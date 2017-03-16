Could and should have still sent it today, but as they were sorting YET ANOTHER ticket sale cock up they probably ran out of time.



Once again more total disregard for the travelling fans



Exactly......I won't see any info til late Monday now as travelling down then. As you say, complete disregard....



Was expecting the email by the end of Saturday at the latest to be honest, I think we'll be being sent tickets digitally with no collection, something doesn't seem right to be leaving it this late.Though in the sales notice it says it'll be open from 5pm Tuesday and match days are usually 10am-8pm aren't they, and Leipzig is tiny, we don't really need the info till later on, its nice to know where it is going to be further in advance to plan what time to meet mates for drinks, but it isn't going to be more than 10 mins walk from the centre/station is it. Be the odd match day traveller arriving into station area late on maybe 7-8pm who'd want to know where it is to make arrangements if they're going to be tight on collectionAnd before anyone bites, I'm not defending them in any way, just saying its not like we're massively inconvenienced by this, be different if we were in a much larger city