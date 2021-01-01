« previous next »
Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm »
Liverpool vs West Ham, League Cup 3rd Round, Wednesday 25th September, 8.00pm

vs


So we begin our defence of the trophy against a team we beat en route to victory last season. I like this competition and want to win it obviously but its always a little strange in the early stages. Lose and its disappointing but most people will shrug their shoulders and carry on. Win and all good, were through to the next round. Ultimately, I want us to win every game but if we get knocked out on Wednesday, it wont be as bad a feeling like the loss against Forest.

Happily, were coming off the back of a good victory at home to Bournemouth, some of the football we played was excellent but there are also definite areas where we struggled, particularly with Bournemouth getting past our midfield a bit too easily. Theyre a good side though and while their attacking football did cause us problems (as youd expecting an attacking side to do), it conversely meant we didnt struggle to break them down as we did Forest and we were able to exploit them brilliantly on the counter attack. We still need to remember its very early days for us after a huge change off the pitch in the summer and it'll take a while for us to get things as we want on the pitch.

West Ham arrive courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth in the last round but have had a bit rocky start in the league - 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, although theyve played Man City, Villa and Chelsea in 3 of those matches. They did seem really poor against Chelsea at home on Saturday though, being defensively all over the shop, and thats hopefully thats something we can take advantage of. Loptegui has a good reputation though and like us, theyre coming off the back of losing a relatively successful manager whod been there for a while, who won their first trophy in however long it was. Its probably going take time for him to get them playing how he wants.

Looking at their squad, they seem a bit top heavy, strong in midfield and attack but light in defence. And given theyre highly unlikely to be relegated and have no European competition, Id be expecting them to go relatively strong as well. Kudus, Soucek, Paqaueta, are all capable of getting goals from midfield and Bowens been an excellent signing for them. Over the summer theyve also brought in Summerville, who we were linked with an Fullkrug who could turn out to be decent maybe. He did well for Dortmund last season and could cause problems to Gomez and Quansah.

Saying all of that, we did beat them quite comfortably 5-1 last season in the competition :)

So who will we play? Of the team that started against Bournemouth, we could conceivably rest 10 outfield players and play Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Morton, Gakpo, Jota, Chiesa. Thats a really strong team. Ok, while not poor, the midfield is probably the lightest area but thats because wed be resting 3 of our starters and Elliott is injured. No idea who who will start but this is the prefect match to rest most of the players that have been playing regularly this far this season and Id be fine with if we started with the above XI. Heck, I wouldnt mind Nunez starting given hes played so little this season and another goal like the one on Saturday would be ideal. Maybe Nyoni as well for a bit of a left field choice.

Regardless, hoping for a win and a bit of rotation. 3-0, with Cheisa emulating his pa in '96.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:47:06 am »
Slot doesn't seem to like rotation all that much but there's no way you can run out Gravenberch, Macca and Szobo again for a game like this.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:55:01 am »
we need big rotation
keller
Bradley--Quansah--Gomez--Tsimikas
-----------Endo
--Nyoni/Morton--------Jones
Chiesa----Jota---Gakpo
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:14:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm
Heck, I wouldnt mind Nunez starting given hes played so little this season and another goal like the one on Saturday would be ideal.

He hinted in the post match presser that Nunez was playing this one:

Quote
Consistency? I think consistency you get by two things: you get by work rate and you get it by team performance and if, the team performance is not consistent, it's so difficult for an individual to be consistent as well. So we just have to create our habits day by day on the training ground and in the games to get this consistency, because while working on your habits you create consistency and that's what what we try to do every day and yeah [Darwin] showed today a good game and maybe he can show Wednesday again but let's wait and see
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
I want to see a complete change especially with the centre backs and midfield.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:54 am »
Team picks itself really, all change. Jaros if Alisson's injury is bad, hopefully Darwin is left out as I want him starting at Wolves.

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:03 am »
Thanks Hazell.  When you list them out you realise that West Ham have quietly assembled an expensive squad.  If they do go full strength and we rotate then I think it will be a short defence of the League Cup.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:55:01 am
we need big rotation
keller
Bradley--Quansah--Gomez--Tsimikas
-----------Endo
--Nyoni/Morton--------Jones
Chiesa----Jota---Gakpo
Something like that would also be my preference.  Partly to protect the players that have played most of the games this season but also because all of those players need match sharpness.  I'd like to see Nunez start again and get some momentum but Jota could also do with a little kickstart to his season.  I wouldn't be totally surprised if Jota starts on the right and Chiesa comes on later in the game.

