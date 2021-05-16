McKenna gets sucked off but Ipswich are so bad. Hasnt got a clue how to get their best attacking players in positions to do damage. Hutchinson looks totally lost in the middle as hes got Wes fucking Burns running up and down the right wing. Clueless.
In his defence though their squad is absolutely nowhere near PL standards. They were a League 1 team two seasons ago.
Pointless even hoping Arsenal drop points these days. Not exactly convincing though against 2 of the teams likely to go down.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Also, i don't know who Ramsdale repalced in the Soton team, but they've must been awful for Ramsdale to be an upgrade. Beaten at the near post like that is poor
That Dibling looks to be a big talent.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Arsenal have made heavy weather of Leicester and Southampton at home in back to back games. Lets not go overboard about them just yet.
I suspect that's goodnight Gary O'Neill
Scoring goals less a problem- Ait Nouri has scored again. He won't be renewing with them any time soon so hopefully available as an option for us to pick up at some stage ...Wolves have City at home next. Gonna be a struggle to get anything there.
Not surprised that Arsenal are making heavy weather of these home games. They are clearly a top side but if your sat in the opposition dressing room then you are not exactly bricking it when you see their attacking line up.
Wankers
Gary O'Neill should be gone after this
Arsenal just don't concede do they?
