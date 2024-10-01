« previous next »
Funeral planning

Funeral planning
October 1, 2024, 03:49:17 pm
Robs post about TV advertising for leaving money in your will to whatever charity got me thinking if anyone's planned for the demise, their funeral wishes etc?

I've always carried a doner card, even as a child I would say my body is going to science and I added my kids to the register within weeks of them being born. 

l've discussed being doners with my granddaughters who are now old enough to understand why it's important and I've explained my final wishes to Paul.

It's probably no surprise to any of you that I'm not religious so don't want any bible stuff at my parting but I absolutely don't want to be burnt either. 

I've chosen my final resting place, in a woodland setting with surrounding countryside so nature can reclaim what's left of my body and I can be at one with the flora and fauna. 

Re: Funeral planning
Reply #1 on: October 1, 2024, 04:08:32 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October  1, 2024, 03:49:17 pm
Robs post about TV advertising for leaving money in your will to whatever charity got me thinking if anyone's planned for the demise, their funeral wishes etc?

I've always carried a doner card, even as a child I would say my body is going to science and I added my kids to the register within weeks of them being born. 

l've discussed being doners with my granddaughters who are now old enough to understand why it's important and I've explained my final wishes to Paul.

It's probably no surprise to any of you that I'm not religious so don't want any bible stuff at my parting but I absolutely don't want to be burnt either. 

I've chosen my final resting place, in a woodland setting with surrounding countryside so nature can reclaim what's left of my body and I can be at one with the flora and fauna. 



Cheapest possible - pick my corpse up from the ozzy, burn it in a cardboard box, ring the missus/kids and tell her/them to pick up the ashes, chuck me in the Mersey and get pissed on the money saved - sorted

All my atoms and molecules with then be absorbed into something else as was the case to create me.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Funeral planning
Reply #2 on: October 1, 2024, 04:33:00 pm
I've made no plans that I've shared. Maybe I should, but I haven't.

I'm not religious, so don't want any kind of religious service. I don't want to be buried with a headstone either, so it would be cremation. I have told my partner I'd want Plainsong by The Cure played as I go in. Mind you, I might change that to one of my own keyboard compositions instead now. On the way out, Don't Let The sun Catch You Crying by Gerry and the Pacemakers. Other than that, anyone who bothers to say goodbye to me can do it entirely in their own way.

My uncle died in the last year and he had requested no funeral at all. Just donate to a bird or animal charity instead and celebrate nature. He was cremated without a service. I'd be content with that, to be honest.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #3 on: October 1, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
I just want a cheap send off, no fuss, then everyone to gather in the pub and tell funny stories. Basically, I want people laughing not crying.

Don't know if I ever mentioned on here, but I had the task of sorting my estranged fathers funeral out. We had met up again about a year before he died (and he was still a bad egg!). I got him a basic send off, it cost about £1000. It wasn't a paupers funeral, but they just said, "look, we'll cremate him in the nearest available place and just bring you the ashes". It was in Morecambe in the end - miles from me in Huyton. About a week later some undertaker in a dark suit turned up on my doorstep and was like, '"I've brought father home", I just said sound mate, stick him on the step there, I'll bung him in the shed.

Re: Funeral planning
Reply #4 on: October 1, 2024, 11:22:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October  1, 2024, 03:49:17 pm
Robs post about TV advertising for leaving money in your will to whatever charity got me thinking if anyone's planned for the demise, their funeral wishes etc?

I've always carried a doner card, even as a child I would say my body is going to science and I added my kids to the register within weeks of them being born. 

l've discussed being doners with my granddaughters who are now old enough to understand why it's important and I've explained my final wishes to Paul.

It's probably no surprise to any of you that I'm not religious so don't want any bible stuff at my parting but I absolutely don't want to be burnt either. 

I've chosen my final resting place, in a woodland setting with surrounding countryside so nature can reclaim what's left of my body and I can be at one with the flora and fauna.

