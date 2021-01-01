You can pick up your ticket with a drivers licence, it was only in Italy that they supposedly insisted on a passport.



Was a lot of confusion over this on match day because of a tweet that went out. The club accepted driving licenses at the collection point in Milan but the ground/authorities there didn'tWhich is why so many (according to twitter WhatsApp and the people stood in the queue when I went to collect openly talking about it) managed to collect several tickets by taking their mates driving licenses, learning their details and going in twice a few hours apart or even on different days, with different outfits etcI think if LFC compared the collection data to the scan in data (that they won't have) there'd be a huge difference