PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Yesterday at 04:52:32 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 04:47:25 pm
All football related stat sites, forums, apps, press etc. use the range of 1 - 10 for player ratings.  It is my belief that this is too an expansive range as certain "fan favourites/untouchables" who have a shocking performance will always get a rating of 5 -6.  What does this actually mean?  It is extremely seldom that any player gets a 4.  What then is the point of having ratings 1 - 3/4?  Players who have an exceptional performance are readily awarded an 8 or 9.  Again, what does this mean?  What's the difference between 8 & 9?  Rarely does a player ever receive a 10 and once again what is the difference between 9 & 10?  This makes this entire rating system nonsensical to me.  As a result scribes, pundits and reporters simply have an "out" in not having to upset the fragile players egos or the superfans bias.                                    
                                                                                                            
Stop beating about the bush and call a spade - a spade.  If a player has a shocking game, say so.  Stop pussy-footing around egos and favouritism.  Accordingly, limit the range from 1 - 5.

What methodology have you used to create this?

Would particularly like to know how Sarah scoring 3 in 4 games = dreadful. Do explain.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
He always plays the same..with Wolves and Forest he hung on for 0-0s until 96th minute winners and they could have pinched that Forest game last season.



He learned his trade from being on the bench with Mourinho at Porto.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Yesterday at 06:18:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm
defo!

But its slighly disingenuous to compare this season to 16/17 season. But I am not suggesting that you are doing so purposefully! As your overall point stands.

That 16/17 season was still very much the start of a big rebuild due to a mess of a squad built by other managers the previous years. That Burnley game for instance had a defence of Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Clyne and Klavan - Klavan being the only new signing, and brought in as a cheap 4th choice rather than a regular starter. And a bench where the only attacking option available was Big Divock.

I think the point here is that the evolution needed now is nothing on the level of what was needed then, hence comparisons not being entirely justified.  But like I say, I agree totally about there being unexpected results.

But I am very much of the opinion that looking to deeply into Saturdays result is somewhat unnecessary, the level of forensic disection of it has been quite something!

The games will come thick and fast now, and well see what Arne and his coaches are made of.  I look forward to it!

16/17, 12/13, 04/05, 99/00

I could have chosen any as examples. Im not trying to directly correlate the situation we find ourselves in now to those seasons.

However those seasons do highlight, some better than others, that teams in transition will have some inconsistencies. And therefore some unexpected results. I chose 16/17 as the most recent example.

Youd expect this squad, given quality and lack of change, to be able transition more smoothly than some of those other teams. Mainly because the squad rebuild, on paper, seems much less. But this squad is still transitioning to a new manager/head coach. Tactically itll be different, culturally itll be different, therell be a level of players not knowing where they stand (both metaphorically and literally at times).

After nearly a decade of 1 manager to think thered be no transition period or impact in results is naive imo. Now was Saturday an example of that transition or players just playing poorly or Slot being out of his depth. Only time will tell but history shows us that on most occasions when things change theres an adaption period and potential inconsistent performances and results.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Yesterday at 06:35:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:19:39 pm
I thought they beat us in the European Cup but was it just a 0-0 at Anfield having lost there in the first leg? Back when Shilton could dive.
I was at the 0-0. It was a very frustrating night.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Today at 09:33:46 am
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 04:47:25 pm
All football related stat sites, forums, apps, press etc. use the range of 1 - 10 for player ratings.  It is my belief that this is too an expansive range as certain "fan favourites/untouchables" who have a shocking performance will always get a rating of 5 -6.  What does this actually mean?  It is extremely seldom that any player gets a 4.  What then is the point of having ratings 1 - 3/4?  Players who have an exceptional performance are readily awarded an 8 or 9.  Again, what does this mean?  What's the difference between 8 & 9?  Rarely does a player ever receive a 10 and once again what is the difference between 9 & 10?  This makes this entire rating system nonsensical to me.  As a result scribes, pundits and reporters simply have an "out" in not having to upset the fragile players egos or the superfans bias.                                    
                                                                                                            
Stop beating about the bush and call a spade - a spade.  If a player has a shocking game, say so.  Stop pussy-footing around egos and favouritism.  Accordingly, limit the range from 1 - 5.
1 to 10, 1 to 5 or 1 to 100 doesn't really make any difference.  The larger the range gives more scope for recording accurately but when it's a throwaway rating from a pundit or a reporter then there's no accuracy to record.

I wouldn't go expecting a grand revolution from decile (1 to 10) to quintile (1 to 5) though.  Using your logic that nobody gets a rating from 1 to 4 in the decile range then all that is going to happen is that nobody will get a rating of 1 to 2 in the quintile range.  You only succeed in losing that small amount of accuracy to distinguish between below average, average and above average as all are likely to be lumped under 3/5.  You've fallen into that trap yourself with 11/15 players scoring 3/5.

Using the fan-submitted ratings on the Beeb only Alisson (5.01) scored more than 5/10.  Bradley, Gakpo, Darwin, Kostas and Jones all scored below 4/10 with Jones rated the worst of the lot.  On average people certainly didn't share your view that Salah was "Dreadful".
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Today at 10:05:57 am
Salah was awful against Forest , one of the worst games Ive seen him play in ages.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:33:46 am
1 to 10, 1 to 5 or 1 to 100 doesn't really make any difference.  The larger the range gives more scope for recording accurately but when it's a throwaway rating from a pundit or a reporter then there's no accuracy to record.

I wouldn't go expecting a grand revolution from decile (1 to 10) to quintile (1 to 5) though.  Using your logic that nobody gets a rating from 1 to 4 in the decile range then all that is going to happen is that nobody will get a rating of 1 to 2 in the quintile range.  You only succeed in losing that small amount of accuracy to distinguish between below average, average and above average as all are likely to be lumped under 3/5.  You've fallen into that trap yourself with 11/15 players scoring 3/5.

Using the fan-submitted ratings on the Beeb only Alisson (5.01) scored more than 5/10.  Bradley, Gakpo, Darwin, Kostas and Jones all scored below 4/10 with Jones rated the worst of the lot.  On average people certainly didn't share your view that Salah was "Dreadful".
