Funeral planning
Robs post about TV advertising for leaving money in your will to whatever charity got me thinking if anyone's planned for the demise, their funeral wishes etc?

I've always carried a doner card, even as a child I would say my body is going to science and I added my kids to the register within weeks of them being born. 

l've discussed being doners with my granddaughters who are now old enough to understand why it's important and I've explained my final wishes to Paul.

It's probably no surprise to any of you that I'm not religious so don't want any bible stuff at my parting but I absolutely don't want to be burnt either. 

I've chosen my final resting place, in a woodland setting with surrounding countryside so nature can reclaim what's left of my body and I can be at one with the flora and fauna. 

Re: Funeral planning
Cheapest possible - pick my corpse up from the ozzy, burn it in a cardboard box, ring the missus/kids and tell her/them to pick up the ashes, chuck me in the Mersey and get pissed on the money saved - sorted

All my atoms and molecules with then be absorbed into something else as was the case to create me.
Re: Funeral planning
I've made no plans that I've shared. Maybe I should, but I haven't.

I'm not religious, so don't want any kind of religious service. I don't want to be buried with a headstone either, so it would be cremation. I have told my partner I'd want Plainsong by The Cure played as I go in. Mind you, I might change that to one of my own keyboard compositions instead now. On the way out, Don't Let The sun Catch You Crying by Gerry and the Pacemakers. Other than that, anyone who bothers to say goodbye to me can do it entirely in their own way.

My uncle died in the last year and he had requested no funeral at all. Just donate to a bird or animal charity instead and celebrate nature. He was cremated without a service. I'd be content with that, to be honest.
Re: Funeral planning
I just want a cheap send off, no fuss, then everyone to gather in the pub and tell funny stories. Basically, I want people laughing not crying.

Don't know if I ever mentioned on here, but I had the task of sorting my estranged fathers funeral out. We had met up again about a year before he died (and he was still a bad egg!). I got him a basic send off, it cost about £1000. It wasn't a paupers funeral, but they just said, "look, we'll cremate him in the nearest available place and just bring you the ashes". It was in Morecambe in the end - miles from me in Huyton. About a week later some undertaker in a dark suit turned up on my doorstep and was like, '"I've brought father home", I just said sound mate, stick him on the step there, I'll bung him in the shed.

Re: Funeral planning
I know a few takeaways round here that would be glad to do that.
Re: Funeral planning
We're all donors now unless we opt-out. The rules were changed a few years ago.
Re: Funeral planning
Throw me in a wheelie bin and fuck the cost.
Re: Funeral planning
Someone has to pay the gas bill at the crem.
Re: Funeral planning
The only way i can afford to pay for my funeral is breaking into my Dignitas savings. A bit of a dilemma.
Re: Funeral planning
You can sign up to funeral plans to save your family having to pay out a fortune.
Re: Funeral planning
I know we are but it's still important for family to know your wishes as they still have to ask for consent from them when you die.

It was when the rules had changed that I had the conversation with my granddaughters.
Re: Funeral planning
Cheapest possible cremation.

No funeral, chuck my ashes at a spot I've picked out.

Everything to my daughter.

I have made a will and a plan for my financial affairs. I have not done the medical plan where you list out what to do under each circumstance called advance directives. Age 54 and recently had two guys my age who were not unfit die with widow maker heart attacks and are dead within minutes.
