CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm
Not wrong, that was a bit bonkers, why was Henry in a hump anyway?! Trent was a good sport for humoring those clowns tho, fair play.

Answered your own question there
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm
Not wrong, that was a bit bonkers, why was Henry in a hump anyway?!
Wasn't expecting Aimé Césaire to be referenced on a football show. Kudos to Henry for his choice!
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:35:41 am
So impressed with how we dealt with it, I know it wasnt the AC of even a couple years ago, let alone their best sides but theyre still a huge club and the ground was obviously up for it when they went ahead. So impressed with how we just played to our plan no panic and didnt let the madness get to us.

On a similar vein I remember thinking to myself with about 20 left keep it boring Liverpool as all we want is the pointsX and for the most part, other than Leao hitting the bar, we did that.

Funnily enough for all the talk about having more control this season, I think the Man Utd game and yesterday, there were periods after we went ahead (certainly went 3-0 up at Old Trafford) where we were at our weakest in controlling the game - at the time when we should be taking the sting out of the game. In both games we gave the ball away cheaply and caused ourselves some bother. We were still good and could have scored but both matches became a bit stretched. Still early days and hopefully it's something we'll get better at as the season progresses.

The really positive thing about yesterday was the reaction to conceding, especially after the Forest match. We were by far the better side from the point on.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:33:39 am
There are no groups. It's one league, but you only play some of the other teams.

don't ask me why that made me laugh. Probably because its exactly spot on. Bunch of these guys this opening gw seem to have some cakewalks for such an improved system and up to 17 games to win it the hard way with this new play in round!---its now half a season during the season plus internationals is 8 more games. 25 to 38 the game 1s getting closer. Also our fixtures actually look like we are going to be getting some games from people in a pretty big way to me.


In a vacuum i think it would actually be an entertaining , not fair but entertaining system for the chaos around the 8 the 16 and the bottom 8 towards the last couple of games and the ego brain there actually used ibra to market that its "the Super League" in disguise to us all with that promo film before the games. which was wise politically if not also chutzpah at its finest. It was a well made promo, seized the bull by the horns. doesn't change the fact its too many games for the players though.

Probably enjoy the hell out of it anyway though. The footballs pretty good in some cases.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:59:36 pm
5 wins and a draw and you're almost certain of at least 8th place.

But even within the top 8 there's advantages to finishing higher since 1st and 2nd, 3rd and 4th etc. will be on the different sides of the bracket in the round of 16 onwards
Top 8 should be the goal. The higher the better with how seeding goes but it possible there pretty strong like 8 seed or something. It generally all tougher games quarter finals etc. Getting top 8 means likely easier round of 16 and 2 less games. Granted like 9 or 10 seed could be strong team.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
Currently sitting in the top 8 on goals scored, I suggest waiting a few more rounds before getting ahead and aiming any higher. Lose or draw one and top 8 becomes increasingly more difficult to achieve. 5 wins and a draw would certainly be what is required to stay in touch with the top teams.
