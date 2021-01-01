« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet  (Read 585 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,225
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:00:34 pm
John '65 QUID FOR  T'MICROWAVE FFS. ITS 65 FUCKN QUID YA STUPID BASTARD.....'
Johns mate 'Hes not listening John, wave ya arms more'
John '65 FUCKING QUID YA DEAF c*nt.....THE MAN IN SKIS WILL FALL OFF T'MOUNTAIN IF YA NOT CAREFUL YA THICK FUCKING TWAT'
. HONEST TO GOD......LOOK AT ME, IM RIGHT ERE....65 FUCKING QUID'
Capon, my mate was pissed as fuck, he even asked one of Lesley Crowthers female assistants out when they were filming. Crowther said to him have you been the pub and me mate said "I've had a few sherberts"
We were in stiches, they had to edit all sorts.
He bolloxed everything up, he won a fan heater and a coffee table.

I was on telly loads because the camera kept cutting to us.

It was filmed in Nottingham, one of the lads was happy to drive a minibus. En route we stopped in a pub and in those days they closed at 3pm but they gave us an afternoon stay behind while we played pool and bevvied. Fucking hell we were twated when we got to the studio for about 6pm.
We had to queue up to get to our seats and the lad who was called down is one of the funniest in our group, he had a few of us in stiches. A producer walks up & down chatting to everyone so obv scoping who'd be good contestants. They deffo picked this lad out based on personality.
It was an amazing time.

I've got loads of stories about this lad. The funniest lad I've knocked round with but a right Tom Pepper. He wandered away from our group when he divorced his wife and the lies I learnt he'd told for years and years after were bewildering. I'll find a thread one day and tell the tales.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:58:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:54:03 pm
Capon, my mate was pissed as fuck, he even asked one of Lesley Crowthers female assistants out when they were filming. Crowther said to him have you been the pub and me mate said "I've had a few sherberts"
We were in stiches, they had to edit all sorts.
He bolloxed everything up, he won a fan heater and a coffee table.

I was on telly loads because the camera kept cutting to us.

It was filmed in Nottingham, one of the lads was happy to drive a minibus. En route we stopped in a pub and in those days they closed at 3pm but they gave us an afternoon stay behind while we played pool and bevvied. Fucking hell we were twated when we got to the studio for about 6pm.
We had to queue up to get to our seats and the lad who was called down is one of the funniest in our group, he had a few of us in stiches. A producer walks up & down chatting to everyone so obv scoping who'd be good contestants. They deffo picked this lad out based on personality.
It was an amazing time.

I've got loads of stories about this lad. The funniest lad I've knocked round with but a right Tom Pepper. He wandered away from our group when he divorced his wife and the lies I learnt he'd told for years and years after were bewildering. I'll find a thread one day and tell the tales.
Haha love shit like that. Done loadsa similar type stuff and had similar type mates you find stuff oot aboot.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:00:00 pm »
Its prolly on youtube ya know. Theres people who just upload every episode of certain shows like that an Play Your Cards Right etc

Theres a lad on there whos uploaded every episode of Corrie Starring Jez Quigley

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,225
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:00:00 pm
Its prolly on youtube ya know. Theres people who just upload every episode of certain shows like that an Play Your Cards Right etc
You might be right there, it's identifying which one to search for though isn't it?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:10:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:09:25 pm
You might be right there, it's identifying which one to search for though isn't it?
What year was it and do you know the episode number?  ;D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,225
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm »
Anyway, if you and Chopper went on Bullseye, who'd throw the arra's and who'd answer the questions?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:11:20 pm
Anyway, if you and Chopper went on Bullseye, who'd throw the arra's and who'd answer the questions?
Id answer mate cos even though im boss at darts, theres no point goin on if we dont get any answers right. Dont give a fuck he stabbed Tony in the foot every time. Big fella had fun an it got him out
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Bullseye to return. ITV to host Christmas special - no word on a full series yet
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:15:51 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 