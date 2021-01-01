I just want a cheap send off, no fuss, then everyone to gather in the pub and tell funny stories. Basically, I want people laughing not crying.
Don't know if I ever mentioned on here, but I had the task of sorting my estranged fathers funeral out. We had met up again about a year before he died (and he was still a bad egg!). I got him a basic send off, it cost about £1000. It wasn't a paupers funeral, but they just said, "look, we'll cremate him in the nearest available place and just bring you the ashes". It was in Morecambe in the end - miles from me in Huyton. About a week later some undertaker in a dark suit turned up on my doorstep and was like, '"I've brought father home", I just said sound mate, stick him on the step there, I'll bung him in the shed.