Hard to know what to make of the league phase at this stage of it. Ultimately I think it will lead to some excitement in weeks 7 and 8 (in fucking January) and there has been some great performances by teams so far.



Is it worth the bloating? Is it better than what was before, which definitely had gone completely stale?



The old format was dying on its arse but UEFA (and FIFA) can't just keep on increasing the number of games every season in their competitions. I'd be more for the new format if if it was still 6 games (and then the play off in Jan/Feb for the middle teams which would effectively be like the Europa League round of 32 last season).So to play 6 games it'd be 2 teams from each pot bar the pot you're in. But UEFA want the Liverpool-Real Madrid type fixtures.