This was my wishes but when I shared with my wife she got genuinely upset about it, I think she was right to be honest. Any funeral isn't for me, it is for the people still here



This is something to think about .I was definitely in the ,no funeral for me mind set.the cost is getting outrageous for even the most basic one and Id much rather leave the money to my family to enjoy.plus I dont want any fuss ,Im not one for being centre of attention and this is the ultimate centre of attention unfortunately.However ,earlier this year an older sister of mine died suddenly which shocked us all in the family ,one those ,she was never Ill people .We attended the funeral and it was a lovely ,peaceful service which her son, our eldest sister and her husband organised,picking music that she liked ,my brother in law made a lovely speech about her ,highlighting the person she was ,funny stories as a young woman and all about what a kind ,gentle soul she genuinely was .The service was non religious and a celebrant officiated it .in short it was a wonderful service for a wonderful and dear sister and I dont mind admitting I was in tears at the end .All this made think that if she had decided like me to tell everyone,I dont want a funeral,then I would have been denied the opportunity to say goodbye,I would have had the news of her death ,out the blue ,then that would be that.Im so glad I had that chance to say farewell ,so I would be denying my own children,wife the same chance to mourn my demise in the way I had .in the end its the people left behind who have to deal with it .