in order to be a manager in the first place.
Re: Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:42:16 pm
Yeah but managers never think they should be sacked, I suppose it's the kind of personality they need to have in order to be a manager in the first place.

Yeah thats true
