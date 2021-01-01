« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9  (Read 3295 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,102
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
Said at the start of the thread I just wanted to get out of there with any win when I seen who the officials where and the early kick off.

1 goal lead we still never look comfortable defending but Palace didn't create much.

For the most part it was a good controlled performance but it gets nervy when we don't put it to bed.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:51 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:28:19 pm »
Well that was unnecessarily close. At least 3 good chances after the goal, should've taken one at least

On to the hellish fixture list for the next two months:

Chelsea (H) Oct 20th
Leipzig (A) Oct 23rd
Arsenal (A) Oct 27th
Brighton (A) Oct 29th/30th - League Cup
Brighton (H) Nov 2nd
Leverkusen (H) Nov 5th
Villa (H) Nov 9th
Southampton (A) Nov 24th
Madrid (H) Nov 27th
Abu Dhabi (H) Dec 1st
Saudi (A) Dec 4th
Bitters (A) Dec 7th

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm »
Loved Endo punching it out at the end.

Big 3 points. International break, then we face some really big tests.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:28:24 pm »
A very good result.  For most of the game it looked like we had an extra man (but again the final ball or shot wasn't quite there).  Our Dutch trio were fantastic again and a good cameo from Jaros.

Ref bottled sending off both Hughes and Lerma, as well as being just generally rubbish throughout.

Another week at the top of the table  :champ
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • hippie at heart
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm »
Job done, professional performance. Other than the Eze chance the second half was well managed. 1-0 away from home after midweek CL, I will take that every time.

Never seen Slot so animated, he is rightly having a go at the ref that corrupt thug.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Pleased with 3 points, best you can expect after midweek CL and early kickoff.

Gutted about Alisson though, he proper looked upset as well.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,130
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:28:47 pm »
Great win that. Well done lads.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,902
  • La la la la la
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:28:56 pm »
Another important test passed by Slot, the tricky 12:30 away with a shite ref, misfiring strikers and an injury to a key player. We'll just forget about most of that second half though eh?

Top lad Jaros though, clean sheet on his debut :wellin
Logged

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:29:07 pm »
Excellent win, thought the missed chances were going to cost us.
Logged

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:29:11 pm »
Always a bit of a bogey team for us. Big win!
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm »
Need to do a better job of resting our players.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm »
Grabbing our players from behind is a sport now. It's already official.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,161
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
I thought Janos did well in that cameo, liked his positioning for the Palace break away and he doesn't lack any confidence.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Need to pack in the constant back passes to Alisson though. He is made of glass as it is.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,815
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
Made a right meal of that but did well to hold on at the end. Bit concerning that we didn't kill the game off and lost control of the game in the second half, but if we can't kill games off the next best thing is to grind it out and we've done that multiple times already this season.

We've got a very tough run of games ahead so it was important we put ourselves in the best position possible position from the 'easier' games before the international break.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:29:44 pm »
Lost control in the second half but some games will be a grinder. I hope Slot takes a nice 'Welcome to LFC' fine and gives Hooper a bollocking. He was absolutely fucking shit.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:29:47 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:26:57 pm
Laboured result, that. Could have done much better.

Seen us draw that 100 times. It's a massive win considering the circumstances. Early kickoff after Wednesday game, injuries and a truly atrocious ref.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,461
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:29:11 pm
Always a bit of a bogey team for us. Big win!

at Selhurst Park they are NOTHING of a bogey team!

9 wins out of the last 10 there (and 1 draw).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm »
Brilliant first half performance and we should have been out of sight. I thought our midfield, Tsimikas and van Dijk were very good with Tsimikas shading the MOTM for me. van Dijk nullified the main source of their attacks by winning those headers.

Our midfield collapsed in the second half because of of how little Szoboszlai gives us when pressed and Palace were well on top. In the first half, our ability to play through them made them drop off but Szoboszlai's first instinct is to to pass back and he doesn't really show for the ball.

Why wouldn't we struggle to play out?? Anyway, very pleased with the going into the break with 3 points.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,198
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:30:47 pm »
Oh my giddy-goodness I did not fucking enjoy that. Nerve racking in that 2nd half.
What a fantastic 3-points though! Jota should have killed the game for us but we showed good character there, stuck to the task.

My questions last season about whether Gakpo & Gravenberch will ever really impact this team have been booted over next doors fence. Magnificent.

