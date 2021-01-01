Pretty sure Arsenal have won the "PL" title more than we have too. It's like Silva doesn't realise football existed before Abu Dhabi FC was a thing.



As thick as Bernardo undoubtedly is, I have no doubt that he's referring to the "current" Arsenal team under Arteta, who have won nothing. What Arsenal achieved under Wenger 20 years ago has nothing to do with this current "rivalry" with Abu Dhabi.That said, Bernardo can fuck off. He was less respectful of us when he was singing about Sean Cox or refusing to clap during our guard of honour. He's a two faced rat of the highest order, and he's only praising us because he knows it'll get under the skin of Arsenal fans.