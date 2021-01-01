Brilliant first half performance and we should have been out of sight. I thought our midfield, Tsimikas and van Dijk were very good with Tsimikas shading the MOTM for me. van Dijk nullified the main source of their attacks by winning those headers.



Our midfield collapsed in the second half because of of how little Szoboszlai gives us when pressed and Palace were well on top. In the first half, our ability to play through them made them drop off but Szoboszlai's first instinct is to to pass back and he doesn't really show for the ball.



Why wouldn't we struggle to play out?? Anyway, very pleased with the going into the break with 3 points.