UTFR.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:30:47 pm »
Let's sit back and enjoy the football knowing we will still be top next week.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Hooper and the commentary team trying to outdo each other. Piss poor with so many mistakes.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Im really starting to like Arne. Extremely humble guy. Seems to just want to be a genuine coach and not the same front man focal man like klopp.
Cant be unhappy with top of the league.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,538
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:27:35 pm
Fucking bald fat fuckface.
And so the Arne Slot criticism begins :)
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:29:20 pm
I thought Janos did well in that cameo, liked his positioning for the Palace break away and he doesn't lack any confidence.
They were really careful not to put him under pressure.  No passes under pressure, no playing along the 6 yard area.  Thye protected him well.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:27:35 pm
Fucking bald fat fuckface.

his mom should have seriously taken it up the ass..fucking c*nt

Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #306 on: Today at 02:31:10 pm »
I don't even know what to say at this point. How is this standard of ineptitude from the refs permitted to stand season after season?
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #307 on: Today at 02:31:11 pm »
Could have scored more but at the end we got the 3 points which what matters. Job done. Well done to the players and the manager.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #308 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:29:26 pm
Need to pack in the constant back passes to Alisson though. He is made of glass as it is.

His hammy had gone before the back pass. That wasn't what caused it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,102
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #309 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:29:47 pm
Seen us draw that 100 times. It's a massive win considering the circumstances. Early kickoff after Wednesday game, injuries and a truly atrocious ref.

Yeah 1-0 is never enough for us usually. Although it wasn't convincing we'd only win 1-0 last season by winning in injury time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #310 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
Good win v 12 man Palace

What an abhorrent referee he is
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,161
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:32:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:31:00 pm
They were really careful not to put him under pressure.  No passes under pressure, no playing along the 6 yard area.  Thye protected him well.

Yes, they did well there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #312 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm »
Outstanding first half, brilliant, need to get the second goal when we dominate like that. Second half not as bad as it might appear, their shots were mostly from range.

Only downside yet another injury to Ali. What is it with him and his hamstrings? At least he has 2 weeks to rest (and force Ederson to play over the break) but we cant rush him back. Bad timing with Chelsea and Arsenal next but Kelleher is solid enough.

Onwards.

PS A special mention to the disgraceful commentary on TNT, talking about a tiny grab in the area as if it were a stonewall penalty. They went on about it for half an hour. Trying to create a narrative.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:33:59 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #313 on: Today at 02:32:18 pm »
Very comfortable 1st half,2nd the opposite.

Well taken goal by Jota although he had i think 3 big chances and he usually scores at least 2 from those.

The international break helps with Ali's rehabilitation,hope it isn't a lenghty layoff.

Jaros did well  :wellin
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #314 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
Jotas goal was easier than the two he missed. They just felt comfortable fouling us knowing fuck all would happen. How did they make it to the second half with no fouls
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,275
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #315 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm »
That first half was as an assured performance as we have had at Selhurst Park.

Second half it was much tighter but you cant turn your noses up at any win away from home in the league.

Great result.
Logged

Online Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #316 on: Today at 02:32:27 pm »
+Thank fck for that
+Keeper done well when he came on
+Great first half in terms of control
+Clean sheet
+Had to battle a ref who game them 15 free kicks despite their 30% possession
-Poor at taking chances
-Sobo ahouldnt play away games with physical teams on smaller pitches! Also he needs to improve his decision making and shooting
-Gakpo needs to add a bit more to his game

Still something missing in 2.0 but top of the league so doing more right than wrong!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,406
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #317 on: Today at 02:32:56 pm »
12:30 kick off after a CL in midweek where we went full strength, away win at Palace, with a goal and a clean sheet?

I'll take that!

Oh yes, as we all prolly know by now- Jaros has just been great in EVERY appearance he's made. His decision-making and sense of danger is Elite. Ali-level.
You cannot sense a mistake anywhere with him.

When Ali went off, I had NO worries.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:41 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,882
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #318 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:30:48 pm
Im really starting to like Arne. Extremely humble guy. Seems to just want to be a genuine coach and not the same front man focal man like klopp.
Cant be unhappy with top of the league.

Did you see his team holding him back from the fourth official at the end?  ;D
He's got a bit of fire in him.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,092
Re: PL: Palace 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 9
« Reply #319 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Fair play to Palace but second half of the second half was a lot more difficult than it should have been. Still a good win, going away to most teams is difficult and it's expected the home team will put us under pressure at some stage so can't complain.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Up
« previous next »
 