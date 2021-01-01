Great result but a poor game.
Wolves dragged us down to their level a bit. We struggled to even complete 10 yard passes at times and played way too slowly.
Thought Ibu was good apart from the shocking attempt to shield which gave them their goal. Virgil was excellent. Salah was poor, mind you an on form Salah scores at least two in that game.
Whole midfield struggled to influence the game for large parts of it and didnt bring in the forwards enough.
Taylor is a real arse, surprised he gave the pen, but so many shit decisions; Not booking at least a couple of theirs for blatant fouls, Salah being constantly pulled back - nothing, but Salah grabs back - free kick Wolves, not playing advantage on the offside when Salah is clean through. He is a shit ref.