Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h  (Read 1560 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h

Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Bobby Madley.
VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.



We have bounced back from that home defeat by winning in Milan.

Great stuff, especially after going a goal down early. Sounds like we played fairly well, I haven't watched the game. Best part is no injuries, not so good is that we have seemingly again used the bulk of the same players that have played in opening matches. Which really begs the question of selection for this game. Is this the one where we finally see more deliberate rotation and how exactly would that look - especially in the most sensitive area which for me is midfield. It's really unfortunate that Elliot is injured, I would assume he would by now be picking up more and more minutes, possibly already started one. Jones is only getting his legs back after his injury, so I'm not expecting to see him start yet. Which really leaves Endo and Morton as options. Now that ain't happening is it? Ah well, nevermind - it's the same three again it seems. We'll probably see more rotation in the League Cup actually, hopefully we just get through this one ok.

Good record against Bournemoth. Not to underestimate ways in which they can cause us issues, they can, but this fixture has been firmly in the 'bread and butter' category. Four wins in last five games against them, only loss being that miserable, breakfast kickoff shitfuckery of a game at Vitality when Mo missed a penalty. They come to Anfield with 5 points, draws against Newcastly and Forest and the one for the ages against Everton. So basically Manchester United level - which we have already demonstrated to be able to navigate. It will probably be the carbon copy of the last league game. Sit back, absorb as much as you can and whack it long to their quick forward players. A great opportunity to demonstrate how much we have (I hope) learned from that previous game.

Games are coming thick and fast now. Five games between today and October 5th. There will be no room to hide and we'll need others to start carrying the load physically and with goals/assists. I'll be looking at this game to see if we can get more minutes to Bradley, Nunez, Gakpo (possible start), Jones, Chiesa and so on. We'll need each and every one to navigate this part of the season. But first thing first, control the game, be sharper on the ball, outfight them for loose balls, be smarter in killing their transition and get those three points. I'm not really looking toward the top of the table, with Arsenal and City playing this weekend. For us, we need to focus on our own business and get better every game at understanding and executing Slot's ideas. That's the progress - points are just manifestation of it.

Hope its a good one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Yeah, nice op I agree we need to make sure to be sharper and smarter and fight more... accurate passing by all this time round please.
No idea what to predict after the forest game to be honest...
Just bleedin' win! C'mon the Reds!
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Just win and it'll have been a good start to the season even with the Forest loss.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister   Szoboszlai
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

No need for big changes here when he'll probably make them in the week in the League Cup tie. I'd take Jota out because he's not really got going yet, and even though Gakpo was really good the other day I think Diaz has still been one of our best players so far.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
I dont view this as another bus parking game like Forrest, I think Bournemouth will attempt to press us high instead which will suit Slots tactics better

What the milan game showed is how important those set piece goals can be to get a side going, I've lost track over the last couple of seasons how many times arsenal have been in a stalemate and their 1st goal of the game has come from a set piece to get them going.

I fancy a routine 2-0 (Van Dijk, Salah)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Darwin wrecked these last season, get him a start.

Don't think they are capable of shutting up shop in tough aways, they always seem to have a clanger or two in them defensively even when playing great. Hopefully Chiesa can get 20mins then a start v Ham.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Well, you'd hope that if there's one thing that's not going to happen is that we'll be complacent.

Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
The result in Milan was a good confidence booster - if we really needed it - but Bournemouth is a chance to right the wrongs of the Forest game.  I expect Bournemouth will look to similarly stifle before trying to hit us on the break as legs begin to tire.  I thought they were very, very unlucky not to beat Newcastle in the end having been on the back foot for most of that match.

I expect Diaz to start but then Gakpo was the pick of our forwards in midweek.  As with every game I hope to see Darwin start.

The midfield pretty much picks itself but seems likely to burn out after 70-odd minutes.  Harvey's injury and Jones not being up to match speed is not ideal as neither Endo or Trent seem a great fit at the moment.  We had to resort to Gakpo in the midfield at times last season and I wouldn't be all that surprised if we get forced into something similar again late in this match.

A nervy but deserved 1-0 win incoming.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Zlen, agree these are beatable but have some quick players and an inventive manager so we need to be on it. I do wonder if we will let the League cup go and so rotate heavily then and see what West Ham can offer. Based on that I expect the two rested ones back and only another two rested for this. Suspect it may be Trent and Jota but could easily be wrong.
We need to show up and if we do, I expect a good match that we win.
Will be cheering on from the Upper Anfield Rd, UA7.
Can I just take the opportunity to remind everyone about Fans Supporting Foodbanks. You can take food, cash or donate on line. It annoys me how few do, please get on it.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Thanks Zlen

Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:29:07 am

... control the game, be sharper on the ball, outfight them for loose balls, be smarter in killing their transition...


