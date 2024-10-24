

I'm still really enjoying this but slightly disappointed that every episode seems to go the same way - Oz is on the rise, then something instantly knocks him back down again. It all feels slightly repetitive. I'm still backing him though - I can't get on board with the Sofia character at all, despite her sad back story I just find her really annoying and dreary, couldn't give a shiny shite what happens to her from now on. If there's going to be a second series I'm hoping she meets her end in this one and we have a more interesting foe for Oz in series 2. I love Victor though.