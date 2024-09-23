Guess what?You don't have to have top scars in the game if you don't want it!!!!! Amazing! So why do you care if someone else wants to have surgery scares for their character?Again who cares if a person choses what their pronouns are going to be in the game. You don't have to.Many people try to recreate their likeness in the game, personally I choose to be things that are wildly different from myself, so that's my choice, just like it's now a choice for a transgender male to recreate their body for how it looks in real life, once again their choice which has no bearing on what goes on in your game.I would base my decision to play the game on if I like the gameplay, the characters, the story/lore (which I doubt is going to focus on pronouns or the invention of breast removal surgery). Now if the story or if there are other characters that feature these gender issues are plastered all over the game then you might have a point. I don't see how giving it as a completely optional thing is shoving it down the players faces.I liked the last three Dragon Ages, and while I do have concerns about this game, I'm probably going to give it a go. Bioware has certainly dropped in quality, Anthem was horribly conceived and basically a direct indictment of how EA has affected the company. With Andromeda I thought it was certainly a step down from the other Mass Effects (which is probably my favorite series of all-time), but I thought it was not quite as bad as others made it out to be, the gameplay was good, but the story and characters were certainly not up to standard which is a real strike since what the series was most known for was the characters, story, lore, and dialog.My thoughts are I would expect the reviews to be hovering around a 7-8.5. I'm pretty sure it won't reach the same levels of the pre-Anthem Bioware, but I do expect it to be a little bit of a comeback for the studio, and be worth while playing it.