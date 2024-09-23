« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread  (Read 5249 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
Morton and Nyoni both not with the u21s tonight.

Neither is Ngumoha.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,135
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:11:04 pm
But we've got a weaker squad (a lot of departures/one arrival) and a heavier CL schedule. Something has to give.
Does it fuck, let the season evolve naturally.
I assume you won't be interested in the 4th round draw tomorrow then.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm
Neither is Ngumoha.
He's u18s for now I think.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,919
  • Kloppite
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm
Does it fuck, let the season evolve naturally.
I assume you won't be interested in the 4th round draw tomorrow then.

It's Fromola who is always clueless & negative about everything he posts on. :butt
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 23, 2024, 10:04:37 am
Van Dijk and Grav starting would be insane.
and Ibou.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
Morton and Nyoni both not with the u21s tonight.

'Young' Jay  Spearing played, so I guess that's him not in the squad tomorrow
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:04:03 am »
Quote from: Bread on September 23, 2024, 10:50:05 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Nyoni
Chiesa Jones Gakpo
Jota

I see no reason to not be fully rotating. At a push, I can maybe see Nunez starting since he didn't feature much in the first 4 games, and another start here might boost his confidence further.

Flip of the coin between Nyoni and Morton, but it feels like Nyoni has more of a future here so makes sense to give him some minutes.

Completely agree with that, but I reckon Slot will give Nunez and Morton the nod though.

Have Gomez and Quansah ever started together?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 