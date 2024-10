Our season peaked that day. Don't think we won again for a while after that.



Similar thing happened after the 7-0 v Utd; three losses and two draws after it until the Leeds obliged by letting us thrash them at the Lurpack. So some six weeks odd until the next win. Maybe it's something about scoring seven? Soemthing mystical going on wooo-oooAfter the 9-0 over Bournemouth we had a near thing, just managing to beat Newcastle with a last second piss-boiler, and then didn't win in the league again for another six weeks or so, thopugh that was v City.I reckon if we score seven again the lads should just score another and discuss potential hoodoos afterwards...