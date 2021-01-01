« previous next »
Leipzig away selling details

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:05:00 pm
If there's a hold in that trains not gonna be possible, there's a night bus to the airport about 2am I think, the lads on the 6am flight to Manchester have booked that (booked the train too they're gonna try and make it)

thanks
YNWA.

Offline Barry Banana

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:05:08 pm
Stansted costs me about £40 just to get there lol, i am on the wrong side of London. i'd prefer to fly in/out from Berlin too, just so i can hang out there a few days

ultimately will be about £180+, i opted to just book on points in the end. can cancel if i don't get a ticket tomorrow i guess and just take a small hit.

Its always expensive if you want to go on the most direct route from your most local airport, to a convenient airport at the other end, at the most convenient times. Im sure that going via tube to Tottenham Hale it would cost a fraction of £40 to get to Stansted from anywhere in London.

I never buy it when people say its now too expensive. They generally mean they cant be arsed with a bit of a journey.
Long live the King

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:19:59 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Its always expensive if you want to go on the most direct route from your most local airport, to a convenient airport at the other end, at the most convenient times. Im sure that going via tube to Tottenham Hale it would cost a fraction of £40 to get to Stansted from anywhere in London.

I never buy it when people say its now too expensive. They generally mean they cant be arsed with a bit of a journey.

all i said was that that it 'felt pricey', did i say it was 'now too expensive'?

your solution isn't even seemingly cheaper in this instance once you total each part of the journey up. and yes, adding on about 12 hours to your journey is something i definitely can't be arsed with, especially if i'm not saving a significant amount of money.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:19:59 pm
all i said was that that it 'felt pricey', did i say it was 'now too expensive'?

your solution isn't even seemingly cheaper in this instance. and yes, adding on about 12 hours to your journey is something i definitely can't be arsed with, especially if i'm not saving a significant amount of money.

Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:29:57 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm
Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.

it definitely felt like you were having a go lol, so much so i even did the numbers to prove a point  ;D

if i did your route, it'd probably save me about £20ish at best but at the detriment of losing about 8 hours of 'holiday time'. we'd all be happy to do that e.g. travelling to Kiev, but it seems a bit silly to be opting to do that unless you really love the "old ways" of travelling to european aways and/or are a younger fan
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm
Fair enough mate. Wasnt having a go at you specifically. Just I always see people saying people wont book on late as prices become steep. Theres normally reasonable fares even late if youre inventive. As you say, personal choice if you want to pay more for greater convenience.

If you have the time to do the longer routes too

For anyone short on hols using flexi leave or self employed there's a big opportunity cost to it too, which makes it 'expensive' I guess if they're forced to not be so creative due to commitments away from footie
Offline DougLFC94

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:05:08 pm
Stansted costs me about £40 just to get there lol, i am on the wrong side of London. i'd prefer to fly in/out from Berlin too, just so i can hang out there a few days

frankfurt to leipzig train appears to be about £40. bus is about £20. i think it quickly adds up.

ultimately will still be about £180+, i opted to just book on points in the end. can cancel if i don't get a ticket tomorrow i guess and just take a small hit.
also Frankfurt Hahn airport is closer to Luxembourg than it is to Frankfurt. 2 hour+ coach journey and £20 each way to get into Frankfurt.

Should be illegal that they can sell it as such.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:30:57 pm
If you have the time to do the longer routes too

For anyone short on hols using flexi leave or self employed there's a big opportunity cost to it too, which makes it 'expensive' I guess if they're forced to not be so creative due to commitments away from footie

I think its unrealistic to expect to do a Euro away on less than two days holiday. Its also shite to go in and out and see nothing of the places youre visiting.  Tuesday night to Thursday night (for a Wednesday game) is ideal from leave budget perspective.

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm
also Frankfurt Hahn airport is closer to Luxembourg than it is to Frankfurt. 2 hour+ coach journey and £20 each way to get into Frankfurt.

Should be illegal that they can sell it as such.


 ;D

*staring directly at 'london' luton and 'london' stansted airports also*
Online mighty magpie

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:14:11 pm
anyone know from previous sales how many are on 3+?
Online DanK1456

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 02:14:11 pm
anyone know from previous sales how many are on 3+?

Guessing the 3+ people went to Rangers Napoli and Milan but there's only a small increase from Ajax capacity to Rangers (about 25) assuming everyone got their credit
Online yogi garcia

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:47:39 pm
Is there any chance of a 2+ sale?
Online DanK1456

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 02:54:39 pm
Quote from: yogi garcia on Yesterday at 02:47:39 pm
Is there any chance of a 2+ sale?

