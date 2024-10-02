« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?  (Read 1314 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,182
Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« on: October 2, 2024, 11:34:14 am »
My missus loves to plan ahead so we're pretty much sorted for 2025 already

February half term - 10 days in Orlando. The shithead has always been scared of roller coasters, twice we've done Orlando and both times he's refused to ride them with the older lad. School took them to Alton Towers in 2nd yr, he loved it, wants to go back, missus said OK we'll go 2026, but then decided to go Feb - meant we cancelled our Tenerife holiday but.............

June half term - Sidari in Corfu

August - back to the Bellos in Crete - love it there so happy to go back

(we've also got Feb 2026 and August 2026 booked for Tenerife and Crete  ;D )
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,045
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #1 on: October 2, 2024, 11:52:13 am »
We're looking at Crete.

I'm still cursing myself for forgetting to set the alarm for 5am on the day Sleazy released their summer 25 flights.

By the time I logged in that morning, all flights were already over £250 each return (plus extras)

Robbing c*nts.

I've been gobsmacked with the prices of holidays, to be honest. Our minimum requirements are a bit on the high side, but I simply cannot find a bargain.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #2 on: October 2, 2024, 11:56:21 am »
Nothing booked yet but considering Costa Rica over Easter for our 'big trip' of the year.

My cousin runs an eco-hotel out there but is thinking of selling up and moving back to Spain in the next 12 months so it'd be good to go out there and see her before she moves back.

Will get another trip to Italy at some point too. Was thinking maybe Calabria as Ryanair fly to Reggio Calabria and a week of exploring around there would be interesting.
Logged

Offline Demo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #3 on: October 2, 2024, 03:40:07 pm »
Booked Crete for 2 weeks in August with the family .................... part of my 50th birthday celebrations 
Logged

Offline Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #4 on: October 2, 2024, 03:48:59 pm »
Quote from: .adam on October  2, 2024, 11:56:21 am
Nothing booked yet but considering Costa Rica over Easter for our 'big trip' of the year.

My cousin runs an eco-hotel out there but is thinking of selling up and moving back to Spain in the next 12 months so it'd be good to go out there and see her before she moves back.

Will get another trip to Italy at some point too. Was thinking maybe Calabria as Ryanair fly to Reggio Calabria and a week of exploring around there would be interesting.

Hey mate. We went to Calabria on our honeymoon. Was really beautiful - just hopped on the local train every day to a different town and a different piazza. Was very unspoilt (13 years ago) and nobody spoke a word of English - not even in the Tourist information office.

Costa Rica is on my list as well. Seems boss for a family adventure holiday. Unfortunately I don't think we'll be going anywhere in the near future. Been a fucking tough last 12 months!

Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #5 on: October 2, 2024, 05:45:16 pm »
Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel in Antalya for our main holiday
Anniversary weekend away in April (location to be determined)
Haven caravan holiday in May half term, probably Devon Cliffs
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,524
  • Scrubbers
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #6 on: October 3, 2024, 01:42:35 pm »
Possibly Sicily and Berlin
Logged

Offline adamir

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #7 on: October 11, 2024, 02:25:04 pm »
We are thinking about visiting Barbados. I've heard the beaches are stunning. We're considering reaching out to divi resorts customer service as it has rave reviews. Its great to know theyre attentive to guests. Anyway, we are already excited :) Any tips on what to do while we're there?
« Last Edit: October 16, 2024, 11:55:28 am by adamir »
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #8 on: October 11, 2024, 06:02:48 pm »
Thinking Canaray islands
Everyone Ive spoken to whos been has has been positive.

But anyone here have a recommendation as to which would be best if taking a 4 yr old?
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #9 on: October 11, 2024, 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October 11, 2024, 06:02:48 pm
Thinking Canaray islands
Everyone Ive spoken to whos been has has been positive.

But anyone here have a recommendation as to which would be best if taking a 4 yr old?

Ive been quite a bit with the kids (not as much as Rob!). So much so that to my shame I think my daughter thinks the world consists of the Uk, Ireland and the Canaries.

What kind of thing are you looking for and what time of year? Weve mainly been either Feb or Oct and its always been warm but not roasting hot which for younger kids can be handy. Tons of hotels with kids clubs etc. if you want nice beaches that limits things a bit more. Generally ours were easier to keep amused in a hotel pool and their facilities but know thats not for everyone.

