Topic:
Pulisic as transfer target?
Topic: Pulisic as transfer target? (Read 53 times)
karim
Pulisic as transfer target?
Transfer reports claim that Liverpool monitor Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement if Mo Salah leaves the club after the American's great debut of the season.
Here is a comparison between Pulisic and Salah this season
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrIMdQWLJrA&ab_channel=FootballStatReports
