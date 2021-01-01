Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.



It's been a problem for the team for two years now. As much as I like MacAllister he doesn't have recovery speed or stamina. You really need him further forward. Problem is Szlob covers so much ground and does so much running in attack that if you dropped him back there would be more pressure on the forwards. So if the ball breaks down further forward (which it will do without the pressure game of szlob) the midfield will come under a lot more pressure and cracks will appear. But when MacAllister is in the middle sitting deep, if the ball breaks down he can't recover quick enough. Problem is, when he isn't there the passing isn't up to scratch and we look ponderous.At this point it's a weakness that is offset by the value of his play. The double pivot used by Slot also helps and Gravenberch has been a real boon there.My concern is what happens when Gravenberch or Szlob aren't there to do the running for macAllister (or run out of steam like last year)? The next set of players just don't have their game, their running or their speed. It's why a 6 was such a priority during the summer.