Been to Tenerife a few times, Gran Canaria a couple and Fuertaventura with the kids.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,173
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #10 on: October 11, 2024, 06:35:34 pm »
I've done Fuertaventura (Corralejo) loads of times over the last 5 or 6 years, great little town with loads to do and see and plenty of good restaurants.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #11 on: October 11, 2024, 06:41:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 11, 2024, 06:35:34 pm
I've done Fuertaventura (Corralejo) loads of times over the last 5 or 6 years, great little town with loads to do and see and plenty of good restaurants.

Thats the one place Ive been to. High five!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,173
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #12 on: October 11, 2024, 06:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 06:41:42 pm
Thats the one place Ive been to. High five!

It has been going down hill tbf.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,182
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #13 on: October 11, 2024, 06:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 06:33:47 pm
Ive been quite a bit with the kids (not as much as Rob!). So much so that to my shame I think my daughter thinks the world consists of the Uk, Ireland and the Canaries.

What kind of thing are you looking for and what time of year? Weve mainly been either Feb or Oct and its always been warm but not roasting hot which for younger kids can be handy. Tons of hotels with kids clubs etc. if you want nice beaches that limits things a bit more. Generally ours were easier to keep amused in a hotel pool and their facilities but know thats not for everyone.

Been to Tenerife a few times, Gran Canaria a couple and Fuertaventura with the kids.

Mates are out there this week and its been boiling, 30c most days - when out youngest was 2 we did a week early Oct and it was dead hot. Jan/Feb are deffo good times for little ones. Heated pool is a must in the winter

We did this place when the kids were little https://www.landmarhotels.com/en/landmar-costa-los-gigantes.html its huge so loads of space, heated pools, kids clubs, entertainment of a night.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #14 on: October 11, 2024, 07:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October 11, 2024, 06:02:48 pm
Thinking Canaray islands
Everyone Ive spoken to whos been has has been positive.

But anyone here have a recommendation as to which would be best if taking a 4 yr old?

Check out La Pinta Beachfront hotel in Tenerife on TripAdvisor. Really really good hotel for kids that age. We went this Summer.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #15 on: October 11, 2024, 07:46:51 pm »
Cheers guys👍
Itll have to be sometime from April as I started new job in July and burned all my limited holidays going Guatemala last month.

Needs Somewhere closeish to a sandybeach for the missus, the little one does like it too but would be more than entertained with a pool with a few slides and stuff.
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #16 on: October 11, 2024, 07:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 11, 2024, 07:38:03 pm
Check out La Pinta Beachfront hotel in Tenerife on TripAdvisor. Really really good hotel for kids that age. We went this Summer.

Just had a look and that looks perfect to be honest. :thumbup
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #17 on: October 11, 2024, 09:07:55 pm »
Dominican Republic in July for my youngest daughters 18th. We went to Mexico last year for my eldest daughters 18th.    Costs me a
Fortune ha ha
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #18 on: October 11, 2024, 11:10:23 pm »
Will be looking for a beach holiday in September .went to Rhodes this September just gone and loved it .so a week to be determined there. Also looking for a recommendation for a city break for May/june.we went to Krakow this year and absolutely loved it .so any ideas would be great just me and the Mrs for four/five nights .nothing booked but I've got the big travel bug having not been away for a while but twice this year .me and few mates looking to to Germany for three nights in April too.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #19 on: October 12, 2024, 11:13:14 pm »
4 nights in Benidorm in June with a few mates. Going to make shows of ourselves.

Might do a few days in Hamburg with my wife and daughter as I used to live there, maybe Xmas markets.

Thinking a city break with them both in Scandinavia too, probably Oslo or Stockholm - any advice? We've done Copenhagen but could do it again.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #20 on: October 14, 2024, 12:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on October  2, 2024, 03:48:59 pm
Hey mate. We went to Calabria on our honeymoon. Was really beautiful - just hopped on the local train every day to a different town and a different piazza. Was very unspoilt (13 years ago) and nobody spoke a word of English - not even in the Tourist information office.

Costa Rica is on my list as well. Seems boss for a family adventure holiday. Unfortunately I don't think we'll be going anywhere in the near future. Been a fucking tough last 12 months!

Might tap you up for some ideas if my Calabria trip comes to pass.

Hope you're all doing well!
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #21 on: October 14, 2024, 07:01:01 pm »
Well we've booked our city break .4 nights in Porto in late May . Just need to sort out main break for September now.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #22 on: October 14, 2024, 07:09:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 12, 2024, 11:13:14 pm
4 nights in Benidorm in June with a few mates. Going to make shows of ourselves.