I know a few takeaways round here that would be glad to do that.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #5 on: October 1, 2024, 11:23:37 pm
We're all donors now unless we opt-out. The rules were changed a few years ago.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #6 on: October 1, 2024, 11:33:54 pm
Throw me in a wheelie bin and fuck the cost.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #7 on: October 1, 2024, 11:36:57 pm
Someone has to pay the gas bill at the crem.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #8 on: October 1, 2024, 11:46:43 pm
The only way i can afford to pay for my funeral is breaking into my Dignitas savings. A bit of a dilemma.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #9 on: October 1, 2024, 11:47:43 pm
You can sign up to funeral plans to save your family having to pay out a fortune.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #10 on: October 2, 2024, 08:17:34 am
Quote from: Peabee on October  1, 2024, 11:23:37 pm
We're all donors now unless we opt-out. The rules were changed a few years ago.


I know we are but it's still important for family to know your wishes as they still have to ask for consent from them when you die.

It was when the rules had changed that I had the conversation with my granddaughters.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #11 on: October 2, 2024, 08:24:01 am
Cheapest possible cremation. Donate all my medical bits if they are useful to anyone.
No funeral, chuck my ashes at a spot I've picked out.

Everything to my daughter.

I have made a will and a plan for my financial affairs. I have not done the medical plan where you list out what to do under each circumstance called advance directives. Age 54 and recently had two guys my age who were not unfit die with widow maker heart attacks and are dead within minutes.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #12 on: October 2, 2024, 08:38:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2024, 04:08:32 pm
Cheapest possible - pick my corpse up from the ozzy, burn it in a cardboard box, ring the missus/kids and tell her/them to pick up the ashes, chuck me in the Mersey and get pissed on the money saved - sorted

All my atoms and molecules with then be absorbed into something else as was the case to create me.

This is me - Id rather everybody have a good time in my absence and the money spent on that than spend a fortune on Ceremony
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #13 on: October 2, 2024, 09:12:26 am
Quote from: Peabee on October  1, 2024, 11:22:43 pm
I know a few takeaways round here that would be glad to do that.

:lmao

Get me on an elephants leg, rotating gentler in front a gas heater. Its how I want to be remembered too.

Im embarrassed for myself in advance for how few people are going to make it to my funeral so the key for me is to outlive everyone I do know so that no one notices when I do slip away.

Re: Funeral planning
Reply #14 on: October 2, 2024, 09:14:26 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on October  2, 2024, 08:24:01 am
Cheapest possible cremation. Donate all my medical bits if they are useful to anyone.
No funeral, chuck my ashes at a spot I've picked out.

Everything to my daughter.

I have made a will and a plan for my financial affairs. I have not done the medical plan where you list out what to do under each circumstance called advance directives. Age 54 and recently had two guys my age who were not unfit die with widow maker heart attacks and are dead within minutes.

This was my wishes but when I shared with my wife she got genuinely upset about it, I think she was right to be honest.  Any funeral isn't for me, it is for the people still here
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #15 on: October 2, 2024, 09:33:27 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on October  2, 2024, 09:14:26 am
This was my wishes but when I shared with my wife she got genuinely upset about it, I think she was right to be honest.  Any funeral isn't for me, it is for the people still here

It's a good point actually. My only wish would be to leave the religious claptrap out of it.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #16 on: October 2, 2024, 04:55:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2024, 09:12:26 am
:lmao

Get me on an elephants leg, rotating gentler in front a gas heater. Its how I want to be remembered too.

Im embarrassed for myself in advance for how few people are going to make it to my funeral so the key for me is to outlive everyone I do know so that no one notices when I do slip away.

 ;D

It would be quite the statement. The kebabs could be named after us too.

I get ya Nick. It's one of my main motivations to stay alive for a while, as I don't want to embarrass my family with either an empty crem or a load of people turning up to cheer.  :P

I've been to three funerals of mates who died in their 20s, and they were packed as that's when you tend to be most sociable. Peak time to die for funeral attendance.

Re: Funeral planning
Reply #17 on: October 2, 2024, 05:13:12 pm
No religious crap

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pink Floyd) as people enter / After You're Gone (Proclaimers) as they leave.

Cremation, with my ashes split and some being released as my daughters ride Nemesis at Alton Towers, some being sprinkled on Derwentwater and some being put into a big, fuck-off rocket (firework) and fired into the sky on the next Bommy Night.


