Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 08:52:00 pm
Blaming the ref instead of Trossard for being thick as shit is pure Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 08:55:40 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm
How many times can you say City are c*nts and Arsenal are shithouses?
Only joking mate, I had a chuckle reading that post.

To answer your question, I reckon I've got a few more in me. I will also repeat, Bernardo Silva is an insufferable bellend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:55:40 pm
Only joking mate, I had a chuckle reading that post.

To answer your question, I reckon I've got a few more in me. I will also repeat, Bernardo Silva is an insufferable bellend.

Agreed!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm
Bloody hell you sound like you have some high standards.

Imperfections are good.

Ah, but a (wo)man's reach should exceed (her)his grasp or what's a heaven for?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 09:28:26 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm
Handsome, stylish and someone you'd look at twice if you saw him on the street. (Probably to yell out "Twat!", but, you know.)

LOL
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 09:41:57 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm
Quote
Bernardo Silva:

The difference between the rivalry with Arsenal and Liverpool? Maybe it's that Liverpool have already won a PL and Arsenal haven't. That Liverpool have won a CL and Arsenal haven't. And that Liverpool always face us with the intention of winning the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm
Bernardo Silva:

The difference between the rivalry with Arsenal and Liverpool? Maybe it's that Liverpool have already won a PL and Arsenal haven't. That Liverpool have won a CL and Arsenal haven't. And that Liverpool always face us with the intention of winning the game.

He's a shitehouse prick of the first order... or is that a #2?

But still, that's a pretty sick burn from Nardo... :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm


Silva can do one the racist prick.

There is no rivalry between Liverpool and Abu Dhabi in the real sense.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
Silva can do one the racist prick.

There is no rivalry between Liverpool and Abu Dhabi in the real sense.



Yeah, it's not a rivalry, it's a competition. If City fall off the face of the Earth tomorrow, no one will say they miss the 'rivalry' between City and Liverpool.

That being said, I giggled at his shithousery comment.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
Pretty sure Arsenal have won the "PL" title more than we have too. It's like Silva doesn't realise football existed before Abu Dhabi FC was a thing. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
Pretty sure Arsenal have won the "PL" title more than we have too. It's like Silva doesn't realise football existed before Abu Dhabi FC was a thing. :D
No.  Theyve only ever won the premiership.


Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
No.  Theyve only ever won the premiership.

Ha! Good one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1376 on: Today at 12:02:11 am
God i can't stand Pep or Arteta.  You see what's needed to compete against these teams though.  They are prepared to do anything to get a result the shithousing pricks.  Be interesting to see how Slot approaches our games with either side.  He doesn't seem like the type that would want his teems to get involved in any of that shit but i think you have to give it back a bit in order to compete against them. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1377 on: Today at 12:27:13 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:02:11 am
God i can't stand Pep or Arteta.  You see what's needed to compete against these teams though.  They are prepared to do anything to get a result the shithousing pricks.  Be interesting to see how Slot approaches our games with either side.  He doesn't seem like the type that would want his teems to get involved in any of that shit but i think you have to give it back a bit in order to compete against them.

If it's only those teams we did it against I could live with it. I don't think either team deserves our respect
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:41:32 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
Pretty sure Arsenal have won the "PL" title more than we have too. It's like Silva doesn't realise football existed before Abu Dhabi FC was a thing. :D

As thick as Bernardo undoubtedly is, I have no doubt that he's referring to the "current" Arsenal team under Arteta, who have won nothing. What Arsenal achieved under Wenger 20 years ago has nothing to do with this current "rivalry" with Abu Dhabi.

That said, Bernardo can fuck off. He was less respectful of us when he was singing about Sean Cox or refusing to clap during our guard of honour. He's a two faced rat of the highest order, and he's only praising us because he knows it'll get under the skin of Arsenal fans.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:42:46 am
True about Bernardo. While I think Trossard deserved his sending off, who amongst us would have been able to resist that opportunity to smash Bernardo?!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1380 on: Today at 10:08:03 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:50:53 pm
Also how is it possible that BOTH Havertz and Timber had a 0 (zero) % passing accuracy today. Horrendous.

That's a stunning stat. Having 2 players that were essentially moving practice cones for 90 minutes..... Even moreso when they went down to 10, and you need your players to step up and be more efficient.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd September
Reply #1381 on: Today at 11:48:54 am
That was the first non Liverpool game Ive watched this season and I was quite pleased at how poor both teams were
