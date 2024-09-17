« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon

cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:15:36 am
Just realised this is on Amazon Prime, yet another subscription required to watch football
RedKenWah

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:17:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:23:12 pm
I'd be disappointed if he didn't make changes, sends the wrong message for the players who were really poor on Saturday, especially after hooking Quansah, you can't do it to a young lad and not one of the superstars.
Would be really surprised if he made zero changes to the starting line up. I think he knows that there needs to be rotation. First 3 games of this season he could play the same 11 or make a single change given the gap in between games, but thats over now with mid week games to consider.

Fully expect a reaction from the poor showing on Saturday and it would be interesting to see how an Arne Slot side react to a poor result and bad showing.
MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:41:06 am
my guess at the team is

--Allisson
--Trent--Quansah--VVD--Tsimikas
------Gravenberch
Szobo-----Mac
Salah---Jota---Gakpo
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,174
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:15:55 am
Youd expect 3 or 4 changes tonight. Not exactly sure who comes in though. Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Nunez and Gakpo must all be pushing to start.

I have a feeling we might see Gakpo in the 10 position tonight ahead of Szoboszlia
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

BoRed

  BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,395
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:29:00 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:52:57 am
Hard to explain re CL. My brain just went that Jerry Seinfeld gif after they implemented the new competition structure on top of all other shit UEFA have done. Just lost interest in any part of it, which was admittedly deteriorating anyway. I know we play Real, thats about it. No idea how it works, whats the group, nothing.

For what it's worth, I can see where you're coming from. Here's an excellent article from Jonathan Liew about the new format:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/16/the-champions-league-a-new-dawn-or-just-the-richest-winning-in-more-lucrative-ways

I'll watch tonight, as always, but the group stage games now don't seem much more important than pre-season friendlies. It'd be nice to win, but I won't lose any sleep if we lose any one of them. On the other hand, Forest will haunt me until May (or as long as it seems those points may have made a difference in the end).
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 79,093
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:43:33 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:15:55 am
Youd expect 3 or 4 changes tonight. Not exactly sure who comes in though. Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Nunez and Gakpo must all be pushing to start.

I have a feeling we might see Gakpo in the 10 position tonight ahead of Szoboszlia

Tsimikas hasnt. Id put Gomez in at left back.

Has Gomez had any minutes on the pitch this season?
Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,415
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - AC Milan v Liverpool - CL Group Stage - 17 Sep 2024, 8pm, Amazon
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:13:27 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:29:00 am
For what it's worth, I can see where you're coming from. Here's an excellent article from Jonathan Liew about the new format:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/16/the-champions-league-a-new-dawn-or-just-the-richest-winning-in-more-lucrative-ways

I'll watch tonight, as always, but the group stage games now don't seem much more important than pre-season friendlies. It'd be nice to win, but I won't lose any sleep if we lose any one of them. On the other hand, Forest will haunt me until May (or as long as it seems those points may have made a difference in the end).

Decent article that. Thanks for the link.

Especially this:

Quote
you have a process that has essentially been reverse-engineered from the desired outcome: the best teams playing each other from the start, but not to the extent that they start knocking each other out, because you still want them to be playing each other at the end.
@Yvanicuzz
