I dont know if Evans feels he was stabbed in the back, but Ive never heard that and I certainly dont think that was the situation.



In truth they never should have been joint managers, it was a ridiculous situation. Evans had taken the club as far as he could. Hed won us a cup, hed pushed for the league a couple of times and the football was often great to watch. But we were clearly lacking in attitude, professionalism and winning mentality.



Too many bad personalities, phoneys and big time Charlies had swelled the squad numbers and it was clear (despite our talent) that us and United were on completely different trajectories. Evans biggest flaw was that he never got a grip of that, and in fact probably exacerbated the situation. Evans inherited some of it (Ruddock and Dicks) but then went on to bring in the likes of Kennedy, Ince, Collymore who were all much more hassle than they were worth. We lacked winners and professionals.



By the summer of 1998 the club should have had the balls to make the clean break and told Roy that his time was up and we were bringing in a new manager. Sentimentality got in the way.



I dont think that Houllier outright tried to claim credit for 2005  but I remember there being a sentiment that he outstayed his welcome in the dressing room after the Istanbul final. He may have also reminded people of the how much of that squad was his. He did give us a good platform to build on .but only Benitez could have won the European Cup with that squad.

