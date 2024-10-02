« previous next »
The Penguin

Re: The Penguin
Reply #40 on: October 2, 2024, 12:08:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on October  1, 2024, 11:39:56 pm
Colin Farrell must be extremely uncomfortable in all the prosthetics. Also, 3 hours a day it took apparently.

Apparently he couldn't do more than 5 minutes before he would be sweating so much the prosthetics would be falling off and he'd have to go to an air conditioned tent to cool down
Re: The Penguin
Reply #41 on: October 2, 2024, 01:16:51 pm
Just Rewatched E2.

So much better the second time around and makes more sense.

Farrell is brilliant.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #42 on: October 2, 2024, 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on October  2, 2024, 11:57:04 am
The most enjoyable was the opener to the K-drama series, A Shop For Killers. I was planning on posting about this, and others that I saw over the summer, in the tv thread later today.

thanks for coming back.  I will have a look at A Shop For Killers.  I like foreign stuff too.  I liked Kingdom (South Korean TV series)
Re: The Penguin
Reply #43 on: October 2, 2024, 04:30:44 pm
Spoiler
Loving it so far. I like that everyone sees Oswald as a bit of a schmuck. Everyone except Sofia, that is. Im assuming there is some comic series that covers her being a serial killer?

Took me a moment to clock it was Juice from SoA as her therapist!

Re: The Penguin
Reply #44 on: October 4, 2024, 05:27:43 pm
Just done the 2 episodes, so good.

Sofia is unreal.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #45 on: October 4, 2024, 10:59:29 pm
Liking this myself too..  8)  getting an old style mafia vibe (respect-family etc).

Colin Farrell says 2 weeks before shooting started they had a full make-up test and he went out the studio to get a coffee in some starbucks/costa to see peoples reaction to him
Few people gave him a sideways look, but says it felt right..  ;D


Off Topic- 'Fight Night-million dollar heist' is worth a watch  ;)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30428188/
Re: The Penguin
Reply #46 on: October 7, 2024, 01:52:22 pm
Watched first two episodes back-to-back. Blimey, its dead good.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #47 on: October 7, 2024, 07:31:41 pm
Spoiler
Oz offering to show Sofia she can trust him over and over, only to ditch her 5 seconds later, was perfect. So often anti-heroes just seem to be heroes who tell everyone how bad they are over and over while doing normal hero things, but while Oz is really charismatic and easy to root for he's also genuinely a piece of shit.
[close]
Re: The Penguin
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:05:09 am
The lass playing Sofia was in How I Met Your Mother. Was also in Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos and Black Mirror.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:05:09 am
The lass playing Sofia was in How I Met Your Mother. Was also in Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos and Black Mirror.

And Palm Springs which is worth a watch and on Prime.

She is so good.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm
And the second season of Fargo.

Spoiler
the kid playing Victor is great, as is Victors arc. Oz is creating a monster with that one.
[close]
Re: The Penguin
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:08:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
And Palm Springs which is worth a watch and on Prime.

She is so good.
Aye, she is. Good lil fleem that
Re: The Penguin
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
And Palm Springs which is worth a watch and on Prime.

She is so good.
Palm Springs is an unexpected delight. Really good.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:04:55 pm
And the second season of Fargo.

Spoiler
the kid playing Victor is great, as is Victors arc. Oz is creating a monster with that one.
[close]

If they made a live action Spider verse film he would make a great Miles Morales


Re: The Penguin
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm
Loving this so far.  3rd episode is really good.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm
Whilst I'm enjoying it, it's a bit too Sopranos for me.
Re: The Penguin
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:15:36 am
Just finished episode 3, very good and getting even better.
