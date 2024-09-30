I can't help but think ahead to Palace and wonder how we can keep the big hitters fresh for that - last game before the international break and we need to win that. Wolves wasn't amazing, a few players well below par but it feels with the injuries upfront we have less room for rotation there.
Nunez and Gakpo start 100% - we assume Salah does because there's really no-one else. And I'm guessing this manager isn't a 4-4-2 kind of guy. Unless we play Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo out of position.
Jones will start too.
Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah all in with a shout. I don't think it will be all of them but I wouldn't be surprised if 1 or 2 of them started.