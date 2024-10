Not sure we'll play against a worse team than we did in the first half, bit odd that we didn't seem all that bothered about scoring a second before they woke up.



Hooper was dogshit, but that was blatantly a penalty for the VVD grab. I'm not sure whether the player's chance of reaching the ball is actually supposed to be taken into account for that.



I'd have given it. But then I'd have given a pen for Clyne holding Van Dijk when he was trying to head a corner in the first half, and I'd have given a yellow for the foul on Gravenberch that ultimately let to one of Palace's shits on target. It seems there was another one on Hughes that I missed. So Crystal Palace could have been 2-0 down and down to 9 men before that penalty incident even happened.Got absolutely no problem with that Van Dijk hold being a foul and a booking, every time. It's pure cheating and nothing to do with a proper challenge for the ball or any kind of body to body contest. We'd benefit more than most teams if that was applied consistently, not least Salah who still gets wrestled and held with impunity in 99% of Liverpool games I watch.