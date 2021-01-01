« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67  (Read 6250 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #320 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Have to say, I was enjoying seeing their keeper getting injured so often. Was definitely up for him staying on and getting twatted again. But alas, they subbed on the local paper boy.
What did you think of Fonseca's attire though?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,126
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:26:57 am
What did you think of Fonseca's attire though?

Didnt focus much on that but Slots Phil Mitchell upper and his no socks and shoe combo was definitely disgraceful.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:35:36 am »
Firstly, sincere condolences to the family of the travelling Red who sadly lost his life before the game. YNWA.

Performance wise, liked it a lot. Good response from the weekend, we can clearly execute a plan against teams that try and play. Over to Arne to find a solution to the low block next time round.

Cody looked lean and fast, very good performance that. Diaz was outstanding in those opening three games so no kneejerk reactions, but hed be disappointed not to start in the next two games.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:35:41 am »
Was at the game today and finally back in my hotel.

I got in the ground seconds before they scored despite arriving really early. So the first thing I saw pretty much was their goal.

So impressed with how we dealt with it, I know it wasnt the AC of even a couple years ago, let alone their best sides but theyre still a huge club and the ground was obviously up for it when they went ahead. So impressed with how we just played to our plan no panic and didnt let the madness get to us.

On a similar vein I remember thinking to myself with about 20 left keep it boring Liverpool as all we want is the pointsX and for the most part, other than Leao hitting the bar, we did that.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,206
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:10:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:17 am
Didnt focus much on that but Slots Phil Mitchell upper and his no socks and shoe combo was definitely disgraceful.

haha that made me laugh   i kinda questioned the shirt myself
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,691
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:29:52 am »
Much improved performance after a bad start. Would still would have liked us to have a bit more control in the 2nd half. it was a bit end-to-end at times. Kept giving silly balls away which gave us needless pressure. Hopefully, in time we'll get better at that. Better at taking the sting out of games. I thought Gakpo was brilliant, by the way. Deserved a goal.

Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v Liverpool 3 Pulisic 3' Konate 23 Virgil 41 Szobszlai 67
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:35:19 am »
This performance was just another example of when things click more often than not. When players are making good decisions passing wise, when first touch is solid, when passing is on point.

The contrast to Saturday, IMO, was only in this aspect.

On an individual performance level I thought that Gravenberch was again immense, his contribution for the third goal was ridiculous. He is so graceful, quite sublime on the ball, and without it seems to be switched on already for someone who isnt meant to be used to playing this position. The way he takes the ball on the half turn, strides through the midfield, plays this little passes round the corner or punching it through between the lines. Im glad that we gave him the chance , I honestly (at this stage) cant see how much better Zubimendi could have been.

Gakpo was great. Mac was great. Mo was a bit hit and miss but at least his touches more assured and wasnt giving the ball away like he was on the weekend.

Kostas - man he tries but that wasnt great. Solid though.

Thought funnily enough Szob off the ball was phenomenal but maybe up to the point of him scoring, with the ball he was pretty meh. Just watching him lock on to Fofana in their midfield though was wonderful. I think thats how Slots deciding to use him as the person denying their pivot an opportunity to play the ball comfortably. Wouldnt even call him the one leading the press but hes so clever in denying that easy ball out. Except for one instance in the first half where they just played through the lines - rhink it was from a Maignqn pass - I dont think their midfield could lay a glove on ours today.

Great result against a historical giant and a difficult first away.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 