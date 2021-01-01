Great to get the three points, but I thought we were pretty awful in the second half. Thankfully, we could afford to be after a great 40 minute run to in the first to show our class over B-mouth. I know there's value to "saving the legs", but I really hate when teams take their foot off the gas to such a degree that they can't get it back into gear. And, I definitely saw the game differently than most, but I felt Macca was gassed from about the 15th minute of the game and was our weakest link. The number of times he got dribbled past or just out paced had to reach into double figures. He did make a classy pass late in the match, but I felt he should have been off long before that.