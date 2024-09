I was at an event last week, and was talking to a fella in his 80s who was telling me how he still goes away on holidays with the mates he met when he was in his 20s. Named one of the as 'Bagsy Bri' - Never got round to asking him where the nickname Bagsy came from, but got me thinking how a lot of the older generation have great nicknames for their mates, and most people I know just do a last name at most.



A mates dad has a friend they all still call 'Stools' because he fell off his bar stool when he was a teenager.



Any good nicknames out there?