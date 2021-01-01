« previous next »
Author Topic: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37  (Read 8799 times)

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Great result and back on track in the league.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
He select group 1 since June 2021 has been btw Championship and PL?
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
Probably be the last too.
Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
So you're saying the ref was a 'pool fan?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
He a hartlepool united fan it seems confused how he hasnt done Liverpool before

Because why give us a ref from Hartlepool when you can give us a ref from Greater Manchester?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Nice to have won the game by HT and can chill and just admire the play.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Tony Harrington it's the first time he has done one of our League games. He is from Hartlepool.
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:01:27 am
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:36:13 am
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Why on earth would you ask Capon to post a video, do you want to get the site shut down!?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:47:24 am »
Weekends are so much more enjoyable when we win.  8)
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:05:34 am »
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:07:07 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm
I know some will disagree with this but for me, the credit for this win lies with the players and the manager, rather than the owners.
WTF does that have to do with anything?
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:18:23 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:36:13 am
Any video evidence of that or are you just making that shit up?
Monkey hanger wiki

Sorry, no vid evidence

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:25:21 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:34 am
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
We were yeah. Was a strange game. Even got the impression slot wasnt impressed with the long ball from konate for the Diaz goal. Think we were more controlled v forest. Second half was patchy as fuck. Had our moments 2nd half but when we did do something it eventually was let down by being a bit rushed
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:33:16 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:07:07 am
WTF does that have to do with anything?

Absolutely nothing, but you'd presume those who were blaming a shit result against Forest on the owners would be in here heaping praise on them for this win.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:36:25 am »
Anyone who still thinks Diaz doesnt deliver is a c*nt . Pure and simple .. the guy has been our hardest working player through all kinds of personal shit and is now seeing it delivered in end product.  The player hasnt changed.  The end result has
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:37:25 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:33:16 am
Absolutely nothing, but you'd presume those who were blaming a shit result against Forest on the owners would be in here heaping praise on them for this win.
No chance as that doesnt fit the narrative. Those lot are fans, not supporters, there is a big difference. The fact that a comfortable 3-0 win only warrants 7 pages of this thread compared to at least 3 times that if wed lost tells you all you need to know.

Just ignore them and move on.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #258 on: Today at 02:55:55 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:01:27 am
His Nan once found a monkey dressed in a striped top and red necker chief and beret  holding a baguette and rounded up a posse and hung it cos they thought it was an alien from the planet Ork because after drowned it was obviously guilty

That monkey ate my chihuahua. Little c*nt.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #259 on: Today at 03:16:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Probably be the last too.

Not sure about that, Tony just texted me that he's been awarded the UAE Special Prize for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence, said he's picking up the trophy from their embassy this afternoon.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:17:20 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:25:21 am
We were yeah. Was a strange game. Even got the impression slot wasnt impressed with the long ball from konate for the Diaz goal. Think we were more controlled v forest. Second half was patchy as fuck. Had our moments 2nd half but when we did do something it eventually was let down by being a bit rushed

In the presser, Slot seemed pretty complimentary of Ibou's pass for the goal.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:50:09 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:34 am
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.

Delighted with the result, but I didn't think it was a great performance. Going forward we were brilliant but did not have the control we have seen in some of the other games and also gave away too many good chances.

From Slots point of view its a good position to be, plenty to work with the team to highlight areas of improvement - that is much easier to do after a 3-0 win.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:27:48 am »
excellent attacking performance. Bit open but Bournemouth are a good side certaintly no relegatrion scrap for them

Diaz's run in the 1st half was brillant where Kepa saved from a tight angle.
Gravenberch's run in the 2nd half another great moment
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:59:56 am »
I thought Virgil was impeccable, just one of those games where he reminds you that he's a one-off. Hardly any mention of it in here - was I the only one who noticed, or do we all just take him for granted?

Someone made the comment about being able to watch Gravenberch stride through the midfield all day in the commentary - yeah, I'm with you on that. His passing was a little bit off on occasions, though.

Mo's going through a little spell where some of what he's trying just isn't quite coming off, but he'll be back on track soon. Great that we can still score three goals without needing one from him. Some great link-up play from him for Darwin's goal, but I thought his best passage of play was the interchange with Trent in the second half.

I thought we played well within ourselves once we were 3-0 up, just as we did against United. We easily had a couple of extra gears to go up if needed, but it's a long old season. Nice cameo from Jones when he came on too - the first bit of form he's shown so far this season.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:11:06 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 06:59:56 am
I thought Virgil was impeccable, just one of those games where he reminds you that he's a one-off. Hardly any mention of it in here - was I the only one who noticed, or do we all just take him for granted?


No hes like having a cheat code, he makes so much look easy.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
Kellher was great in this game made some amazing saves, gutted for him because I genuinely believe he couldve been our next number 1 when Ali moves on. Hope he gets what he wants for game time
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 06:59:56 am
I thought Virgil was impeccable, just one of those games where he reminds you that he's a one-off. Hardly any mention of it in here - was I the only one who noticed, or do we all just take him for granted?

Someone made the comment about being able to watch Gravenberch stride through the midfield all day in the commentary - yeah, I'm with you on that. His passing was a little bit off on occasions, though.

Mo's going through a little spell where some of what he's trying just isn't quite coming off, but he'll be back on track soon. Great that we can still score three goals without needing one from him. Some great link-up play from him for Darwin's goal, but I thought his best passage of play was the interchange with Trent in the second half.

I thought we played well within ourselves once we were 3-0 up, just as we did against United. We easily had a couple of extra gears to go up if needed, but it's a long old season. Nice cameo from Jones when he came on too - the first bit of form he's shown so far this season.

