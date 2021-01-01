defo!



But its slighly disingenuous to compare this season to 16/17 season. But I am not suggesting that you are doing so purposefully! As your overall point stands.



That 16/17 season was still very much the start of a big rebuild due to a mess of a squad built by other managers the previous years. That Burnley game for instance had a defence of Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Clyne and Klavan - Klavan being the only new signing, and brought in as a cheap 4th choice rather than a regular starter. And a bench where the only attacking option available was Big Divock.



I think the point here is that the evolution needed now is nothing on the level of what was needed then, hence comparisons not being entirely justified. But like I say, I agree totally about there being unexpected results.



But I am very much of the opinion that looking to deeply into Saturdays result is somewhat unnecessary, the level of forensic disection of it has been quite something!



The games will come thick and fast now, and well see what Arne and his coaches are made of. I look forward to it!



16/17, 12/13, 04/05, 99/00I could have chosen any as examples. Im not trying to directly correlate the situation we find ourselves in now to those seasons.However those seasons do highlight, some better than others, that teams in transition will have some inconsistencies. And therefore some unexpected results. I chose 16/17 as the most recent example.Youd expect this squad, given quality and lack of change, to be able transition more smoothly than some of those other teams. Mainly because the squad rebuild, on paper, seems much less. But this squad is still transitioning to a new manager/head coach. Tactically itll be different, culturally itll be different, therell be a level of players not knowing where they stand (both metaphorically and literally at times).After nearly a decade of 1 manager to think thered be no transition period or impact in results is naive imo. Now was Saturday an example of that transition or players just playing poorly or Slot being out of his depth. Only time will tell but history shows us that on most occasions when things change theres an adaption period and potential inconsistent performances and results.