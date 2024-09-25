Slow start attacking wise in the 1st half but that is to be expected with 9 changes and 6 games into Slot's reign. 2nd half was much better and once we had rode that 15 minutes after the subs, we just had too much, especially after that stupid twat got himself sent off



Kelleher was good again, great in goal and calm with the ball at his feet. Tsimikas was great for 60 and then looked very leggy and made a couple of mistakes which came to nothing but he was a key part of us getting the ball forward. The CBs were solid enough. You can see Quansah has had his confidence knocked after that sub against Ipswich but he's young and he'll be fine. Gomez is great, so calm and can cover all over, I'm so glad he's stayed and I'm made up he's back to full fitness



Midfield lacked that drive of Grav and Mac but Endo was stopping attacks well and he had a few nice turns and forward passes to get us going. It's obviously not his game but he never once hid and was always there for a pass. Jones was great I thought, especially 2nd half and that pass to Jota was sublime after that turn out of defence and run to get up the pitch. He just needs to stay fit and we've got a great 4th CM to come in and cover every position



Chiesa worked hard, showed some lovely touches and got the assist so I'd say he'd be made up with that start. Can see he needs games though so hopefully after the next break he's up to speed but it's great having an actual back up to Salah. Nunez might come away disappointed he didn't get a goal in a 5-1 win but I thought he was great tonight. Worked his bollocks off, kept making runs, kept pulling their defenders out of position, was winning headers, holding it up and his play with Jota and Gakpo at times was so, so good. Was good for the 1st goal with his little play with Jota and he played a lovely little tough to give Gakpo some room to get his 1st goal. Jota and Gakpo were both great, 2 goals apiece, Gakpo was constantly running at their RB and Jota dropping deeper was great to see



Subs slowed us down initially it felt but then Salah does what he does and it's game over effectively. Was great to see Morton as well. Was always showing for the ball and I reckon he'll grow into the season



We can win this again and it'd be great for Slot if we did