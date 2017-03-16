« previous next »
Leipzig away selling details

Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:37:09 am
Quote from: 30fiver on October 17, 2024, 11:25:19 am
Ridiculous if people have held in baskets to push for a 1+ drop - same shite as Rangers its not on

Saw quite a few get sorted this morning, and quite a few who didn't. To me felt like an even mix which tied in with the odds we expected for the sale but then have others like ABJ not knowing many get it makes me wonder if either a lot more were on 2+ than we thought or if it was foul play here

Need to find these accounts holding tickets and fuck them off if they're doing that again, should be in the logs wouldn't be hard to find out

Be people on 3+ now who never went a game judging by the begging on twitter for Milan and Leipzig names, and those of us who actually went Napoli in 2022 all saw how empty that away end was...
Did they ever say why there wasnt a collection for Napoli ? Surely we couldve picked up tickets from where the bus was that day and it wouldve been safe. The away end wasnt half full
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:40:33 am
Quote from: NQ00 on October 17, 2024, 11:37:09 am
Did they ever say why there wasnt a collection for Napoli ? Surely we couldve picked up tickets from where the bus was that day and it wouldve been safe. The away end wasnt half full
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:41:23 am
Quote from: NQ00 on October 17, 2024, 11:34:01 am
Sorry it appeared alright but just said sold out

Ah no worries glad you got one anyway
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:42:16 am
Quote from: ABJ on October 17, 2024, 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.

I'm not disputing that.

I've just got something in head that we collected in the Port Building once ?

next to where you get the coaches

Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:52:06 am
Quote from: ABJ on October 17, 2024, 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.
Guess it makes sense so. I can see why so many people didnt bother last time around if they had been before. It was also proper last minute iirc
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:53:58 am
Quote from: ABJ on October 17, 2024, 11:40:33 am
Because its way too dangerous. I know of 2 people that have been attacked out there before and that was with the so called additional security and no ticket collections.

I think its fair to say after the first game there when a number got attacked.
Lets say Napoli didn't get a friendly welcome at Anfield.
I know a few to, I was with some one at the ground who took the knock after an earlier incident.

there's been only the odd incident on each trip since.
in typical Itie fashion, passing by on scooters and lashing out.

got to laugh here.
we stayed at this hotel on the front, its about 10-15 minutes walk
pretty safe, like walking down the strand in town (besides the odd dickhead driving past etc)
anyway we literally pulled up outside the hotel door.
next thing this Police car appears from the side street, rolls down the window asking are we OK
6 of us burst out laughing, as we had just walked 10-15 minutes without any protection.

Next time was even better.
literally a 100 meters from the hotel (same one)
2 young men on a scrambler bike turn round towards us all, were all thinking here we go.
next thing thing the one on the back pulls out a warrant card (police)
I won't say what else happened, but I was rather funny.

same thing again asking us are we OK
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:55:42 am
Quote from: bignred84 on October 17, 2024, 11:42:16 am
I'm not disputing that.

I've just got something in head that we collected in the Port Building once ?

next to where you get the coaches
I never said you were, I was replying to the post from NQ00.

I don't recall collections happening there at all but if I'm wrong then its obvious why they stopped doing them.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 11:58:56 am
If the tickets are still in baskets then it can't be officially sold out can it?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 12:03:11 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 17, 2024, 11:55:42 am
I never said you were, I was replying to the post from NQ00.

I don't recall collections happening there at all but if I'm wrong then its obvious why they stopped doing them.

I'm not having a go at you at all here.

I'm agreeing with the comment its obviously dangerous.

but I've got something in me head about going to the port area (coaches) earlier in the day on one occasion.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 12:06:35 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on October 17, 2024, 12:03:11 pm
I'm not having a go at you at all here.

I'm agreeing with the comment its obviously dangerous.

but I've got something in me head about going to the port area (coaches) earlier in the day on one occasion.
No problem.

Could it have been as long ago as when we played them there back in 2010?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: didopich on October 17, 2024, 11:58:56 am
If the tickets are still in baskets then it can't be officially sold out can it?

Would imagine theyd have to clear baskets before calling it sold out yes
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 12:25:44 pm
Absolutley fuming, tried to get tickets today in the sale but sold out yet so many accounts holding in baskets advertising on socials for somebody to take their ticket in basket..

Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 12:38:10 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 17, 2024, 12:25:44 pm
Absolutley fuming, tried to get tickets today in the sale but sold out yet so many accounts holding in baskets advertising on socials for somebody to take their ticket in basket..

Take their ticket then
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 01:01:22 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on October 17, 2024, 12:38:10 pm
Take their ticket then
So attend on their credit? Even though I qualify and would be attending myself?
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 01:10:53 pm
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 02:06:06 pm
I was being facetious
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 02:53:42 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on October 17, 2024, 11:36:02 am
Yet there was still people there that stood out a country mile
 (*advised not to wear club colours, yet stand out foreigners were) and nothing was done (checks wise)

a young couple got on to our coach from Canada, had bought 3 lots of tickets
the home game prior, Napoli away and Chelsea away obviously a bucket list trip

1500-2000 credits gained with non attendance meanwhile a handful actually travelled on others credits and got jack sh@t. This has been highlighted by LFC (1500-2000 no shows) previously

**Am I dreaming here or have we collected in Napoli before ? (in the port building area)

Yeah its not exactly a nice place, but plenty bought in that last sale with no intention of going and got away with it due to no collections which is redic

