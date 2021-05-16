« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT  (Read 2924 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
McKenna gets sucked off but Ipswich are so bad. Hasnt got a clue how to get their best attacking players in positions to do damage. Hutchinson looks totally lost in the middle as hes got Wes fucking Burns running up and down the right wing. Clueless.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:29:24 pm
McKenna gets sucked off but Ipswich are so bad. Hasnt got a clue how to get their best attacking players in positions to do damage. Hutchinson looks totally lost in the middle as hes got Wes fucking Burns running up and down the right wing. Clueless.

All the promoted teams are hopeless. Becoming impossible to come up and compete these days.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:30:29 pm »
Gary O'Neill should be gone after this
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:29:24 pm
McKenna gets sucked off but Ipswich are so bad. Hasnt got a clue how to get their best attacking players in positions to do damage. Hutchinson looks totally lost in the middle as hes got Wes fucking Burns running up and down the right wing. Clueless.

In his defence though their squad is absolutely nowhere near PL standards. They were a League 1 team two seasons ago.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:30:52 pm
In his defence though their squad is absolutely nowhere near PL standards. They were a League 1 team two seasons ago.

Well yeah, theyve signed Championship players and expect not to be a championship team. Theyre done.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:21:41 pm
Pointless even hoping Arsenal drop points these days. Not exactly convincing though against 2 of the teams likely to go down.
Next home game, Arnes resolute reds.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:32:19 pm »
Also, i don't know who Ramsdale repalced in the Soton team, but they've must been awful for Ramsdale to be an upgrade. Beaten at the near post like that is poor
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:21:41 pm
Pointless even hoping Arsenal drop points these days. Not exactly convincing though against 2 of the teams likely to go down.

Yet they have dropped 4 points this season.
Online masher

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Also, i don't know who Ramsdale repalced in the Soton team, but they've must been awful for Ramsdale to be an upgrade. Beaten at the near post like that is poor

Yeah, positioning is so shit.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:37:13 pm »
Southampton hit the woodwork twice in a minute.
Online masher

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
That Dibling looks to be a big talent.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 04:37:38 pm
That Dibling looks to be a big talent.
Certainly good at dribbling
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:41:32 pm »
Arsenal have made heavy weather of Leicester and Southampton at home in back to back games. Lets not go overboard about them just yet.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm »
arsenal wobbling like fuck
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:41:32 pm
Arsenal have made heavy weather of Leicester and Southampton at home in back to back games. Lets not go overboard about them just yet.

We got back into the game last year then Ali made that error.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm »
Fulham back in it
Offline Lastrador

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
Yeah, that Calafiori lad is a talent.
Online masher

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:48:15 pm »
Talk about gifting goals, Southampton gifted Arsenal two of them.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm »
I suspect that's goodnight Gary O'Neill
Offline koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
Carvalho goal for Brentford
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:50:50 pm
I suspect that's goodnight Gary O'Neill

21 conceded in 7 games.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
Wolves deserve everything they get for spending a large proportion of their budget on Sam Johnstone.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:50:50 pm
I suspect that's goodnight Gary O'Neill

It has to be, they've been atrocious
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:50:50 pm
I suspect that's goodnight Gary O'Neill
Feels were a bit more fortunate this season in that weve played a lot of the shitters before they sack their managers. Seems weve often faced new managers early doors over the last few seasons.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm »
Scoring goals less a problem- Ait Nouri has scored again. He won't be renewing with them any time soon so hopefully available as an option for us to pick up at some stage ...

Wolves have City at home next. Gonna be a struggle to get anything there.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:54:39 pm
Scoring goals less a problem- Ait Nouri has scored again. He won't be renewing with them any time soon so hopefully available as an option for us to pick up at some stage ...

Wolves have City at home next. Gonna be a struggle to get anything there.

They have got some good players. Gomes and Ait Nouri could play in a top side. We were after Andre. They're awful at the back though and today notwithstanding are pretty toothless at the other end.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Dibling is going to be a special player. Buy him when Southampton drop.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:54:39 pm
Scoring goals less a problem- Ait Nouri has scored again. He won't be renewing with them any time soon so hopefully available as an option for us to pick up at some stage ...

Wolves have City at home next. Gonna be a struggle to get anything there.

thought he look like their best player. though a bit iffy defensively.

ran the wolves left side and even was centrally in some phases.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Not surprised that Arsenal are making heavy weather of these home games. They are clearly a top side but if your sat in the opposition dressing room then you are not exactly bricking it when you see their attacking line up.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:01:17 pm
Not surprised that Arsenal are making heavy weather of these home games. They are clearly a top side but if your sat in the opposition dressing room then you are not exactly bricking it when you see their attacking line up.

I know they've had a tougher start fixtures wise but if we concede within a few goals of them, which I think we will, I think we'll finish above them as our attacking firepower is more dangerous. I don't know about them but I know for certain we've got a couple of levels we can go up. City are another matter though. All early days though, no surprise all three have made dominant starts.
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:06:40 pm »
Traore has to be possessor of the world record for 1v1 on the keeper, and hitting the keeper.

Remember Kenny or Rushie waiting for the keeper to commit, then chipping it over him? That skill is seemingly like the dodo.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm »
If Everton win 5-0 today, they go ahead of Man Utd.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:15:51 pm »
If Newcastle are to win today please let it be a Gordon winner late on.
Online Bennett

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:25:35 pm »
I thought flags were 'Kopite behaviour'?
Online 12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
Kopite behaviour from the blue quarter.
State of those flags. Look like they bought them off Mold Market.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm »
Incredible how Ashley Old is still getting starts despite being a Championship level player.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #156 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:07:54 pm
Wankers

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:16:40 pm
Wankers

The laconic approach to match commentary is appreciated...
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #157 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Disappointing from Ipswich today. They played well at times against Villa last week and must have viewed today as opportunity. Maybe just finding out how tough it is away from home in the PL. They will need to start picking up more points at home
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #158 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:30:29 pm
Gary O'Neill should be gone after this

This is definitely the year Wolves go down
Online zero zero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th/6th October - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #159 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:16:56 pm
Arsenal just don't concede do they?
Yeah, but we've only played easy opposition. Will be a different story when we play high-flying Leicester and Southampton at home.
