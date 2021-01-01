« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Yeah, we also failed to score against Chelsea until the 118th minute of the league cup final...

I mean, good luck to you, but I guess you'll be amazed every time we fail to create enough chances to finish a game off this season. And as these things take a while to rectify, I think it'll be happening a fair bit.

I mean, did you not watch that final? We had the kids out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 12:40:48 pm »
Measuring duels is totally pointless.
Youre literally saying our lads need to get stuck in more
If we were mid table in div 2 you might have a point

If a centre back is in a one on one with a contested ball you
want him to win that duel  but measuring how many and a success rate has absolutely nothing to do with whether youre a good team or not .. its more likely to be inversely correlated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 01:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:39:01 am
Absolutely. You are not alone in your frustrations. Moaning about referees (only after defeats) is so boring, so negative, so inappropriate. Id rather discuss football. Skills, tactics, formations, energy levels etc. Unfortunately the internet gives village idiots a chance to congregate.

Killer Heels raises a great point about our narrowness. If it becomes easy for opponents to block this then Slot will have some thinking to do. I saw a few wide attacks yesterday but the Forest full backs were having brilliant games and our pace and strength wasnt enough to get outside them effectively.

This is naive beyond belief. Someone was kind enough to post the stats on number of frees awarded against us and Manchester City so far this season along with our possession stats, and the contrast was stark. The facts don't lie. Yes, our performance was poor, nobody is denying that. But we have a duty and obligation to call out sub-standard officiating as it impacts on results. If we don't do this it will continue to happen, and it does impact results.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:37:42 pm
I mean, did you not watch that final? We had the kids out.

Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.

Who were knackered and injured. Sorry but you cant compare that final to a game at home against Forest with a fully fit squad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 01:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.
Another person downplaying the impact injuries had on the team at the back end of the season. Prior to the injuries hitting the squad LFC were as good as any team in the league last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm »
We never play well after internationals but that second half was desperate stuff. Much like Palace and Atalanta at the back end of last season. Clueless and outthought.

Nuno always makes it a dog of a game against us but we usually grind it out. The game at their place was similar last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
We never play well after internationals but that second half was desperate stuff. Much like Palace and Atalanta at the back end of last season. Clueless and outthought.

Still in awe of how little their keeper had to do. Pathetic in an attacking sense.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:40:48 pm
Measuring duels is totally pointless.
Youre literally saying our lads need to get stuck in more
If we were mid table in div 2 you might have a point

If a centre back is in a one on one with a contested ball you
want him to win that duel  but measuring how many and a success rate has absolutely nothing to do with whether youre a good team or not .. its more likely to be inversely correlated

I would say it should be less the amount of dules but the amount of duels won (or more accurately lost) is important.

Less "get stuck into them" and more "retain the ball under pressure"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm »
Games happen where a team defends well and then scores one on the break, but what worried me was how poor we were after conceding.
We went from being a bit too slow on the ball to just getting as many men forwards as possible and treating the ball like a hot potato, which really couldn't have made it easier for Forest to hold onto their lead.
I'm sure Slot will learn from it and we'll respond slightly differently the next time we go behind, but it brought back memories of Rafa's first season when we had some great performances, with an obvious highlight at the end of the season, but also some truly abject displays. We may just be a bit up and down like that this season.
Edit: Come to think of it Klopp's first season was a bit like that too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:40:40 pm
Another person downplaying the impact injuries had on the team at the back end of the season. Prior to the injuries hitting the squad LFC were as good as any team in the league last season.

Well hopefully we stay injury free this season, and we'll have no problem breaking down stubborn, compact defenses (apart from yesterday, of course...)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 03:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
Well hopefully we stay injury free this season, and we'll have no problem breaking down stubborn, compact defenses (apart from yesterday, of course...)

Yes
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:42:10 am
Yep, that's what I saw too.

But I also think we were a little slow in passing - apparently Slot worked on ome-touch passing, and we did none of that. Lots of two, three touches. I think with Forest sitting so deep, faster passing would have helped. But as a player, if you've already misplaced a pass before, it's probably natural to take another touch befor the next one.
Agree with both of these. The final ball was absolutely shocking all game. No player put in a decent performance.

Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:30:19 am
Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.
I think we missed Harvey. He's a very intelligent player and quick to spot an opportunity. But he's also very good at upping the tempo and what we didn't see yesterday was a response to going a goal down. Normally we'd go all out attack but the build up was so slow and when we did break we always seem to eventually play the ball backwards or just give it away.


Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:30:19 am
I've got a feeling we are gonna see quite a few frustrating afternoons like this against park the bus teams at Anfield this season,
They didn't just park the bus, they bullied our players and we were not up to it (the ref didn't help either). They set out their stall from the first whistle when Yates manhandled McAllister off the ball - which he continued to do until Macca was subbed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 05:52:36 pm »
Many performances and opponents like this the year we won the league. Difference being we would have ground out a 1  0 win.

In your face, disciplined and physical. We looked like we wanted an easy afternoon but we didnt get one.

We miss Matip in games like this. He was often our best attacking weapon against the low-block. A defender that could drive forward, commit opponents, disrupt a set defence. Konate was our free man. They let him have the ball - but his game is giving it simple.

It felt like it should have been a game of getting Trent and Robbo down the sides but we persisted with going through the middle. We made it easy for them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm »
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.



