Outstanding first half, brilliant, need to get the second goal when we dominate like that. Second half not as bad as it might appear, their shots were mostly from range.
Only downside yet another injury to Ali. What is it with him and his hamstrings? At least he has 2 weeks to rest (and force Ederson to play over the break) but we cant rush him back. Bad timing with Chelsea and Arsenal next but Kelleher is solid enough.
Onwards.
PS A special mention to the disgraceful commentary on TNT, talking about a tiny grab in the area as if it were a stonewall penalty. They went on about it for half an hour. Trying to create a narrative.