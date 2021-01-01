Games happen where a team defends well and then scores one on the break, but what worried me was how poor we were after conceding.

We went from being a bit too slow on the ball to just getting as many men forwards as possible and treating the ball like a hot potato, which really couldn't have made it easier for Forest to hold onto their lead.

I'm sure Slot will learn from it and we'll respond slightly differently the next time we go behind, but it brought back memories of Rafa's first season when we had some great performances, with an obvious highlight at the end of the season, but also some truly abject displays. We may just be a bit up and down like that this season.

Edit: Come to think of it Klopp's first season was a bit like that too.