Author Topic: The Penguin  (Read 5881 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #80 on: October 24, 2024, 09:58:18 am »
im the opposite i prefer more about the Penguin than the Hangman woman.  Its called the Penguin thats why im watching it so should be more about the Penguin
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #81 on: October 24, 2024, 11:28:53 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 24, 2024, 09:58:18 am
im the opposite i prefer more about the Penguin than the Hangman woman.  Its called the Penguin thats why im watching it so should be more about the Penguin

Yeah Penguin for me all day long too.

E5 was good and evenly spread across all the warring factions.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Penguin
« Reply #82 on: October 24, 2024, 11:34:18 pm »
Dont think it was the best episode but had some proper goosebumpery moments. More than the rest i  ean
Online Schmidt

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Penguin
« Reply #83 on: October 29, 2024, 01:15:42 pm »
The show has done an incredible job of building up to and then sustaining an amazing level for multiple episodes. They've done such a good job of making me like a character and then making me regret it.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #84 on: October 29, 2024, 01:48:47 pm »
Yeah it has been great so far.
Offline Paul JH

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #85 on: October 29, 2024, 04:16:38 pm »
I think it's great, entertaining... BUT also think it's a little overrated? But then everything is nowadays. There's so much content, you have to talk every show up like it's the best thing that's ever been made to get viewers.

Do like it though. Could do with a quick Batman mention at some point though.
Online Schmidt

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #86 on: October 29, 2024, 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on October 29, 2024, 04:16:38 pm
I think it's great, entertaining... BUT also think it's a little overrated? But then everything is nowadays. There's so much content, you have to talk every show up like it's the best thing that's ever been made to get viewers.

Do like it though. Could do with a quick Batman mention at some point though.

Nah, it's the first show I've really looked forward to watching each week since maybe Silo, and I'm usually engrossed for every minute of it. I did really like The Batman and I generally like superhero stuff so maybe simply being tied in to that elevates it a bit for me.
Offline elbow

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #87 on: October 30, 2024, 10:13:21 pm »
I'm enjoying it, but Farrell's Tony S impersonation is wearing a bit thin.

Sofia's fucking boss though.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #88 on: October 31, 2024, 12:22:44 am »
Quote from: elbow on October 30, 2024, 10:13:21 pm
I'm enjoying it, but Farrell's Tony S impersonation is wearing a bit thin.

Sofia's fucking boss though.

Thats just your interpretation- having never watched Sopranos, I enjoy it for what it is.

As I understand the Sopranos is a boss series by reputation, it wouldnt be unusual for their to be similarities?
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #89 on: October 31, 2024, 01:36:59 am »
He has a similar voice and is obviously a bit large and balding. There are mother issues, but theyre somewhat different. But for me the characterisation is different enough. Tony wasnt as conniving, and actually had respect from his peers.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online duvva 💅

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #90 on: November 2, 2024, 08:18:29 am »
Still really enjoying this. Its really ramped up the last couple of weeks.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #91 on: November 5, 2024, 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October  8, 2024, 02:04:55 pm
And the second season of Fargo.

and mythic quest episode "A Dark Quite Death"  ( 10/10 episode from a 7/10 programme)

and she is Sirena Ong in Venture Bros  (greatest programme in history)   




Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #92 on: November 5, 2024, 06:57:17 pm »
Boss episode that last one. He is a piece of shit Oz.
Offline Fordy

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #93 on: November 7, 2024, 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  5, 2024, 06:57:17 pm
Boss episode that last one. He is a piece of shit Oz.

Think the last couple of episodes want to highlight that he isnt likeable and is selfish, single minded and dangerous. Quality this programme.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #94 on: November 7, 2024, 08:48:31 am »
Quote from: Fordy on November  7, 2024, 08:41:34 am
Think the last couple of episodes want to highlight that he isnt likeable and is selfish, single minded and dangerous. Quality this programme.

Yet, for some strange reason, I'm still rooting for him.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #95 on: November 7, 2024, 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November  7, 2024, 08:48:31 am
Yet, for some strange reason, I'm still rooting for him.

Same  ;D

Should be a cracker this final episode.
Offline Fordy

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #96 on: November 7, 2024, 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November  7, 2024, 08:48:31 am
Yet, for some strange reason, I'm still rooting for him.

Same here.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #97 on: November 7, 2024, 10:08:13 am »
It's because he loves his momma
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #98 on: November 7, 2024, 01:57:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  7, 2024, 09:51:39 am
Same  ;D

Should be a cracker this final episode.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #99 on: November 8, 2024, 04:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November  7, 2024, 08:48:31 am
Yet, for some strange reason, I'm still rooting for him.

All the way. Go Oz!!

Although, why his rivals haven't put a bullet in his head during the numerous opportunities they have had, is artistic license gone nuts :)

Loving it though.  Surely next week will just be an epic primer for S2?
Online Schmidt

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #100 on: November 8, 2024, 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  8, 2024, 04:05:51 pm
All the way. Go Oz!!

Although, why his rivals haven't put a bullet in his head during the numerous opportunities they have had, is artistic license gone nuts :)

Loving it though.  Surely next week will just be an epic primer for S2?

I'm assuming the next Batman movie will come first.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #101 on: November 8, 2024, 09:46:37 pm »
Yeah, the next film. I dont think a second season has been confirmed yet.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Trada

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #102 on: November 8, 2024, 11:09:16 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November  7, 2024, 10:08:13 am
It's because he loves his momma

Im sure its based on the Mother from White Heat and in one episode the Penguin did say Cagney's famous line "Top of the world"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tXd5wziMxfs&amp;ab_channel=XTimeGoesBy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tXd5wziMxfs&amp;ab_channel=XTimeGoesBy</a>   
Online Six Beardy

Re: The Penguin
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:21:56 am »

I'm still really enjoying this but slightly disappointed that every episode seems to go the same way - Oz is on the rise, then something instantly knocks him back down again. It all feels slightly repetitive. I'm still backing him though - I can't get on board with the Sofia character at all, despite her sad back story I just find her really annoying and dreary, couldn't give a shiny shite what happens to her from now on. If there's going to be a second series I'm hoping she meets her end in this one and we have a more interesting foe for Oz in series 2.  I love Victor though.
