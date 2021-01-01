« previous next »
Pulisic as transfer target?

Pulisic as transfer target?
Transfer reports claim that Liverpool monitor Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement if Mo Salah leaves the club after the American's great debut of the season.

Here is a comparison between Pulisic and Salah this season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrIMdQWLJrA&ab_channel=FootballStatReports