Yes absolutely - no dozy start please lads

From ESPN Iraola; 4-3-3/4-3-2-1 with a focus on quick ball recoveries. With quick wingers, tireless midfield runners and a defensive midfielder who tends to drop deep when building from the back when the full-backs push forward, Iraola's emphasis is on catching the opposition off guard.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Thanks for the OP Zlen. Hard to guess at a line up here but I wouldnt be surprised if its the same as last Saturday or midweek. Minimal rotation anyway, with a lot of changes in the League Cup.

Bournemouth can be a tricky team to play against but arent I think as defensive as Forest so we should have room to play and create good chances. We need to take our opportunities when they come though, ensure this doesnt end up a similar game to last week.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Wouldn't mind seeing a front 4 with Gakpo maybe playing the 10 behind Darwin, Lucho & Salah wide.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
I'd like to see some rotation, some of our players like Mac, Jota, Ibou etc. have played a crazy amount of games in the past 30 days.

Hopefully an easy win without any injuries though!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
I think Slot will go strong in this and then make wholesale changes for the LC.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 06:15:02 am
I'd like to see some rotation, some of our players like Mac, Jota, Ibou etc. have played a crazy amount of games in the past 30 days.

Hopefully an easy win without any injuries though!

We don't do easy wins in the league. I think Bournemouth will make it a slog.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:30:22 am
I think Slot will go strong in this and then make wholesale changes for the LC.

Thats where Im thinking, need to remember were at the start of the season not near the end so players should be fit and as long as they arent near the red zone good to go.

Interesting to see who in the front three start, lots of options and differing form, Id go with Nunez and Diaz along with Salah, Jota has missed a few chances and Nunez must get his go before long.

A nice early goal would be lovely, get the crowd going.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Is this a must win game?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 08:02:27 am
Is this a must win game?

All of them are no?
It would be devastating really to lose points in two consecutive games at Anfield to mid-table teams.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 08:02:27 am
Is this a must win game?

Yes, we can't afford many slip ups against the less fancied side, especially at home.
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:12 am
We don't do easy wins in the league. I think Bournemouth will make it a slog.

We literally had an easy league win the game before last.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Ali a doubt.
AHA!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Hopefully an Arne doubt is an actual doubt and there's a chance he'll play and not a Jurgen "doubt" where the player goes missing for ages.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:06:02 am
We literally had an easy league win the game before last.

And the game before that. And honestly the first game too in the end
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Let's not have a repeat of last week please OK lads
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:06:46 am
Ali a doubt.

Best GK Ive ever seen at Liverpool.

But never known a goalie to get injured so often. Last 5 seasons hes missed over 40 games through injury and illness.

Im not saying get rid or anything. Just feels unusual for a GK to get this many muscle injuries.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
The Forest result was an unexpected blow. While Milan was a really good boost, itll be reassuring if we dispatch Bournemouth without too much fuss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:15:34 am


But never known a goalie to get injured so often. Last 5 seasons hes missed over 40 games through injury and illness.


This is pretty wild for a keeper
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
I'll be on the 7.15 flight from Dublin tonight and in Liverpool City Centre not long after. Personally not lost at Anfield in a very very long time so here's hoping I keep that unbeaten record going tomorrow.
Y.N.W.A.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Allisson does have the aura of a guy who isnt as meticlous about his nutrition,recovery etc as some other players.

Perhaps it is why we are getting in Mamardashvili as maybe Alisson may not age as well as some GKs have.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:27:26 am
Allisson does have the aura of a guy who isnt as meticlous about his nutrition,recovery etc as some other players.

Perhaps it is why we are getting in Mamardashvili as maybe Alisson may not age as well as some GKs have.

Typical Liverpool. We get a goalie who's one of the very best of his day, but he's injury prone and can miss even a game or two out of nothing.

Good job Kelleher's still around and been playing for Ireland. I always think when you lose one of your very key men it's best to limit rotation, so hopefully not loads of changes tomorrow, especially given we'll probably rotate in the week for West Ham. Kelleher will be keen to impress given January will fast approach. I doubt we sell him halfway through the season but he'll be keen to get some more spotlight and take his chances.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Some of the question in the presser..... I know it's hard to be original sometimes but what's Slot going to say to the guy asking if Gakpo was angry at being held out of the starting 11 vs Forest because of fitness?

"Yes, he was raging. He screamed that it wasn't fair and then broke down crying!" I mean, come on.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:25:25 am
I'll be on the 7.15 flight from Dublin tonight and in Liverpool City Centre not long after. Personally not lost at Anfield in a very very long time so here's hoping I keep that unbeaten record going tomorrow.

Luck of the Irish Sarge! Get in their early and bless the pitch 😁
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Bournemouth, Anfield, Sat 21st Sep 15:00h
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:49:04 am
Some of the question in the presser..... I know it's hard to be original sometimes but what's Slot going to say to the guy asking if Gakpo was angry at being held out of the starting 11 vs Forest because of fitness?

"Yes, he was raging. He screamed that it wasn't fair and then broke down crying!" I mean, come on.
i wish they would ask more questions about tactics etc
but i guess that wont get the clicks or headlines
