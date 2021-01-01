One of our worst displays for a while. Most of our players just didn't perform. We did ok in the first half and were only a couple of inches away from scoring (Forest later had the same shot but maybe 3 inches inside Diaz's and theirs obviously went in).



We just looked clueless in the 2nd half. Gravenberch was ok but he struggled to get onto the ball. Szoboszlai and Salah missed a lot of their passes. When Diaz and Mac went off we got worse. Gakpo and Nunez had little impact.



We saw a similar game against Atalanta where an opponent presses hard and defends well. We just don't seem to have anyone who copes when the opposition are onto us quickly. We also appear to have little answer to fast wingers and we just don't get our tackles in. We let them have space to run at us and we back off.