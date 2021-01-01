I thought Virgil was impeccable, just one of those games where he reminds you that he's a one-off. Hardly any mention of it in here - was I the only one who noticed, or do we all just take him for granted?
Someone made the comment about being able to watch Gravenberch stride through the midfield all day in the commentary - yeah, I'm with you on that. His passing was a little bit off on occasions, though.
Mo's going through a little spell where some of what he's trying just isn't quite coming off, but he'll be back on track soon. Great that we can still score three goals without needing one from him. Some great link-up play from him for Darwin's goal, but I thought his best passage of play was the interchange with Trent in the second half.
I thought we played well within ourselves once we were 3-0 up, just as we did against United. We easily had a couple of extra gears to go up if needed, but it's a long old season. Nice cameo from Jones when he came on too - the first bit of form he's shown so far this season.