I think everyone is just used to VvD, hes immense and a complete one off
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #267 on: Today at 09:01:22 am »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 08:54:29 am
Kellher was great in this game made some amazing saves, gutted for him because I genuinely believe he couldve been our next number 1 when Ali moves on. Hope he gets what he wants for game time

When you see the likes of Areola yesterday or Ramsdale and Pickford on any day it's a joke that there hasn't been more interest in him over the last couple of seasons.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #268 on: Today at 09:18:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:33:40 pm
heh heh Barrancas
I think my version is better. They should re name the town
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #269 on: Today at 10:13:06 am »
Great result, could've been 7-2 in the end! Obviously a poor goal to give away early, but lucky for us it was ruled offside. Of course had he stayed onside he may not have reached the ball!

We were clinical in the 1st half, less so in the 2nd but at this stage of the development there are always going to be things that we can improve upon and to be honest we've often missed a ton of chances at 3 up.

Konate had a hand in all 3 goals, so I think there was a definite tactic  for him to distribute the ball, we know he isn't the best at carrying the ball, but the passes for the 1st and 3rd goals would've made Trent proud.

Some good saves from Keheller albeit one coming from his own mistake. Should give him some confidence.

Guaranteed to be 2nd after today, so hopefully we have minimised the impact of last weeks defeat.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #270 on: Today at 11:02:52 am »
I think its a bit daft for MotD to be comparing Slots tactics and the stats with those from last year. Weve played 5 league games against mid-table (at best) opposition.

He may well approach games against better opponents in a very different way.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #271 on: Today at 11:27:56 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm
Solid win, 3 points and top of the league.

Just wish we would try and kill games and conserve our legs when winning comfortably instead of turning it into a basketball game all the time.
You must not have watched the second half because that's exactly what we did, and have done in every game we've been ahead in this season.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #272 on: Today at 11:34:00 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:34 am
Am i the only one that thought we were way too open? We could've got punished on another day.
It's been a problem for the team for two years now. As much as I like MacAllister he doesn't have recovery speed or stamina. You really need him further forward. Problem is Szlob covers so much ground and does so much running in attack that if you dropped him back there would be more pressure on the forwards. So if the ball breaks down further forward (which it will do without the pressure game of szlob) the midfield will come under a lot more pressure and cracks will appear. But when MacAllister is in the middle sitting deep, if the ball breaks down he can't recover quick enough. Problem is, when he isn't there the passing isn't up to scratch and we look ponderous.

At this point it's a weakness that is offset by the value of his play. The double pivot used by Slot also helps and Gravenberch has been a real boon there.

My concern is what happens when Gravenberch or Szlob aren't there to do the running for macAllister (or run out of steam like last year)? The next set of players just don't have their game, their running or their speed. It's why a 6 was such a priority during the summer.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #273 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:34:00 am
It's been a problem for the team for two years now. As much as I like MacAllister he doesn't have recovery speed or stamina. You really need him further forward. Problem is Szlob covers so much ground and does so much running in attack that if you dropped him back there would be more pressure on the forwards. So if the ball breaks down further forward (which it will do without the pressure game of szlob) the midfield will come under a lot more pressure and cracks will appear. But when MacAllister is in the middle sitting deep, if the ball breaks down he can't recover quick enough. Problem is, when he isn't there the passing isn't up to scratch and we look ponderous.

At this point it's a weakness that is offset by the value of his play. The double pivot used by Slot also helps and Gravenberch has been a real boon there.

My concern is what happens when Gravenberch or Szlob aren't there to do the running for macAllister (or run out of steam like last year)? The next set of players just don't have their game, their running or their speed. It's why a 6 was such a priority during the summer.
Zubimendi is slow though but maybe his positioning offets this.
I actually think a box to bo player who can play 6/8 would be a better option
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #274 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:22 am
When you see the likes of Areola yesterday or Ramsdale and Pickford on any day it's a joke that there hasn't been more interest in him over the last couple of seasons.

Areola made a tit of himself.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #275 on: Today at 11:53:48 am »
Our midfielders have a lot of space to cover because our defensive line drops off when we lose the ball. When we turn it over in the midfield, we are bit slow in those first 2/3seconds.

The defence dropping back eventually stalls the opposition and gives our midfield time to recover. Being a bit more tidy on the ball will reduce the distance that our midfielders need to cover.

In recent seasons, the line was more likely to stay high even after we lost the ball which is good for counterpressing because the the space our opponents have to operate and it forces to make quick decisions or rush things.

But if they get that pass right, it's a 1v1 with our 'keeper ir a good chance to cut it back. A deeper line concedes fewer clearcut chances like that but the trade off is that the midfielders have to do more work.
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:00:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:22 am
When you see the likes of Areola yesterday or Ramsdale and Pickford on any day it's a joke that there hasn't been more interest in him over the last couple of seasons.

kepa too. one of the most expensive keepers in the world. didnt even know he was playing for bournemouth.

thought he was decent enough with the shot stopping earlier the game but then came out with that howler for the first that totally changed the complexion of the match.

still only at 7 pages. long live single digit post match threads.

Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #277 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Quote from: rolla on Today at 04:17:20 am
In the presser, Slot seemed pretty complimentary of Ibou's pass for the goal.
Fair doos
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
« Reply #278 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Dark Metal on Today at 08:54:29 am
Kellher was great in this game made some amazing saves, gutted for him because I genuinely believe he couldve been our next number 1 when Ali moves on. Hope he gets what he wants for game time
Seemed quite nervous first half with a few touches an that heavy pass back from konate. Wasnt a problem like just something I noticed
