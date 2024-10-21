No, but hopefully tomorrow.Can someone tell me what the main part of the travelling kop is doing after the game? Is it more common, that "normal" group games just end up in the hotels or can we expect many scousers in the pubs?A few years ago, we went to Amsterdam (with no tickets) and were a bit surprised, that it was pretty quiet after the game or maybe we simply werent at the right spot (not sure if Amsterdam has another pub area besides the red light district, but thats another topic...Unfortunately we only have tickets for the stand behind the away area, so we will probably not be able to take the shuttles and just "swim with the crowd".Thank you in advance and a safe trip to all the travellers!Cheers,Kai