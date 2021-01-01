It was easier to understand but 3rd going into the Europa was shite and devalued that tournament. And most groups became very easy to predict. Theres a bit more jeopardy and risk with this format. Might not be completely fair but might throw up some more surprises.
There's objectively less jeopardy.
It's neither a format to introduce more jeopardy, because then you'd add more knockout games (whereas for 8 of the teams you've given them less). Nor is a format to introduce more competitive integrity, to ensure the best team wins, because then you'd make it more of a true league format. Instead it's designed to create more games with less jeopardy. This article on it is excellent. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/16/the-champions-league-a-new-dawn-or-just-the-richest-winning-in-more-lucrative-ways
And so while Uefa has promised that the competition will make more sense once it begins, in a way its logic is already clear enough: content for the sake of content, more matches for the sake of more matches, a structure erected for the benefit of the continents biggest clubs and the investors who fund them. Eight games each for the first time. Wimbledon-style seedings in the knockout rounds for the first time. Group games in the new year for the first time since 2003, thus bringing not just the winter break but the January transfer window into play.
Meanwhile, all the talk of jeopardy probably requires a little context. Whereas the old format of eight groups required 96 games to eliminate 16 teams, this format takes 144 games to eliminate just 12 teams. A single 36-team league table will define qualification for the knockout stages, with the top eight going straight through and positions nine-24 going into two-leg playoffs.
What does this mean in practice? According to the website Football Meets Data, which has run 10,000 simulations of the group phase, 17 points pretty much guarantees you a spot in the top eight. Nine or 10 points should get you a playoff. And so one of the classic issues of the old group phase dead rubbers remains unsolved, with ample potential in the last couple of rounds for mismatches between teams still fighting and teams already qualified or eliminated, and perhaps tempted to rest a few players in anticipation of tougher challenges.
Vinícius Júnior shooting against Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in a Champions League match between the two teams
View image in fullscreen
More games between bigger clubs, such as between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is one reason put forward in support of the Champions Leagues new format. Photograph: Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA
Throw in the fact that everyone has a different set of eight fixtures, and it is clear that the new format is a continuation of a wider process by Uefa, in which sporting integrity is gradually supplanted with the confected thrills of the television gameshow. After all, if your aim were simply to find the best team in Europe, you would have a round-robin league where everyone plays everyone. By contrast, if your aim were to maximise jeopardy and make every match matter, then you would simply operate a straight knockout (as was the case until 1991).
But Uefa craves neither of these. Instead you have a process that has essentially been reverse-engineered from the desired outcome: the best teams playing each other from the start, but not to the extent that they start knocking each other out, because you still want them to be playing each other at the end. The meaninglessness, the lack of context, the confusion over whether, say, Liverpool v Real Madrid on 27 November actually matters: this is not a glitch or design flaw but intentional, baked into the design.