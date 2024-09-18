« previous next »
Author Topic: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September  (Read 803 times)

Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« on: September 18, 2024, 02:12:57 pm »
Forgot all about this being on this week too. Everton are out before we've even started  :D

The 4th round draw will take place following our tie with West Ham on Wednesday 25th.

All games are on Sky Sports+ except those below which are on Sky Sports Football

TUESDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER

Stoke City V Fleetwood Town 1-1 FT - Stoke City win 2-1 on penalties.
Blackpool V Sheffield Wednesday   0-1 FT
Brentford V Leyton Orient 3-1 FT
Everton V Southampton 1-1 FT - Southampton win 6-5 on penalties.
Preston North End V Fulham 1-1 FT - Preston North End win 16-15 on penalties.
Queens Park Rangers V Crystal Palace 1-2 FT
Manchester United V Barnsley 7-0 FT

WEDNESDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton and Hove Albion V Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45
Coventry City V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports

TUESDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER

AFC Wimbledon V Newcastle United 19:45
Chelsea V Barrow 19:45
Manchester City V Watford 19:45
Walsall V Leicester City 19:45
Wycombe Wanderers V Aston Villa 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER

Arsenal V Bolton Wanderers 19:45
Liverpool V West Ham United 20:00 skysports
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #1 on: September 18, 2024, 02:17:14 pm »
Mad penalty shootout in the Preston vs Fulham tie last night which ended 16-15 to Preston, after the match ended 1-1, would have been quicker to play the extra time. ;D
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #2 on: September 18, 2024, 02:48:41 pm »
Mad penalty shootout in the Preston vs Fulham tie last night which ended 16-15 to Preston, after the match ended 1-1, would have been quicker to play the extra time. ;D

I watched that after our game ended, funny how both missed on the same (8th?) pen, pressure showing on the Preston guy to put them through I guess.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #3 on: September 18, 2024, 09:24:21 pm »
Spurs go 1-0 down to Coventry. About 20 mins to go
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #4 on: September 18, 2024, 09:43:19 pm »
Have the Spurs players brought their kids on yet?
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #5 on: September 18, 2024, 09:45:08 pm »
lucky Spurs, finally get on the scoresheet.

Just 3 shots on target the whole game. Pathetic.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #6 on: September 18, 2024, 09:45:47 pm »
Mate
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #7 on: September 18, 2024, 09:49:33 pm »
And spurs win it in stoppage time.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #8 on: September 18, 2024, 09:49:45 pm »
Coventry threw this away. 2-1 Spurs
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #9 on: September 18, 2024, 09:50:19 pm »
Mate x 2
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #10 on: September 18, 2024, 09:52:03 pm »
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #11 on: September 18, 2024, 09:52:35 pm »
 ;D
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #12 on: September 18, 2024, 09:54:44 pm »
Solanke looks a dog of a signing.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #13 on: September 19, 2024, 01:05:48 pm »
Ange was a little bit tetchy with a journo the other day I see, to me he looks like a man under pressure. Be surprised if he's here by the end of the season.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #14 on: September 19, 2024, 01:37:44 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 19, 2024, 01:05:48 pm
Ange was a little bit tetchy with a journo the other day I see, to me he looks like a man under pressure. Be surprised if he's here by the end of the season.

They've spent loads of money, too.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #15 on: September 19, 2024, 02:20:59 pm »
Someone posted in the spurs thread that its 44 points from their last 32 league games.  Which is a terrible return.  And a poor start to this season too, so yep, hes going to be feeling the pressure already.

He had a bit of an excuse last season to start with, with Kane leaving late in the window.  But thats actually when they did well under him! They had a really good start.

The spent all the Kane transfer money and a hell of a lot more last year, and spent a lot this summer too.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #16 on: September 19, 2024, 02:53:48 pm »
Mate, always win something in my second season
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm »
AFC Wimbledon v Saudi postponed.

Their pitch has collapsed due to the weather.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
115 already 1 up
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm »
Game now being played at Newcastle.
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Chelsea 1 up against the mighty Barrow
Re: Leagu Cup 3rd Round - 17/18 and 24/25th September
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:59:37 pm »
Has there ever been a worse cup draw than this round of fixtures?