You can spot the undercovers from a mile off round the ground, on every corner

Stayed in an apartment near by, drank in that hotel next to the ground where UEFA lot stay and BT Sport were all in there

Got a business card from reception on the way out, after the game went to the side gate, flashed it and they let us through rather than being bundled onto busses, had a drink then snook out a fire escape to walk back to my apartment on my own about a mile away, head down fast walk job

The maccies wasn't my brightest idea, had no idea if my number was called, flashed it to the woman who realised I was english and gestured to shush and she just brought me my food when it was ready and ushered me out hahah
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 03:01:59 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on October 17, 2024, 02:06:06 pm
I was being facetious

Suppose you were being facetious on my posts about similar issues (2-3 pages back) as well then

Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 03:07:33 pm
Hoping collection details etc coming out tomorrow so can plan Tuesday evening side of things.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 03:30:13 pm
Quote from: vlademer17 on October 17, 2024, 03:29:53 pm
Sound, hotel across road from station so makes it easier.
Nice 1.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 17, 2024, 04:33:54 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on October 17, 2024, 03:01:59 pm
Suppose you were being facetious on my posts about similar issues (2-3 pages back) as well then

No
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 11:37:41 am
Looking forward to this one.. apart from the bus to prague at 3am to get a cheaper flight home! Hoping a boozer is open till at least 2 to make it bearable  ;D
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 02:46:18 pm
Quote from: includo on October 18, 2024, 11:37:41 am
Looking forward to this one.. apart from the bus to prague at 3am to get a cheaper flight home! Hoping a boozer is open till at least 2 to make it bearable  ;D
Prague is open all night lad...beers at 3 too...lovely city
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 02:52:40 pm
Quote from: didopich on October 18, 2024, 02:46:18 pm
Prague is open all night lad...beers at 3 too...lovely city

Ahhh yes I know! Meaning more the wait at Leipzig station after game till the bus at 3am  :-[
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 06:41:10 pm
Still no collection info other than open from 5pm Tuesday and on match day.. Juve we're full NFC at Leipzig two weeks ago...

Do I smell another LASK? collect scan in data instead 👀
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 07:28:32 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 18, 2024, 06:41:10 pm
Still no collection info other than open from 5pm Tuesday and on match day.. Juve we're full NFC at Leipzig two weeks ago...

Do I smell another LASK? collect scan in data instead 👀

Could and should have still sent it today, but as they were sorting YET ANOTHER ticket sale cock up they probably ran out of time.

Once again more total disregard for the travelling fans
Re: Leipzig away selling details
October 18, 2024, 08:30:53 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on October 18, 2024, 07:28:32 pm
Could and should have still sent it today, but as they were sorting YET ANOTHER ticket sale cock up they probably ran out of time.

Once again more total disregard for the travelling fans
Exactly......I won't see any info til late Monday now as travelling down then. As you say, complete disregard....
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:09:58 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on October 18, 2024, 07:28:32 pm
Could and should have still sent it today, but as they were sorting YET ANOTHER ticket sale cock up they probably ran out of time.

Once again more total disregard for the travelling fans

Quote from: Thepooloflife on October 18, 2024, 08:30:53 pm
Exactly......I won't see any info til late Monday now as travelling down then. As you say, complete disregard....

Was expecting the email by the end of Saturday at the latest to be honest, I think we'll be being sent tickets digitally with no collection, something doesn't seem right to be leaving it this late.

Though in the sales notice it says it'll be open from 5pm Tuesday and match days are usually 10am-8pm aren't they, and Leipzig is tiny, we don't really need the info till later on, its nice to know where it is going to be further in advance to plan what time to meet mates for drinks, but it isn't going to be more than 10 mins walk from the centre/station is it. Be the odd match day traveller arriving into station area late on maybe 7-8pm who'd want to know where it is to make arrangements if they're going to be tight on collection

And before anyone bites, I'm not defending them in any way, just saying its not like we're massively inconvenienced by this, be different if we were in a much larger city
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:14:31 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:09:58 am
Was expecting the email by the end of Saturday at the latest to be honest, I think we'll be being sent tickets digitally with no collection, something doesn't seem right to be leaving it this late.

Though in the sales notice it says it'll be open from 5pm Tuesday and match days are usually 10am-8pm aren't they, and Leipzig is tiny, we don't really need the info till later on, its nice to know where it is going to be further in advance to plan what time to meet mates for drinks, but it isn't going to be more than 10 mins walk from the centre/station is it. Be the odd match day traveller arriving into station area late on maybe 7-8pm who'd want to know where it is to make arrangements if they're going to be tight on collection

And before anyone bites, I'm not defending them in any way, just saying its not like we're massively inconvenienced by this, be different if we were in a much larger city

TBF (if thats the right phrase)

from the station to the ground is about 30-35 minutes to walk.

sure there's a direct shuttle bus/tram.
so any collection weather its near the station or central isn't going to be that far out the way

we land in Berlin Tuesday about 22:00, train to Leipzig early Wednesday
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:55:38 am
The ticket collection place is very close to the train station.
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:58:56 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:55:38 am
The ticket collection place is very close to the train station.

So is are hotel
Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 01:22:01 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:58:56 am
So is are hotel
Ours too. Get off train, pick up tickets, chuck bags in hotel and then straight out!
