« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leipzig away selling details  (Read 4533 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:17:15 pm
out of stock, sorry probably not a particularly clear acronym for most people  ;D
Ah - don't worry mate, as a dimwit I'm not into acronyms !
Logged

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 01:38:23 pm
one of my mates didnt qualify on yesterdays sale. Ticket office help stated his Ajax ticket wasnt collected even though he 100% did. waiting for ticket office to get back to him as he sent a sceen shot of his ticket.

he could have bought today then?
Logged

Online wewonit5timesinistanbul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 01:45:32 pm
he could have bought today then?

Yes sorted but he wants to sort out the ajax credit for future sales
Logged

Offline steveatkinson1981

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm »
Mrs was due to get ticket today with three previous + Milan (son had covid and was listed for the ticket so didnt travel so credit was deleted. rightly so i would add).
Ticket in basket and then said she had zero credit history. sent proof to TO with all the purchase proof and no reply yet.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,167
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 01:38:23 pm
one of my mates didnt qualify on yesterdays sale. Ticket office help stated his Ajax ticket wasnt collected even though he 100% did. waiting for ticket office to get back to him as he sent a sceen shot of his ticket.
Slowly but surely the TO are knocking people either down or off the ladder completely regardless of if they are genuine or not = job done for them, c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:35:36 pm »
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:37:29 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:35:36 pm
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?

weirdly havent seen many complaints on twitter or people trying to sell off their ticket

was straightforward for me but if you were slow youd have missed it
Logged
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:35:36 pm
Any ideas on how competitive it was for 3+ today?

Still the odd one popping back probably from those struggling to checkout
Logged

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
Obviously the credit situation isn't perfect but from what I see on twitter is a load of young scousers and irish lads who have booked a few days away in the hope of getting a ticket and those with enough credits are helping them out.

LFC have created this market and as long as no-one is profiting from it then it's all good. Most are selling FV but there are a few lads who quoted me £150-250.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:48:21 pm »
If people genuinely qualify and it's not letting them buy they need to sort it out and knock it on its head

Probably the first time for a while missing one has been an issue in a sale for those who don't have Madrid or lower allocation games, so for some only just noticing the error when it's probably sat there a few years

Will always be some trying to blag it to get a credit back (not saying anyone here is) so I guess they have to try be diligent with people trying to be added back

Worrying if they think they haven't collected one, never emailed the about it at the time and have it marked in the system as not collected

@abj think you said the other day your pal got an email saying he'd not collected when he had in Milan, is this the same guy or someone different?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 02:47:03 pm
Obviously the credit situation isn't perfect but from what I see on twitter is a load of young scousers and irish lads who have booked a few days away in the hope of getting a ticket and those with enough credits are helping them out.

LFC have created this market and as long as no-one is profiting from it then it's all good. Most are selling FV but there are a few lads who quoted me £150-250.

in isolation it's fine, but these younger scousers will (maybe) miss out in later rounds and potential finals. it's more just fairness of the system.

but if you're playing within the confines of the current rules i have no objection, the game is currently the game.
Logged
YNWA.

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:56:48 pm »
Collected in Milan, have the physical tickets to show for it. If its an issue in the future any suggestions on how to prove collection and get a credit back. Club never says if youve got a credit until the end of the season it seems, unless you figure it out during a sale
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:21:52 pm »
Keep a personal record of your credit history

Sounds sad but well worth it just incase
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leipzig away selling details
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:21:52 pm
Keep a personal record of your credit history

Sounds sad but well worth it just incase

Not up to you to keep that history though, if the clubs accounts say different you have to prove it. Pretty ridiculous
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 