« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October  (Read 4136 times)

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:17:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm
oh ffs.

edit: ok then, so what if anything has been said about his absence?

Niente so far on the grapevine. Could just be ill?
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,758
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:19:06 pm »
Shame about Chiesa if true. Thought it was a good opportunity for him to get some competitive minutes.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:19:06 pm
Shame about Chiesa if true. Thought it was a good opportunity for him to get some competitive minutes.

Italian jinx, hardly got on at the San Siro either.

Arne's presser's in about an hour and a half so we'll soon find out if it's anything serious.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,528
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:30:38 pm »
Seems Jota suffered a minor v Wolves
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:30:38 pm
Seems Jota suffered a minor v Wolves

Yep, Sky reporting scans came back clear but he's obviously a bit ginger.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,473
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
Yep, Sky reporting scans came back clear but he's obviously a bit ginger.
Hes gone ginger?

SELL
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,311
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm »
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,473
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:45:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.
Got too angry about that red card I reckon. :)

Hope youre feeling better soon
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,311
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:45:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:45:11 pm
Got too angry about that red card I reckon. :)

Hope youre feeling better soon

😁 Thanks mate, appreciate it.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:47:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:37:55 pm
Hes gone ginger?

SELL

He's always been a tad ginger tbf.


Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.

At least you're in care mate. Get well.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.

Eek, get well soon.

I nearly got that from OD'ing on morphine in hospital, hope it's minor and treatable.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,311
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 01:47:54 pm
He's always been a tad ginger tbf.


At least you're in care mate. Get well.

Cheers mate. Finally got a bed after 20 hours on a chair!
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,311
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm
Eek, get well soon.

I nearly got that from OD'ing on morphine in hospital, hope it's minor and treatable.

Fingers crossed 🤞 cheers mate.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm
Eek, get well soon.

I nearly got that from OD'ing on morphine in hospital, hope it's minor and treatable.

Ooof, happy triggering that PCA drip eh?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:55:14 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.
Quick recovery mate.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 01:51:57 pm
Ooof, happy triggering that PCA drip eh?

Actually yes the button was broke so I went through a 24 hours worth in a lot less after my leg break surgery.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,042
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:59:51 pm
Actually yes the button was broke so I went through a 24 hours worth in a lot less after my leg break surgery.

poor button.
Logged

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.

Good luck with the recovery mate.  Had the exact same a few years back after surgery.  Was excruciating pain until they sorted me out in hospital.  Was a very scary experience.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm »
Presser in halfa..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QLCgsqYRPsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QLCgsqYRPsQ</a>
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:14:52 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Probably watching this from my hospital bed. Blood clot in my lung, must have got overexcited watching Man U get dicked.

I was only half reading and first thought this was a joke about Jota's minor injury  actually being him in a hospital bed.

I'm a bit stupid at times   ;D

Get well soon mate
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 03:15:35 pm »
Slot saying Jota should be ok for tomorrow but Chiesa felt something and isn't available.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
  • La la la la la
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:15:44 pm »
Apparently "some problems" Chiesa came in with, not expecting him to be out for long
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,072
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm »
Slot: "I don't accept mediocrity"  FSG thought they were safe with Klopp gone.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,072
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:27:07 pm »
Slot hopes the fans are  really up for it having missed out on Champions League footie for a season.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 03:38:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:15:35 pm
Slot saying Jota should be ok for tomorrow but Chiesa felt something and isn't available.

Good that Jota is ok but absolutely no need to risk him.  I'd go with:

           Alisson
Trent  Quansah   Virg    Tsimi
       Grav     Mac
            Jones
Mo     Darwin    Gakpo

and if we're 2-0 up after an hour, start taking out the other starters.

Totally agree we should not over-rotate. Get the game won and get the benefit in January when we have top 8 sewn up and others are having to go full gas to qualify.

Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm »
Slot:

Everybody tells me that a top league table team is harder to beat than a bottom league table team - and we have not faced one of them yet." 😂
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,042
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 03:15:44 pm
Apparently "some problems" Chiesa came in with, not expecting him to be out for long

sounds like some muscular stuff probably from being back to intense training.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 03:55:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
sounds like some muscular stuff probably from being back to intense training.