Just been invited to my uncle's 60th in February in...Benidorm.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #23 on: November 16, 2024, 04:22:34 pm »
Is Rome in the summer holidays not a great time to go? Can it get too hot and sticky to be looking round the sights? Has anyone stayed in the outskirts and then travelled in? Only ever been for a weekend so dont know the surroundings at all.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #24 on: November 17, 2024, 11:09:45 am »
Maldives over Xmas and just into 2025.

Thinking of Bologna at Easter and Croatia as main holiday in the summer.  Just having booked anything yet since my job situation is completely up in the air for 2025.

Want to do a Japan trip but might need to wait until spring 2026 for that one.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #25 on: November 17, 2024, 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 16, 2024, 04:22:34 pm
Is Rome in the summer holidays not a great time to go? Can it get too hot and sticky to be looking round the sights? Has anyone stayed in the outskirts and then travelled in? Only ever been for a weekend so dont know the surroundings at all.

Itll be absolutely scorching and Rome isnt a gentle walking city to be doing that stuff in my opinion. I stayed in Trastavere which is right near the centre. Nice little area of Rome.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,829
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Hoping to get back to Mexico in 2025.

Then probably Morocco or Cape Verde later on the year.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 17, 2024, 11:17:21 am
Itll be absolutely scorching and Rome isnt a gentle walking city to be doing that stuff in my opinion. I stayed in Trastavere which is right near the centre. Nice little area of Rome.

Yeah, weve thought better if it. Although plumped for Turkey - thatll be cooler. Hopefully the beach and pool will be nice and cool at least!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,829
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:27:12 am »
I've always wanted to go to the likes of Japan, Vietnam etc but I'm just not brave enough. I wouldn't even know where to start.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
No, but we booked a big family Caribbean cruise from Miami in 2026 for my niece's 40th birthday last night.

What is wrong with a big meal at a Beefeater these days?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
Seville at the end of Feb and then Lisbon end of March. In addition to that trying to organise 10-14 days in Eastern Europe towards the back end of summer when the kids are all back at school. Definitely Montenegro and probably Bosnia and Croatia again too.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:05:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:12 am
I've always wanted to go to the likes of Japan, Vietnam etc but I'm just not brave enough. I wouldn't even know where to start.

Cant speak for Japan as I have never been but countries like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are not really that daunting to be honest. Very much a well well-trodden path. I was travelling around all these countries extensively on my own in my teens and early 20s without many issues. Just do plenty of research and try not to stand out in expensive clothing or for example walking down the street with a £600 phone to your ear. Out of the countries I mentioned I would say Vietnam was the most scammy but if you have your whits about you I am sure youll be fine. My advice would just go for it and give yourself extra days as travel in some of those places although cheap it can be slow and unreliable, especially Cambodia and Laos. Not so bad in Vietnam as they have trains unlike Cambodia (Laos has some trains now - but not when I was last there) where youd be more reliant on a shared taxis or coaches. You can get a train from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi but it will take like 35 hours if youre lucky and decide to do it in one hit. Its an experience! If you do it make sure you take plenty of snacks and get a cabin!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:38:17 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:50:52 am
Seville at the end of Feb and then Lisbon end of March. In addition to that trying to organise 10-14 days in Eastern Europe towards the back end of summer when the kids are all back at school. Definitely Montenegro and probably Bosnia and Croatia again too.

Really keen on checking out Montenegro!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:38:17 am
Really keen on checking out Montenegro!

Me too! It's a bit of a pain to get to from Manchester or Liverpool. No direct flights. You can fly to Podgorica from Stanstead but I think I am going to fly to Dubrovnik from Manchester and get a Ferry to Budva or just get a car and drive to Montenegro from Croatia.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:37:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:12 am
I've always wanted to go to the likes of Japan, Vietnam etc but I'm just not brave enough. I wouldn't even know where to start.

In what way Gaz, Id be happy to offer advice for travel in the region
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,278
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:38:17 am
Really keen on checking out Montenegro!

It's gorgeous, and still a fair bit cheaper than Croatia has become as well so get there before it becomes too popular!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Holidays 2025 - anything sorted yet?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:12 am
I've always wanted to go to the likes of Japan, Vietnam etc but I'm just not brave enough. I wouldn't even know where to start.

Gazz, I did 4 weeks in Japan in September, I honestly can not recommend it enough, best trip of my life, what an amazing country and culture!

If you want to ever talk about it, DM me, I researched it over months and the return trip with BA in Premium Economy from Heathrow was like £750 each, total bargain for a trip to other side of the world, on a 787 out, back on a brand spankers A350-1000 and both were super comfortable, the newer Airbus more so.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 