I can't help but think ahead to Palace and wonder how we can keep the big hitters fresh for that - last game before the international break and we need to win that. Wolves wasn't amazing, a few players well below par but it feels with the injuries upfront we have less room for rotation there.



Nunez and Gakpo start 100% - we assume Salah does because there's really no-one else. And I'm guessing this manager isn't a 4-4-2 kind of guy. Unless we play Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo out of position.



Jones will start too.



Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah all in with a shout. I don't think it will be all of them but I wouldn't be surprised if 1 or 2 of them started.



Szoboszlai definitely needs to drop, I hope he can find his level again during the break. I would either go for Curtis or alternatively move Trent to the midfield and bring Bradley RB, not sure tho if this would work as Slot likes to have a 10 with pressing ability, in my opinion moving Macca or Gravenberch there leaves us more exposed at the back, Trent and Curtis cannot keep the pressing for too long, so maybe having some kind of rotation between the 10 and 8 roles would seem more suitable.