Jaw ache from smiling.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: jackh on September 30, 2024, 06:23:16 pm
Forwards This Dallinga (who scored against Liverpool for Toulouse last season)
Thajt is what I call a name!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,501
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm »
Losing Calafiori was a big blow for Bologna, and I guess Zirkzee was considered one of their better players, which speaks volumes. They're a poor side and a team similar to what faced West Ham should win this handily. The squad players need minutes and really should be far too good for this lot. We need everyone to get minutes to spread the workload and be ready for the brutal onslaught of games.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:56:05 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:38:45 pm
Good that Jota is ok but absolutely no need to risk him.  I'd go with:

           Alisson
Trent  Quansah   Virg    Tsimi
       Grav     Mac
            Jones
Mo     Darwin    Gakpo

and if we're 2-0 up after an hour, start taking out the other starters.

Totally agree we should not over-rotate. Get the game won and get the benefit in January when we have top 8 sewn up and others are having to go full gas to qualify.

thats a decent line up and should be able to do the job.

no idea how bologna tactics are but if they have taken tips from atlanta and have players to execute it then we are in for rather a big suprise.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
Losing Calafiori was a big blow for Bologna, and I guess Zirkzee was considered one of their better players, which speaks volumes. They're a poor side and a team similar to what faced West Ham should win this handily. The squad players need minutes and really should be far too good for this lot. We need everyone to get minutes to spread the workload and be ready for the brutal onslaught of games.

Would be nice to get an early 2-0 lead and be able to just sit back, control the game and hit them on the counter.
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:56:27 am »
I'd stick Alisson on the bench as well, just come back from a muscle injury, make sure he fit for Palace
Logged

Online Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:57:22 am »
I have a mate who will be arriving in Liverpool at 18:45, will he arrive on time to the stadium if he takes the bus or would it be better to take a taxi? And how much would it be for the second?
Logged
YNWA

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,297
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Today at 09:57:22 am
I have a mate who will be arriving in Liverpool at 18:45, will he arrive on time to the stadium if he takes the bus or would it be better to take a taxi? And how much would it be for the second?

Definitely taxi and about £25-£30 depending on traffic. Will have to pay airport taxi tariff too which is a 5er.
Logged

Online Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:12:06 am
Definitely taxi and about £25-£30 depending on traffic. Will have to pay airport taxi tariff too which is a 5er.

He's arriving at Liverpool Bus One at 18:45, not airport. Still taxi the better option?
Logged
YNWA

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:22:00 am »
I can't help but think ahead to Palace and wonder how we can keep the big hitters fresh for that - last game before the international break and we need to win that. Wolves wasn't amazing, a few players well below par but it feels with the injuries upfront we have less room for rotation there.

Nunez and Gakpo start 100% - we assume Salah does because there's really no-one else. And I'm guessing this manager isn't a 4-4-2 kind of guy. Unless we play Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo out of position.

Jones will start too.

Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah all in with a shout. I don't think it will be all of them but I wouldn't be surprised if 1 or 2 of them started.
Logged

Online Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:22:00 am
I can't help but think ahead to Palace and wonder how we can keep the big hitters fresh for that - last game before the international break and we need to win that. Wolves wasn't amazing, a few players well below par but it feels with the injuries upfront we have less room for rotation there.

Nunez and Gakpo start 100% - we assume Salah does because there's really no-one else. And I'm guessing this manager isn't a 4-4-2 kind of guy. Unless we play Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo out of position.

Jones will start too.

Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah all in with a shout. I don't think it will be all of them but I wouldn't be surprised if 1 or 2 of them started.

Szoboszlai definitely needs to drop, I hope he can find his level again during the break. I would either go for Curtis or alternatively move Trent to the midfield and bring Bradley RB, not sure tho if this would work as Slot likes to have a 10 with pressing ability, in my opinion moving Macca or Gravenberch there leaves us more exposed at the back, Trent and Curtis cannot keep the pressing for too long, so maybe having some kind of rotation between the 10 and 8 roles would seem more suitable.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:29 am by Gogeqac »
Logged
YNWA

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Bologna (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 2nd October
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:31:38 am »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Today at 10:19:26 am
He's arriving at Liverpool Bus One at 18:45, not airport. Still taxi the better option?

Bus will be fine- 917 bus leaves near Lime Street station. Can also walk to Central and get the train to Sandhills and walk (1 mile) or get the Soccerbus from there. Plenty of time to walk all the way too if they're able to walk 2 miles. Think they can also take the 26 from Liverpool One to Anfield (there's one scheduled for 19:02), although they'd need to check if the schedule is different on matchdays.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:35 am by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 