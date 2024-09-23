« previous next »
Dragon Age Series

Dragon Age Series
« on: September 23, 2024, 06:59:32 pm »
Kind of found it surprising that I can't find a thread on this series, especially considering the first one is so highly acclaimed, and the third one won GOTY (looking back it probably wasn't quite that good)

The new one Dragon Age: Veilguard is coming out in late October.  I think personally it looks decent, BioWare certainly needs a hit after their last two offerings.  Personally hope it's good since I want the genre to succeed and the world of Dragon Age is very well conceived. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g8DkDQhPx2A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g8DkDQhPx2A</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CTNwHShylIg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CTNwHShylIg</a>
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #1 on: September 23, 2024, 08:14:16 pm »
Dunno, looks meh to me. Party based RPG where you dont even control your party.

First Dragon Age was amazing, second ok, Inquisition I havent played. Long gone are the days when Bioware were setting standards.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #2 on: September 27, 2024, 04:41:49 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 23, 2024, 08:14:16 pm
Dunno, looks meh to me. Party based RPG where you dont even control your party.

First Dragon Age was amazing, second ok, Inquisition I havent played. Long gone are the days when Bioware were setting standards.

They've gone from a studio that made good games to a woke-driven mess, much like Ubisoft. The new game has pro-nouns and surgery top scars options for characters. I mean, ffs, a fantasy world with magic and dragons and we really need gender reassignment scars on characters? Virtue-signalling of the worst kind.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #3 on: September 27, 2024, 11:31:20 am »
Quote from: Darren G on September 27, 2024, 04:41:49 am
They've gone from a studio that made good games to a woke-driven mess, much like Ubisoft. The new game has pro-nouns and surgery top scars options for characters. I mean, ffs, a fantasy world with magic and dragons and we really need gender reassignment scars on characters? Virtue-signalling of the worst kind.
Woke?  I hate that term, It's a game, if someone feels included, so what?
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #4 on: September 27, 2024, 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: JoeH on September 27, 2024, 11:31:20 am
Woke?  I hate that term, It's a game, if someone feels included, so what?

It hurts his pathetic feelings to have inclusion. I also hate the term "woke". Calling out inclusion as being a bad thing. Massive right wing, Tory thinking
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #5 on: September 27, 2024, 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on September 27, 2024, 01:52:50 pm
It hurts his pathetic feelings to have inclusion. I also hate the term "woke". Calling out inclusion as being a bad thing. Massive right wing, Tory thinking

My pathetic feelings? Fuck off mate. Why the fuck does a fantasy world need breast removal scars and why would anybody even want their breast removal scars shown for that matter? It's got nothing to do with inclusion. I suppose that you're of the belief that those questioning the wisdom of having a black Samurai in Shadows are all racists too, right. And woke is a dictionary term, so I couldn't give a fuck if you don't like that either.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #6 on: September 27, 2024, 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on September 27, 2024, 02:09:42 pm
My pathetic feelings? Fuck off mate. Why the fuck does a fantasy world need breast removal scars and why would anybody even want their breast removal scars shown for that matter? It's got nothing to do with inclusion. I suppose that you're of the belief that those questioning the wisdom of having a black Samurai in Shadows are all racists too, right. And woke is a dictionary term, so I couldn't give a fuck if you don't like that either.

Lad, you're a horrible person, just admit it. Inclusion is nothing but a good thing. Why does having these things in a fantasy game even matter to you? You can accept fucking dragons and all that other shit but surgery scars is that step too far is it? Pathetic like I said
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #7 on: September 27, 2024, 02:19:14 pm »
So far in life I've found anyone using the term 'woke' to be an absolute thunderc*nt.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #8 on: September 27, 2024, 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on September 27, 2024, 02:14:55 pm
Lad, you're a horrible person, just admit it. Inclusion is nothing but a good thing. Why does having these things in a fantasy game even matter to you? You can accept fucking dragons and all that other shit but surgery scars is that step too far is it? Pathetic like I said

Really not too bright a bulb are you. It's got nothing to do with inclusion. There are fucking shapeshifters and wizards in the game.  Why would anybody need surgery when there are magic potions, shapeshifting and the like? And who's doing performing surgery exactly? It makes aabsolutely zero sense in terms of the lore of the world. They are simply injecting gender-identity politics into the game for no other reason than virtue-signalling bullshit. I am not a bigot and have no problem with trans people and they can do whatever they want to their bodies, but top scars simply doesn't make any sense in the context of the game world. Finally, you know fuck all about me as a person, so coming to the conclusion that I am a "horrible person" based upon a stance on a computer game that you don't agree with makes you far more of a judgmental prick than you are inferring that I am. 
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #9 on: September 27, 2024, 03:09:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on September 27, 2024, 02:19:14 pm
So far in life I've found anyone using the term 'woke' to be an absolute thunderc*nt.
I agree, also it is a computer game and they have decided to make some people feel better and included into it despite the "lore". It is down to judgement, if you don't like it, don't buy it.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #10 on: September 27, 2024, 10:28:32 pm »
Guess what????  You don't have to have top scars in the game if you don't want it!!!!!  Amazing!  So why do you care if someone else wants to have surgery scares for their character?

Again who cares if a person choses what their pronouns are going to be in the game.  You don't have to. 

Many people try to recreate their likeness in the game, personally I choose to be things that are wildly different from myself, so that's my choice, just like it's now a choice for a transgender male to recreate their body for how it looks in real life, once again their choice which has no bearing on what goes on in your game.

I would base my decision to play the game on if I like the gameplay, the characters, the story/lore (which I doubt is going to focus on pronouns or the invention of breast removal surgery).  Now if the story or if there are other characters that feature these gender issues are plastered all over the game then you might have a point.  I don't see how giving it as a completely optional thing is shoving it down the players faces.

I liked the last three Dragon Ages, and while I do have concerns about this game, I'm probably going to give it a go.  Bioware has certainly dropped in quality, Anthem was horribly conceived and basically a direct indictment of how EA has affected the company.  With Andromeda I thought it was certainly a step down from the other Mass Effects (which is probably my favorite series of all-time), but I thought it was not quite as bad as others made it out to be, the gameplay was good, but the story and characters were certainly not up to standard which is a real strike since what the series was most known for was the characters, story, lore, and dialog.

My thoughts are I would expect the reviews to be hovering around a 7-8.5.  I'm pretty sure it won't reach the same levels of the pre-Anthem Bioware, but I do expect it to be a little bit of a comeback for the studio, and be worth while playing it. 
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #11 on: September 29, 2024, 08:20:02 am »
When it comes to Dragon Age games, I usually keep an eye out for them, but this latest game Ive not really bothered too much.

However chances are personally Ill grab it when I can, I think itll take some getting used to given the slight art direction change.

Im not minded about the game being inclusive, I take the view of Spartan, if you want too scars then great and if you dont then you dont have to have it. Simple really, that shouldnt be the deciding factor to playing a game or not.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:43:26 pm »
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:27:18 pm »
Nver played a Dragon Age game, but any game that is apparently too woke gets a thumbs up for me.
Re: Dragon Age Series
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:15:35 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:43:26 pm

https://xcancel.com/libsoftiktok/status/1851686466868412689
It's got Elon Musk seething so that's a bonus  ;D

Is this really such a dealbreaker for people? Pronouns and a two minute cutscene are enough to negate any positive aspects of the game?

It's EA's best performing launch on Steam and it's got mostly positive user reviews on there so I guess not everyone is a paid shill.
