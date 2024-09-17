I'd be disappointed if he didn't make changes, sends the wrong message for the players who were really poor on Saturday, especially after hooking Quansah, you can't do it to a young lad and not one of the superstars.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Hard to explain re CL. My brain just went that Jerry Seinfeld gif after they implemented the new competition structure on top of all other shit UEFA have done. Just lost interest in any part of it, which was admittedly deteriorating anyway. I know we play Real, thats about it. No idea how it works, whats the group, nothing.
Youd expect 3 or 4 changes tonight. Not exactly sure who comes in though. Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Nunez and Gakpo must all be pushing to start.I have a feeling we might see Gakpo in the 10 position tonight ahead of Szoboszlia
For what it's worth, I can see where you're coming from. Here's an excellent article from Jonathan Liew about the new format:https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/16/the-champions-league-a-new-dawn-or-just-the-richest-winning-in-more-lucrative-waysI'll watch tonight, as always, but the group stage games now don't seem much more important than pre-season friendlies. It'd be nice to win, but I won't lose any sleep if we lose any one of them. On the other hand, Forest will haunt me until May (or as long as it seems those points may have made a difference in the end).
you have a process that has essentially been reverse-engineered from the desired outcome: the best teams playing each other from the start, but not to the extent that they start knocking each other out, because you still want them to be playing each other at the end.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.05]