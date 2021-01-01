Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
Cafe De Paris
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,064
Up the Red Men
RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
Today
at 04:00:17 pm »
For any Downton Abbey fans. Very sad news. Amazing actress that spaned the decades.
RedDeadRejection
Kopite
Posts: 946
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
Today
at 04:20:57 pm »
Terrible news
thejbs
well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,388
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
Today
at 10:30:54 pm »
Downton bedamned! Thats most of Hogwarts teaching staff gone. Some incredible acting talent.
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,151
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
Today
at 10:43:11 pm »
Both ITV and BBC have broadcast superb acknowledgements about Maggie today.
It's remiss of me for not knowing quite how wonderful she was, in every sense as an incredible for her longevity of performances.
RIP Maggie.
