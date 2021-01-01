November 23rd 1963

London Bridge Is Falling Down

Rowdy and Ringo Walk Alone

Ron Yeats' autobiography was called Soccer With A Mersey Beat.He didnt choose the title. It would have been someone at the publishing company, trying to connect events in football and music. Not a bad idea, except they got the timing all wrong.By the time the book appeared in September 1966, the Beatles were sick of all that mania stuff, and had decided to quit touring for good.Had the book come out two years earlier, the title would have been perfect. In the 1963/64 season, soccer really was 'with' the Mersey Beat, as Liverpool FC and the Beatles made their way up the ladder hand in hand.The language of each ascent was different. Lennon wanted the Beatles to be toppermost of the poppermost. Shanklys idea was to turn Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility'. But the targets were the same. They were both aiming for number one  in the charts, and in the League.If we look at those two stories, we find that the narratives intertwine in remarkable ways. And right at the centre of it all was our captain colossus - Ronald 'Rowdy' Yeats.It's not a date that looms large in the Beatles legend, but it ought to. It was on that day that Beatlemania reached a peak in their home city.Tickets for the Christmas concert at the Empire were supposed to go on sale the following day - Sunday November 24th, but on Saturday, hundreds of teenagers were hanging round outside the Empire in Lime Street, wanting to be first in line.At 10 pm, the police finally allowed them to start forming a proper queue, which quickly got longer and longer. In the middle of the night it was already hundered of yards in length, with numbers estimated at 12,000. At 5am came a terrifying stampede. In the pitch black of Bridport Street, someone shouted out and hundreds suddenly rushed forwards. Fifty people were injured in the crush.This map shows the extent of the queue:But why hadn't the police allowed people to start queueing earlier? It was because they thought it would disrupt the movement of passengers in and out of Lime Street Station. The peak was between 6pm and 7pm, when thousands arrived on trains from Manchester. They were Liverpool fans, on the way back from Old Trafford after a famous 1-0 victory that put Shankly's side top of Division One for the first time.The goalscorer was Ron Yeats - 'charging up and sweeping aside everything in his path', as the Echo put it. Here's a picture of that soaring header - his first goal for the club:With the photo's poor resolution, we can't see the expression on his face. But the power is unmistakable.So on the day that Beatlemania reached new heights, Liverpool were top of the League for the first time since 1952. Number One in the charts that week was You'll Never Walk Alone, soon to be replaced by She Loves You, and in the Echo that evening, 'Disker' told us the title of the Beatles' next single - it was called 'I Want To Hold Your Hand'.Two months later, in January, the press were telling everyone about a new force in pop music ready to push Mersey Beat aside. They called it 'The Tottenham Sound'. North Londoners The Dave Clark Five had just knocked the Beatles off the number one spot with 'Glad All Over'. And guess which team had just replaced Liverpool at the top of the First Division table? Tottenham Hotspur.It was only temporary. On March 20th, Liverpool beat Bolton 2-0 at Anfield to retake top spot. The game was played on a Friday because of the Grand National. The following day, we were leapfrogged at the top - but not by Spurs, who lost 3-2 at home to Man U. It was Everton who overtook us - and so, for the first time ever, the two Merseyside clubs occupied the top two positions in the League.Hard to believe, isn't it? Both clubs had been almost permanent members of the top flight since the League's inception, and both had won the title on numerous occasions, but never had they sat at one and two in the table - until that moment.When we beat Spurs 3-0 a week later, it was Liverpool 1st and Everton 2nd.And that was when, as if in tribute, The Beatles staged their own monopoly, their singles occupying the top five positions in the Billboard Top 100 in America:Two weeks later we sealed the title with a 5-0 win over Arsenal - the game where the BBC famously filmed the Kop singing 'She Loves You' for their Panorama programme.We then went off on a tour of the States, where we made a guest appearence on the Ed Sullivan Show, alongside Gerry and the Pacemakers:The Beatles had been on the show already, of course, three months earlier. But the climax of this story is where the reverse happened - when football laid down the template for the music to follow.- or, Stop the World I Want To Get OffOn April 9th, during the filming of A Hard Day's Night, came that memorable scene when Ringo, taunted by William Brambell (playing the role of Paul's grandfather), decides to go off on a lonely walk around the streets of London:But Ringo was only following Ron Yeats' example.Six weeks earlier, Yeats was sent off just before half time in an FA Cup Fifth Round tie at Highbury. He and Joe Baker were involved in a scuffle, and the referee decided both had to go. We were one up at that stage after Ian St John's early goal, and Yeats was horrified that his departure might be the turning point, costing us the chance to win the competition for the first time.He couldn't face watching the second half, so after getting a quick shower and changing into his club suit, he passed through the marble halls of Highbury, out into Avenell Road - and starting wandering the streets of London.After he'd walked a few hundred yards he found a cafe. He went in and ordered a coffee, but he could still hear the roars of the crowd, 'each one to me seeming to acknowledge an Arsenal goal', as he later said.He coulldn't stand it.He left and started walking again, getting further and further away from the ground. He found another cafe, went in and sat down. He was the only customer. There was a radio on, broadcasting live commentary from an FA Cup tie - fortunately not the game at Highbury. The BBC were covering Oxford United v Blackburn Rovers, with captain Ron Atkinson leading the Fourth Division side to a famous giant killing.Yeats sat there until he thought he could time his return for the final whistle, then finally left and retraced his steps.When he got back, the game was still on. He saw our last minute penalty, missed by Roger Hunt (who would never take another one). 1-0 was the final score.As he wandered those streets, what was going throgh his mind? He would surely have been thinking back to the four years he spent at Dundee United before Bill Shankly traveled up to Scotland to sign him. Why? Becasue Joe Baker, the man who'd just got him sent off, was a central actor in that story.As far as I know, it's another tale that's never been told, but it's coming up soon. Watch this space.