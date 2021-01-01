I've made no plans that I've shared. Maybe I should, but I haven't.



I'm not religious, so don't want any kind of religious service. I don't want to be buried with a headstone either, so it would be cremation. I have told my partner I'd want Plainsong by The Cure played as I go in. Mind you, I might change that to one of my own keyboard compositions instead now. On the way out, Don't Let The sun Catch You Crying by Gerry and the Pacemakers. Other than that, anyone who bothers to say goodbye to me can do it entirely in their own way.



My uncle died in the last year and he had requested no funeral at all. Just donate to a bird or animal charity instead and celebrate nature. He was cremated without a service. I'd be content with that, to be honest.