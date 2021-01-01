« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.  (Read 113 times)

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • Up the Red Men
RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
« on: Today at 04:00:17 pm »
For any Downton Abbey fans. Very sad news. Amazing actress that spaned the decades.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Terrible news
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm »
Downton bedamned! Thats most of Hogwarts teaching staff gone. Some incredible acting talent.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,151
Re: RIP Maggie Smith aka Countess of Downton.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:43:11 pm »
Both ITV and BBC have broadcast superb acknowledgements about Maggie today.
It's remiss of me for not knowing quite how wonderful she was, in every sense as an incredible for her longevity of performances.

RIP Maggie.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 