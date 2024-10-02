I've always wanted to go to the likes of Japan, Vietnam etc but I'm just not brave enough. I wouldn't even know where to start.



Cant speak for Japan as I have never been but countries like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are not really that daunting to be honest. Very much a well well-trodden path. I was travelling around all these countries extensively on my own in my teens and early 20s without many issues. Just do plenty of research and try not to stand out in expensive clothing or for example walking down the street with a £600 phone to your ear. Out of the countries I mentioned I would say Vietnam was the most scammy but if you have your whits about you I am sure youll be fine. My advice would just go for it and give yourself extra days as travel in some of those places although cheap it can be slow and unreliable, especially Cambodia and Laos. Not so bad in Vietnam as they have trains unlike Cambodia (Laos has some trains now - but not when I was last there) where youd be more reliant on a shared taxis or coaches. You can get a train from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi but it will take like 35 hours if youre lucky and decide to do it in one hit. Its an experience! If you do it make sure you take plenty of snacks and get a cabin!