I'm really happy with our goals conceded numbers up to now. Last season we were constantly going a goal down then having to chase it. Often against sides who would then sit tight and protect their lead. This season we've scored ten and conceded just one in five league games. Only Arsenal have conceded the same number, but from a game less.



Our last three games we were a goal down against Forest, a goal down against Milan and a goal down against Bournemouth until VAR intervened. As for conceding goals last season our expected goals against was around 1.2 per game. This season it is 0.9 per game.That sounds great until you look at who we have played plus the fact that 3 of our games have been at home. At the moment we are getting away with things. We have conceded 1 goal from an expected 4.36.