It's a real shame about Elliott being injured but a chance for somebody else to stake a claim.

I don't want to us to disrespect the competition too much though and a 50-something Kasey Keller in goal might be pushing it a bit  ;)
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:31:23 am »
Thanks Hazel, lovely OP.

West Ham are really struggling, need enough rotation to keep us fresh but we need to put them to the sword.

Exciting to see some of the fringe get run outs - Bradley, Jones, Morton, Quansah all deserve to start.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:41:21 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:52:54 am
Team picks itself really, all change. Jaros if Alisson's injury is bad, hopefully Darwin is left out as I want him starting at Wolves.

No way does Kelleher get dropped/rested here. He both wants and needs games, is not injury prone, and has a pretty decent record in this competition with us. :)
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:55:24 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:41:21 am
No way does Kelleher get dropped/rested here. He both wants and needs games, is not injury prone, and has a pretty decent record in this competition with us. :)

If Alisson's injury is bad then he absolutely should be. Though hopefully that's not the case as he was only meant to be a "doubt" for the weekend. He's actually had a few injuries for a goalie himself. Wrist surgery, the bad hamstring injury, the MCL in 2020, missed USG, Brighton and international duty last season with something too etc etc.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:27 am »
Thank for the OP. In a similar way, I'm torn about this game and competition. Sure it's great if we progress and extra games will serve the squad players well. Also you never really know, sometimes the draw is really kind and you get home games against relatively easy sides that help greatly to keep the form up. But on the other hand, sometimes League Cup games are a major cause of disruption, moving around PL games to facilitate, ending up with tricky clusters down the line. But we can't tell and we'll play to win as always, see how it falls.

I just hope we rest A LOT of players for this game, like if possible all of them.
So probably hoping for something like:

Kelleher

Bradley Quansaah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Endo Jones Gravenberch
Chiesa Nunez Gakpo
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Van Dijk and Grav starting would be insane.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Think Nunez starts this one too, he's still pretty fresh and came off early on the weekend.  The defence picks itself but the midfield will be really interesting, would like Morton to get a chance.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:04:37 am
Van Dijk and Grav starting would be insane.

We have nobody else.
One of Konate and Van Dijk is starting I'm certain.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:27:07 am
We have nobody else.
One of Konate and Van Dijk is starting I'm certain.

Err we do? Gomez and Quansah. Endo, Morton, Jones for midfield
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Just want to see Nyoni to be honest.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Full rotation for this one please, if we win great but if not I don't think we should care too much. The extra CL games will already put a strain on the squad so we can do without this competition.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Nyoni
Chiesa Jones Gakpo
Jota

I see no reason to not be fully rotating. At a push, I can maybe see Nunez starting since he didn't feature much in the first 4 games, and another start here might boost his confidence further.

Flip of the coin between Nyoni and Morton, but it feels like Nyoni has more of a future here so makes sense to give him some minutes.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:06:12 am »
Only reason not to make wholesale changes is to build confidence, keep that winning feeling and to work on tactics and the new system.

Personally, I'd make 9 changes.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:15:28 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:27:07 am
We have nobody else.
One of Konate and Van Dijk is starting I'm certain.

Can't believe Joe Gomez has gone from our unsung hero last season to 'nobody' this season  :(
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
We're not going to get many opportunities to make wholesale changes over the next few months so this game should definitely be one of them.

Some of our players have played nearly every minute so far and could do with resting.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
Play the kids. The ones that havent been sold off anyway.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 11:15:28 am
Can't believe Joe Gomez has gone from our unsung hero last season to 'nobody' this season  :(

Was referring to midfield, I understand it's unclear.
Gomez might not play because I don't think Slot will change both CB's, probably one half for each.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:53:08 am »
Kelleher should start and then it's Nunez or Jota. We should change the other 9 and have a mix of youth and experience on the bench. These players need the minutes

West Ham will be interesting as they've been dire this season. Moyes rested players in the cup here last season but they'll need to go for it now with no Europe.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:38:26 am
Was referring to midfield, I understand it's unclear.
Gomez might not play because I don't think Slot will change both CB's, probably one half for each.

