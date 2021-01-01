« previous next »
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
I thought we played quite well, apart from that bit halfway through the half where it was like watching us against Atalanta again. Guess they would have studied that game hence the pressing.

Gravenberch was excellent again. Trent was also quality.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm »
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
We've got Leipzig next.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm


Behind Brest in the league, SLOT OUT
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?
He was awful. Booked Virg, Ibou and their guy for nothing and then booked Kostas for winning the ball cleanly.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.
Was he?

yeah, he was erratic, and falling for all of Bolognas playacting too. Some mad bookings of Liverpool players.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm »
That one brow covers a lot for fucks sakes John.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
He was awful. Booked Virg, Ibou and their guy for nothing and then booked Kostas for winning the ball cleanly.

Never in my life seen players get booked for jostling in the penalty area.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Behind Brest in the league, SLOT OUT

You work your way upto Brest mate.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
Gravenberch was excellent again. Trent was also quality.
Robbo too?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
It's been a brilliant start to the season and very professional from the players.

This place is proper weird though. Liverpool win and you get 5 pages of comments lose and it would be at least double that.

and the same on all other forums too Im sure. Its how fans are. Many are content when things are going well and dont bother saying it. But the slighest sign of trouble brings everyone out. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm
You work your way upto Brest mate.

First base Samie.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

Not many things delighted with, apart from both goals, especially the second one. Great ball from Virgil, great attack, great run from Trent. Overall a good result but I wouldn't use the world delighted myself today."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
8 wins from 9 games from Slot is very impressive.

I admittedly have concerns but I'm not going to voice them. Can't argue with results, even though we're clearly not at the top of our game. If we really click into gear we're gonna be devastating.  :D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm »
Really enjoyed the game. Italians, footy wise, no mugs. Delighted with the result. Roll on Palace,
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm
Really enjoyed the game. Italians, footy wise, no mugs. Delighted with the result. Roll on Palace,

This. Very few times when Italian teams don't put in a performance of some kind, usually masterclasses in organisation and notoriously difficult to beat. Delighted also.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Good win.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???
Yes you did. It surprised me too.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Yes you did. It surprised me too.

That has been a theme from journalists all season. Ipswich had us rattled (created fuck all), similar things were said about the Wolves game. Bologna were better than I thought but I don't think we were at full intensity, and I believe we have more gears to find.


With our run coming up of brutal games one after another we will need to find those gears. But I'm confident we wll.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
This new format defo keeps all the fixtures more competitive. Starting the CL off with 2 wins in the old group phase would already make you feel youre half way there. In this new format, you defo want to push to the finish top 8 and go straight through to the knockouts.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:00:22 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???
As long as we have the win mate. As long as we get the win.
They will always try and play us down.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
In the ground you don't know if the ref is really getting decisions wrong but he seemed a bad dickhead.


 ;D

In the ground, you don't really know if the ref is a bad dickhead...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #224 on: Today at 12:31:14 am »
Last pass was off tonight from the forwards tonight, could've felt a lot easier if we got the second earlier.

Szoboszlai ran his socks off and was better with the ball. Feels like he's been told not to shoot from outside the box, because we all know he loves doing it and hasn't tried it once this year.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #225 on: Today at 12:45:41 am »
Really unprofessional refereeing performance. The kind that would suggest he shouldn't be officiating at this level.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:52:47 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Did I really hear Rory Smith on MOTD say Bologna were the better team tonight.???

They were a lot better than I thought - but that is a shout. I thought they played well after the first 30 minutes and then at the start of the second half, but outside of one chance in the second half they never really looked like being in control of making good chances. Think we still have a long way to go, but we messed up so many passes in the first half, where a better ball and we were 1 on 1 with the keeper numerous times.

My main takeaway from today is we have a way to go still as a team and I do think against a good side we might see ourselves on the end of a bad result.

But look aside from that, some of the bigger teams lost today, so it shows how important these games are we'd expect to wun are if we're wanting to finish in the Top 8.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #227 on: Today at 01:23:08 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
We've got Leipzig next.
Another bottom club
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:11:34 am »
How significant do you think it is between finishing 1st and 8th?  Will finishing 1st benefit our route to the final significantly more than 8th would?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 V 0 Bologna MacAllister 12 Salah 75
« Reply #229 on: Today at 04:20:14 am »
That's what, 3 goals conceded in 9 games? And one of those was basically a brainfart