It might be a number of those things but also the fact that we havent lost routine league matches at home very often. We lost to Leeds in 22/23 which sucked but that season was a mess. Last season the loss to Palace was different in context, what was on the line, chances missed etc.

There is something about losing routine, 3pm league matches at home which carries their own context. Its not on TV much so it doesnt get the build up a night game on afternoon game on Sky does so when you lose you question whether things will be more fraught in some bigger games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 08:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.

You do love your relentless exaggerations about how negative the forum supposedly is.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm
It might be a number of those things but also the fact that we havent lost routine league matches at home very often. We lost to Leeds in 22/23 which sucked but that season was a mess. Last season the loss to Palace was different in context, what was on the line, chances missed etc.

There is something about losing routine, 3pm league matches at home which carries their own context. Its not on TV much so it doesnt get the build up a night game on afternoon game on Sky does so when you lose you question whether things will be more fraught in some bigger games.

First Saturday 3pm game we've lost at home in 9 years. Think it was the one where West Ham beat us 3-0. I saw that stat earlier in the week and was convinced we were getting turned over by Forest  :(

Klopp made Anfield a fortress again very quickly, let's hope Slot can keep it up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 08:08:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm
First Saturday 3pm game we've lost at home in 9 years. Think it was the one where West Ham beat us 3-0. I saw that stat earlier in the week and was convinced we were getting turned over by Forest  :(

Klopp made Anfield a fortress again very quickly, let's hope Slot can keep it up.

I dont think anyone will have a better home record than Klopp (minus the covid season). Everything about him is geared towards having home games be a real fortress. Even Guardiola with his side and resources hasnt been able to replicate at City at home.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 09:30:34 pm »
One of our worst displays for a while. Most of our players just didn't perform. We did ok in the first half and were only a couple of inches away from scoring (Forest later had the same shot but maybe 3 inches inside Diaz's and theirs obviously went in).

We just looked clueless in the 2nd half. Gravenberch was ok but he struggled to get onto the ball. Szoboszlai and Salah missed a lot of their passes. When Diaz and Mac went off we got worse. Gakpo and Nunez had little impact.

We saw a similar game against Atalanta where an opponent presses hard and defends well. We just don't seem to have anyone who copes when the opposition are onto us quickly. We also appear to have little answer to fast wingers and we just don't get our tackles in. We let them have space to run at us and we back off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm »
I rewatched the game and all I could think was that this game was made for James Milner. He wouldn't have let the players get away with the level of casualness and softness they showed throughout. Slot hasn't got a Milner or even a Henderson or Lallana in his squad, he's going to have a tough time against physical teams and refs that favour them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:53:03 am »
I think the naivety and lack of game intelligence in the squad is showing. Apart from Macca and VVD, most of them looked like a headless chickens just running circles out there. One thing I hoped would change after Slotss arrival was to see the squad become less naive and get more grit in terms of how we go on about our business.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #702 on: Today at 04:02:58 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.

I'm not sure what's driving these over-reactions here and elsewhere. Is it the hyping and rage-baiting of SM?? We really are a fickle fanbase if we're going to lose our shit at every little setback, particularly at the start of a transitional season with a new management team just in the door.

Yes, it was a bad performance and a somewhat unfair result. For what it's worth our underlying numbers are good. We're still leading the league in xG, have the lowest xGA and the most expected points accumulated. But yeah we lost to Forest at home so we're fucking doomed.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #703 on: Today at 06:12:28 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:02:58 am
I'm not sure what's driving these over-reactions here and elsewhere. Is it the hyping and rage-baiting of SM?? We really are a fickle fanbase if we're going to lose our shit at every little setback, particularly at the start of a transitional season with a new management team just in the door.

Yes, it was a bad performance and a somewhat unfair result. For what it's worth our underlying numbers are good. We're still leading the league in xG, have the lowest xGA and the most expected points accumulated. But yeah we lost to Forest at home so we're fucking doomed.


Is this really a transitional season? I thought that was last season? Or will it be next season?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #704 on: Today at 07:51:23 am »
I think this is something of 3rd transitional season in a row with the same names being our key players each year.

And there is a potential for 4th transition season in a row next year.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:06:25 am »
Quote from: RedDevo on Yesterday at 05:52:36 pm
Many performances and opponents like this the year we won the league. Difference being we would have ground out a 1  0 win.

Often by a scrappy set piece. This is what Arsenal now do.

You have to grind these games out. We have to score the perfect goal these days which doesn't help.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:07:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:28 am
Is this really a transitional season? I thought that was last season? Or will it be next season?

Next season will be transitional when we lose our 3 best players on a free and have an influx of new players to "bed in". This season is transitional because we have a new manager  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:29:13 am »
Come on guys, don't you know the rules of FSG club by now

1. The current season is always the transitional season
2. The next window will be the one when we spend big

Abide by those two basic rules and you will forever be satisfied
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
I find it really hard to watch how we use Darwin at this moment in time.

He came on, we found him/gave him ball a few times, once he lost it, another same but he regained and it created a shot opportunity I believe for Gravenberch which was straight at keeper and another I don't recall. After that we didn't use him, no balls behind to try and utilize his pace, nothing to play to his strengths.

It's frustrating because I know we have a good player there but it's almost pointless throwing him on then not using his skillset. Our final third passing and decisions were so bad.