Re: Funeral planning
Reply #18 on: October 2, 2024, 05:26:06 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on October  2, 2024, 09:14:26 am
This was my wishes but when I shared with my wife she got genuinely upset about it, I think she was right to be honest.  Any funeral isn't for me, it is for the people still here
This is something to think about .I was definitely in the ,no funeral for me mind set.the cost is getting outrageous for even the most basic one and Id much rather leave the money to my family to enjoy.plus I dont want any fuss ,Im not one for being centre of attention and this is the ultimate centre of attention unfortunately.
However ,earlier this year an older sister of mine died suddenly which shocked us all in the family ,one those ,she was never Ill people .
We attended the funeral and it was a lovely ,peaceful service which her son, our eldest sister and her husband organised,picking music that she liked ,my brother in law made a lovely speech about her ,highlighting the person she was ,funny stories as a young woman and all about what a kind ,gentle soul she genuinely was .
The service was non religious and a celebrant officiated it .in short it was a wonderful service for a wonderful and dear sister and I dont mind admitting I was in tears at the end .
All this made think that if she had decided like me to tell everyone,I dont want a funeral,then I would have been denied the opportunity to say goodbye,I would have had the news of her death ,out the blue ,then that would be that.
Im so glad I had that chance to say farewell ,so I would be denying my own children,wife the same chance to mourn my demise in the way I had .in the end its the people left behind who have to deal with it .
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #19 on: October 2, 2024, 05:57:49 pm
^
This is the thing. Funerals aren't really for the deceased, they're for the bereaved and their own process of dealing with their loss.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #20 on: October 2, 2024, 07:01:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 05:13:12 pm
No religious crap

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pink Floyd) as people enter / After You're Gone (Proclaimers) as they leave.

Cremation, with my ashes split and some being released as my daughters ride Nemesis at Alton Towers, some being sprinkled on Derwentwater and some being put into a big, fuck-off rocket (firework) and fired into the sky on the next Bommy Night.




There was a brilliant thread on here years ago about 'music to play at your funeral'. Someone said 'Going Undergroud by The Jam'. Still makes me smile thinking about it.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #21 on: October 3, 2024, 08:46:19 pm
I wanted to leave my body to Medical science or something like that i looked into it a little bit but found out they take the parts they can use then give it back to your family does anyone know more?
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #22 on: October 4, 2024, 03:18:33 pm
I want to have my ashes scattered in the Stretford End goal mouth so I can leg their keeper up and etherally head the odd ball off the line

:D
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #23 on: October 4, 2024, 03:19:11 pm
Quote from: call me red on October  3, 2024, 08:46:19 pm
I wanted to leave my body to Medical science or something like that i looked into it a little bit but found out they take the parts they can use then give it back to your family does anyone know more?

In a bag?
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #24 on: October 4, 2024, 03:46:10 pm
I hate funerals, so I'd rather not put my lot through them. She was in bits at her Dads, we start to follow the coffin into the crem and the Laurel and Hardy theme tune belts out - you had to laugh.

She seems to be going to a lot of funerals lately, she's got another one coming up now, her mate has just died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease ffs
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #25 on: October 4, 2024, 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  2, 2024, 05:57:49 pm
^
This is the thing. Funerals aren't really for the deceased, they're for the bereaved and their own process of dealing with their loss.

Spot on.

Funerals and memorial services are for those we leave behind. Grief is hard to process, a funeral and memorial certainly help.
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #26 on: October 5, 2024, 11:41:36 am
The cost is ridiculous of course, we buried my Mam in June and the cost was around £6k, a cremation would have been another grand on top.

We've made a will, only last year, both in our early 50s, I want burial, she wants cremation! 🤣

Not arsed about a service really, if I was being cremated I'd have Ring of Fire playing as they pulled the curtains.

As others have said the service is about those left behind, I'll leave that up to them. Both my Mam and Dad had lovely send offs and I'm glad we held them as it does give you some form of closure
Re: Funeral planning
Reply #27 on: Today at 01:43:14 am
Quote from: Peabee on October  1, 2024, 11:23:37 pm
We're all donors now unless we opt-out. The rules were changed a few years ago.

Depends what you die of though. Many diseases mean your body/organs aren't safe to be donated.
