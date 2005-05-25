« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024  (Read 2544 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm »
We pretty much had a settled team around then..Ali, Trent, Virg, Matip (Gomez when he was injured), Robbo, Fabinho, Gini, Hendo, Mane, Salah, Firmino.


Funny how memories play tricks on you, isn't it? I'd have thought the same thing. Except that XI almost never started a match together. There's only one game that we began with those eleven players on the pitch...
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm »
Funny how memories play tricks on you, isn't it? I'd have thought the same thing. Except that XI almost never started a match together. There's only one game that we began with those eleven players on the pitch...

Good. Fucking hate Spurs so glad we played our best XI in that one :P
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:11:00 pm »
Just fucking win
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:45:20 pm »
0-6 to Liverpool.

Things are going to click tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:43 pm »
Funny how memories play tricks on you, isn't it? I'd have thought the same thing. Except that XI almost never started a match together. There's only one game that we began with those eleven players on the pitch...

That's surprising but there's usually somebody injured, suspended or rested. Matip particularly missed a lot of football and Virg's partner was often different as a result. You'd often have 9 or 10 of those starting though with scope for heavier rotation at different times. Usually around Christmas in the league.

If you take 18/19, 11 players made over 40 starts (bearing in mind we were straight out the domestic cups) but Matip wasn't one of them, Milner was..Milner tended to be the 12th player who'd always be first to fill in in various positions. Keita played a fair bit as well.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
So the same as about 80% of our away games then  :D

Our away games generally follow a similar pattern. The opposition treats it like a World Cup final and puts everything into the first half. They create some chances and exert a fair amount of territorial pressure, causing us to lose possession more than is ideal. Commentators wet their keks at the possibility of Liverpool dropping points. The opposition gas at around the 60-minute mark and often doesn't have enough quality on the bench to prevent us from grinding them down and getting a hard-fought win.

I expect Palace to put everything into the first half and cause us a lot of problems. If we can avoid being behind by the hour mark we have a strong chance of winning. So, like most of our away games then!

I reckon so ...

Thanks Sheer.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:12:45 pm »
3 points would be a big result tomorrow given our upcoming games, hell of a run upcoming
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:26:37 pm »
0-6 to Liverpool.

Things are going to click tomorrow.
Have we ever given anybody a proper beating at 12:30?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:35:21 pm »
Have we ever given anybody a proper beating at 12:30?
Palace at Palace 7-0
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Preview: 5 October 2024
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Palace at Palace 7-0

Our season peaked that day. Don't think we won again for a while after that.