It was an approach Klopp sometimes took, but I don't know, I think Quansah and Gomez will both be desperate for a start.

Morton was fantastic last season on loan at Hull and we could easily have sold him if we didn't rate him, and Nyoni looks a great prospect, so would be happy for one of them to start along with Endo and Jones.

The one outfield starter from the Bournemouth game I see keeping their place is Nunez, as he's not played a whole lot of football and I get the feeling Chiesa will continue to be eased in with another sub appearance.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:50:05 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Nyoni
Chiesa Jones Gakpo
Jota

I see no reason to not be fully rotating. At a push, I can maybe see Nunez starting since he didn't feature much in the first 4 games, and another start here might boost his confidence further.

Flip of the coin between Nyoni and Morton, but it feels like Nyoni has more of a future here so makes sense to give him some minutes.

This side with Nunez leading the line.

Jota for Wolves please!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Think Nunez will start and may also start against Wolves. Games are the best thing for a player at this time of the season.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Good time to play West Ham this. Usually I'd hate to see so many changes but it's probably the best chance we'll have to rest a few.

Kelleher
Bradley   Quansah   Gomez   Tsimikas
Endo   Jones
Gakpo
Chiesa   Nunez   Jota

I'm going for that midfield as opposed to Endo/Jones/Morton, feels more fun and attack minded against a West Ham team that could never defend well under Moyes. If Slot doesn't want to play Gomez at centre half, then put him at one of the full back positions and play Virgil IMO. Bench should be strong in case we need to change things. Any win will do.

I think Nyoni looks a while off starting first team matches if I'm honest. Has quality but think he'll be struggling against a physical midfield who play at a good level in WHU's.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:50:05 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Endo Nyoni
Chiesa Jones Gakpo
Jota

Yes but with Nunez for Jota. Nyoni/Morton getting a half each perhaps.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:02:36 pm »
Normally this game thread has been all about amusingly pointing out to people that Klopp never goes as 'kids' as many people demand.

However this year it's a fresh slate and completely unknown. What will Slot do? It could be anything from unchanged to total reserves. It's exciting not knowing.

The lad on TAW suggested that Slot might start one experienced player in each 'section' - one experienced centreback, full back, midfielder and attacker, and then change the rest. Sounds as likely as anything else.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:02:36 pm
Normally this game thread has been all about amusingly pointing out to people that Klopp never goes as 'kids' as many people demand.

However this year it's a fresh slate and completely unknown. What will Slot do? It could be anything from unchanged to total reserves. It's exciting not knowing.

The lad on TAW suggested that Slot might start one experienced player in each 'section' - one experienced centreback, full back, midfielder and attacker, and then change the rest. Sounds as likely as anything else.

The 22-23 first team players are experienced.

Kelleher, Bradley, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Jones, Gakpo
Nunez and Chiesa need the minutes. Morton as well given we're lacking numbers in midfield.  If that's not enough to carry us through, then it's a competition we can't carry this year

Difference is the first team experience youngsters have been loaned or sold, so we haven't really got first team ready youngsters to throw in this year
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:49:31 pm »
Thanks for the OP Hazell. Like you I enjoy this competition, one weve often done well in.

What I like about the early rounds is it gives us the chance to see those on the fringes and a few youngsters. There are quite a few who could use the minutes and an equal number who could do with the rest.

Its the first opportunity Slot has had to make almost wholesale changes so will be interesting to see how many he does make. He hasnt seemed to be that keen so far, but that may just be to help while the team are still working on new ways of playing.

We should still be able to field a fairly strong side but its hard to know what to expect when we dont know who theyll field either.

Is it straight to pens after 90 mins now?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham - Pre-match thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:55:09 pm »
Would have been great to get a nice easy tie to rotate, if we go too week we could catch a cold.
How many changes are we expecting? Gakpo, Kostas, Bradley, Chiesa, Jones and Kelleher have a good chance of starting.
Will Morton and Endo get starts or would that be too big a risk.