According to someone here there were 100 left after 50 mins sale, which you'd think people would buy ASAP given it was advertised as not guaranteed. Could be a 2+ for the leftovers
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 03:03:26 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
Guessing the 3+ people went to Rangers Napoli and Milan but there's only a small increase from Ajax capacity to Rangers (about 25) assuming everyone got their credit

The issue is there was a lot who could of bought napoli and didnt which is why it went to 0, and there will be some who 'have' these 4 games but didn't collect a milan, ajax or rangers

Given the number of uncollected tickets in Milan, there could be a lot in this boat of having purchased 4 but only have 3 credits
Offline Tommypig

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on October  8, 2024, 07:03:51 pm
Anyone reckon they will be as strict as milan with checking passports against tickets?

You still need your passport ID to collect the Ticket in the first place - pretty daft going all that way and then selling your ticket
Online alecl2

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
You still need your passport ID to collect the Ticket in the first place - pretty daft going all that way and then selling your ticket

Not planning it, but seen a few knocking about saying collect over there.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 05:10:52 pm
Anyone know if any more returns have been added?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 06:34:40 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:03:26 pm
The issue is there was a lot who could of bought napoli and didnt which is why it went to 0, and there will be some who 'have' these 4 games but didn't collect a milan, ajax or rangers

Given the number of uncollected tickets in Milan, there could be a lot in this boat of having purchased 4 but only have 3 credits

You can add in the unknown amount who bought LASK as the was a perfect storm sale like Milan was.

So may have LASK and two others
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 06:40:52 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:34:40 pm
You can add in the unknown amount who bought LASK as the was a perfect storm sale like Milan was.

So may have LASK and two others

Wouldn't have thought it'd be that many as lask didn't drop that far did it? I know it went a lot lower than expected... But I thought it went to around the needing Madrid allocation kinda level

You could be right though there's a lot of uncertainty, personally expecting around 200 to be on 3+ can't see it going to 2
Online ABJ

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
You still need your passport ID to collect the Ticket in the first place - pretty daft going all that way and then selling your ticket
You can pick up your ticket with a drivers licence, it was only in Italy that they supposedly insisted on a passport.
Online NQ00

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 07:35:05 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:40:52 pm
Wouldn't have thought it'd be that many as lask didn't drop that far did it? I know it went a lot lower than expected... But I thought it went to around the needing Madrid allocation kinda level

You could be right though there's a lot of uncertainty, personally expecting around 200 to be on 3+ can't see it going to 2
is there many tickets left for the 3 sale tomorrow then ?
Offline wosman

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on Yesterday at 07:35:05 pm
is there many tickets left for the 3 sale tomorrow then ?

Looks about 120 odd left as of now
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 08:17:52 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm
You can pick up your ticket with a drivers licence, it was only in Italy that they supposedly insisted on a passport.

Was a lot of confusion over this on match day because of a tweet that went out. The club accepted driving licenses at the collection point in Milan but the ground/authorities there didn't

Which is why so many (according to twitter WhatsApp and the people stood in the queue when I went to collect openly talking about it) managed to collect several tickets by taking their mates driving licenses, learning their details and going in twice a few hours apart or even on different days, with different outfits etc

I think if LFC compared the collection data to the scan in data (that they won't have) there'd be a huge difference
Online NQ00

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:17:52 pm
Was a lot of confusion over this on match day because of a tweet that went out. The club accepted driving licenses at the collection point in Milan but the ground/authorities there didn't

Which is why so many (according to twitter WhatsApp and the people stood in the queue when I went to collect openly talking about it) managed to collect several tickets by taking their mates driving licenses, learning their details and going in twice a few hours apart or even on different days, with different outfits etc

I think if LFC compared the collection data to the scan in data (that they won't have) there'd be a huge difference
Yeah Im sure there was a good few up to that. I personally know of an identical twin that went in twice, brought his brothers passport with him for the collection
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Yesterday at 09:35:06 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm
Yeah Im sure there was a good few up to that. I personally know of an identical twin that went in twice, brought his brothers passport with him for the collection

Probably as many did this as didn't collect
Online ABJ

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 10:48:37 am
At least another 17 returns added this morning, great to see.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 11:10:05 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:48:37 am
At least another 17 returns added this morning, great to see.
:thumbup
Online 30fiver

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 11:38:06 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:48:37 am
At least another 17 returns added this morning, great to see.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Online DanK1456

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:28:44 pm
Sold out yet?
Online includo

Re: Leipzig away selling details
Today at 12:33:25 pm
