PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37

hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #200 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:32:10 pm
Great 3 points..

Now what do we ideally want from tomorrow's face off at the Emptyhad?
A freak asteroid?
Logged
He is the cat who walks by himself, and all roads are alike to him.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,775
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 06:38:38 pm
A freak asteroid?

Haha I was thinking a massive sink hole.
Logged

Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #202 on: Today at 06:50:22 pm
Didnt see the game but caught Final Score and they were saying we played really well especially first half. Seems the views on here suggest we were not so good though.

Anyway great result.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,985
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #203 on: Today at 06:55:58 pm
5 subs. Use them!
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,206
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:01:42 pm
Was impressed with Jones cameo.

He's absolutely superb at keeping his body between the defender and the ball, off a first-touch, when passing, when dribbling, it's like your older brother in the garden when you were three, never going to get the ball no matter what...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,283
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #205 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Didnt see the game but caught Final Score and they were saying we played really well especially first half. Seems the views on here suggest we were not so good though.

Anyway great result.
Didn't see the game either, but everyone outside of this forum says we were mint.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #206 on: Today at 07:04:40 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Didnt see the game but caught Final Score and they were saying we played really well especially first half. Seems the views on here suggest we were not so good though.

Anyway great result.

No those people are chatting shite

We were really impressive attacking wise in the first half, and controlled the game at our pace for the second half because we were 3 up
Logged

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #207 on: Today at 07:11:12 pm
Go ed Nunez

That was boss that
We played like we should have

Diaz looked clinical but with passion, excellent
Logged

hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #208 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:48:51 pm
Haha I was thinking a massive sink hole.
Perhaps a freakishly localised incidence of bubonic plague!
Logged
He is the cat who walks by himself, and all roads are alike to him.

hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 06:50:22 pm
Didnt see the game but caught Final Score and they were saying we played really well especially first half. Seems the views on here suggest we were not so good though.

Anyway great result.
We were excellent. Maybe a bit open in some ways at 3-0 but most of their shots were longer range efforts and if we'd had more composure with the final pass we could have got into double figures, we absolutely ripped them to shreds on the break. This is the best we've looked on the counter since 18-19, imo.
Logged
He is the cat who walks by himself, and all roads are alike to him.

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,283
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm
Been hearing and reading "excellent", "marvellous", "great", "wonderful", etc from neurtal articles and youtube reviews so far.

You lot sure we played bad?

The latest one:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOiYoz3U5Gg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOiYoz3U5Gg</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:12 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:30:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:58 pm
5 subs. Use them!

Yeah seems hesitant to make subs even when games are won. Think hell soon realise the demands of the premier league when the games come thick and fast. With salah/VVD age and the amount of games coming up, no reason for them to play 90 mins with so many games coming up.
Logged

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm
Good result but it didnt feel like we controlled the game. Felt like most of our chances came from counters.
Logged

StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:37:19 pm
My first visit to the ground this season, so a happy result. Gravenberch was excellent. Konate and Diaz both great too. Bournemouth look a decent side too.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,542
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:38:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:21:55 pm
Been hearing and reading "excellent", "marvellous", "great", "wonderful", etc from neurtal articles and youtube reviews so far.

You lot sure we played bad?


Almost all analysis starts with the result and works back ... we weren't bad - we were decent... but we you'd struggle to use the words you've posted here.. better going forward than defensively - you don't really want to be giving up as much possession in your final third / shots as we did today, def lucky to keep a clean sheet
Fair summary would be we were clearly the better team without being dominant
Logged

Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,840
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:40:30 pm
Atmosphere was weird today. Was like the crowd were waiting on a phone call with bad news to be confirmed.

Some nice stuff in there though. Grav looked boss again and Mac
Logged

Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,950
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #216 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm
Delighted with the result, but at times we seem to get a nosebleed as soon as we get near their goal, the amount of underhit/overhit passes in their area is mad.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #217 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm
Great to get the three points, but I thought we were pretty awful in the second half.  Thankfully, we could afford to be after a great 40 minute run to in the first to show our class over B-mouth.  I know there's value to "saving the legs", but I really hate when teams take their foot off the gas to such a degree that they can't get it back into gear.  And, I definitely saw the game differently than most, but I felt Macca was gassed from about the 15th minute of the game and was our weakest link.  The number of times he got dribbled past or just out paced had to reach into double figures.  He did make a classy pass late in the match, but I felt he should have been off long before that.   
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • Red since '64
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #218 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 07:21:12 pm
We were excellent. Maybe a bit open in some ways at 3-0 but most of their shots were longer range efforts and if we'd had more composure with the final pass we could have got into double figures, we absolutely ripped them to shreds on the break. This is the best we've looked on the counter since 18-19, imo.

We were excellent. And youre right to suggest that with better decision making in the final third, it could have been a very big scoreline. Mo was at his most exasperating in my view; on occasions his desire to get on the scoresheet overrides team ethics, and promising attacks end with him.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL : Liverpool v Bournemouth 3-0 Diaz 26, 28 Nunez 37
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:03:28 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:01:13 pm
We were excellent. And youre right to suggest that with better decision making in the final third, it could have been a very big scoreline. Mo was at his most exasperating in my view; on occasions his desire to get on the scoresheet overrides team ethics, and promising attacks end with him.

When did this happen today? It was the opposite if anything. He kept trying to set others up.
Logged
