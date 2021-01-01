« previous next »
Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October

Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Bayern are currently top of Bundesliga, 3 points ahead of Leverkusen. Maybe Villa are actually decent? Crazy thought, I know.

Bayern were absolutely awful. And Villa have been outplayed by Wolves and Ipswich in recent weeks. Kompany is a fraud.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Bayern are currently top of Bundesliga, 3 points ahead of Leverkusen. Maybe Villa are actually decent? Crazy thought, I know.

Plus they have been playing some decent football too. Leverkusen shouldve been battered in their recent game. I think this is more to thr continued improvement of Villa.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Who cares. Let them have their moment, doesnt really matter. Seen it described as a famous night, its still only the group stages, cant really ever be that big a deal but its a good win for them.

Agreed. Olympiakos in 2004 is hyped up too much  ;)
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Bayern were absolutely awful. And Villa have been outplayed by Wolves and Ipswich in recent weeks. Kompany is a fraud.

You watched the Bayern game when we were on? :o
Re: Champions League Fixtures 01/02 October
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
You watched the Bayern game when we were on? :o

Nope but I have seen detailed highlights. Martinez had about one mildly difficult save to make near the end. Doesn't look like Bayern offered anything really.
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Bayern getting everything they deserve for hiring Kompany. Genuinely, what were they thinking?
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Neuer, lol.
Some very good goals in the Leipzig v Juve game. Leipzig blew that with a goal and man advantage.
Reply #249 on: Today at 12:04:49 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Bayern getting everything they deserve for hiring Kompany. Genuinely, what were they thinking?

Hoeness was fully convincent...
Coincidence? I think not ;D

