Bayern are currently top of Bundesliga, 3 points ahead of Leverkusen. Maybe Villa are actually decent? Crazy thought, I know.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Who cares. Let them have their moment, doesnt really matter. Seen it described as a famous night, its still only the group stages, cant really ever be that big a deal but its a good win for them.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Bayern were absolutely awful. And Villa have been outplayed by Wolves and Ipswich in recent weeks. Kompany is a fraud.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
You watched the Bayern game when we were on?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bayern getting everything they deserve for hiring Kompany. Genuinely, what were they thinking?
