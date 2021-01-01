« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61  (Read 7087 times)

Offline gjr1

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm »
A win is a win is a win.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 11:44:39 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
A win is a win is a win.

Zacktly.  We weren't great but fully deserved the win.
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm
Trent made an incredible recovery sliding interception/block, and it prevented a clear-cut opportunity. I thought it was Gravenberch at first.

Anyway, the commentary team didn't say a word about it. Of course, it would have contradicted the narrative that he can't defend.

Trent's defending and workrate seem to have improved significantly under Slot.
Offline peelyon

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm »
Made up with the 3 points!

Obvious cliché but if we want to compete these are the games you have to win and not draw even with a poor performance. 
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:03:56 am »
Tough win on the road makes Champions!
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:08:06 am »
A wins a wins a wins a win.
Offline Motty

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #326 on: Today at 01:12:01 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
No one is saying drop him. Just asking why he can't do 60-70 minutes once in a while, and why he was played midweek in a 5-1 game.
He came on when e score was 2-1 and scored the 3rd so your point is a load of bollocks.

Kinell there's some mad takes on here after the win, we weren't great but definitely not 'shocking' as some have said, and anyone who thinks that's our worst passing game ever need to give their heads a wobble, seriously did you not watch the Forest match for starters?

Comfortable win bar the mistake on a ground we always struggle at, I'll take the 3 points over perfect performance all day long.
Online n00bert

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #327 on: Today at 01:39:37 am »
Good win but felt we were too open last 20 minutes. Needed to settle into more of a mid block instead of pressing and leaving gaps for their midfielders to surge into. Surprised didnt hook Jota and Mo but might just mean a heavily rotated squad for midweek.

Credit where its due though, wolves did make it tough for us to play out first twenty and last twenty. Also got a bit sloppy in the middle third who against a better team youd expect to be punished or at least tested.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:47:00 am »
Wolves certainly does not look like a bottom club!  Weird
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: PL: Wolves 1 v 2 Liverpool Konate 45+2 Air Nori 57 Salah 61
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:58:11 am »
Beautiful 3 points.
