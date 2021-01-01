« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'  (Read 17036 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Yeah, we also failed to score against Chelsea until the 118th minute of the league cup final...

I mean, good luck to you, but I guess you'll be amazed every time we fail to create enough chances to finish a game off this season. And as these things take a while to rectify, I think it'll be happening a fair bit.

I mean, did you not watch that final? We had the kids out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #681 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Measuring duels is totally pointless.
Youre literally saying our lads need to get stuck in more
If we were mid table in div 2 you might have a point

If a centre back is in a one on one with a contested ball you
want him to win that duel  but measuring how many and a success rate has absolutely nothing to do with whether youre a good team or not .. its more likely to be inversely correlated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 07:39:01 am
Absolutely. You are not alone in your frustrations. Moaning about referees (only after defeats) is so boring, so negative, so inappropriate. Id rather discuss football. Skills, tactics, formations, energy levels etc. Unfortunately the internet gives village idiots a chance to congregate.

Killer Heels raises a great point about our narrowness. If it becomes easy for opponents to block this then Slot will have some thinking to do. I saw a few wide attacks yesterday but the Forest full backs were having brilliant games and our pace and strength wasnt enough to get outside them effectively.

This is naive beyond belief. Someone was kind enough to post the stats on number of frees awarded against us and Manchester City so far this season along with our possession stats, and the contrast was stark. The facts don't lie. Yes, our performance was poor, nobody is denying that. But we have a duty and obligation to call out sub-standard officiating as it impacts on results. If we don't do this it will continue to happen, and it does impact results.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:37:42 pm
I mean, did you not watch that final? We had the kids out.

Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #684 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:36:41 pm
Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.

Who were knackered and injured. Sorry but you cant compare that final to a game at home against Forest with a fully fit squad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #685 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:36:41 pm
Was our starting line-up the kids? Or was it the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Robbo, Endo etc?

I'm not doing down our achievement in winning it, but if you think we were playing free-flowing, creative football in the latter half of last season, and yesterday was some kind of crazy anomaly, then I think you're in for a disappointing season.
Another person downplaying the impact injuries had on the team at the back end of the season. Prior to the injuries hitting the squad LFC were as good as any team in the league last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:09:58 pm »
We never play well after internationals but that second half was desperate stuff. Much like Palace and Atalanta at the back end of last season. Clueless and outthought.

Nuno always makes it a dog of a game against us but we usually grind it out. The game at their place was similar last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:09:58 pm
We never play well after internationals but that second half was desperate stuff. Much like Palace and Atalanta at the back end of last season. Clueless and outthought.

Still in awe of how little their keeper had to do. Pathetic in an attacking sense.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:48 pm
Measuring duels is totally pointless.
Youre literally saying our lads need to get stuck in more
If we were mid table in div 2 you might have a point

If a centre back is in a one on one with a contested ball you
want him to win that duel  but measuring how many and a success rate has absolutely nothing to do with whether youre a good team or not .. its more likely to be inversely correlated

I would say it should be less the amount of dules but the amount of duels won (or more accurately lost) is important.

Less "get stuck into them" and more "retain the ball under pressure"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Games happen where a team defends well and then scores one on the break, but what worried me was how poor we were after conceding.
We went from being a bit too slow on the ball to just getting as many men forwards as possible and treating the ball like a hot potato, which really couldn't have made it easier for Forest to hold onto their lead.
I'm sure Slot will learn from it and we'll respond slightly differently the next time we go behind, but it brought back memories of Rafa's first season when we had some great performances, with an obvious highlight at the end of the season, but also some truly abject displays. We may just be a bit up and down like that this season.
Edit: Come to think of it Klopp's first season was a bit like that too.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:26 pm by joezydudek »
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:40:40 pm
Another person downplaying the impact injuries had on the team at the back end of the season. Prior to the injuries hitting the squad LFC were as good as any team in the league last season.

Well hopefully we stay injury free this season, and we'll have no problem breaking down stubborn, compact defenses (apart from yesterday, of course...)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 03:54:10 pm
Well hopefully we stay injury free this season, and we'll have no problem breaking down stubborn, compact defenses (apart from yesterday, of course...)

Yes
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #692 on: Today at 05:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:42:10 am
Yep, that's what I saw too.

But I also think we were a little slow in passing - apparently Slot worked on ome-touch passing, and we did none of that. Lots of two, three touches. I think with Forest sitting so deep, faster passing would have helped. But as a player, if you've already misplaced a pass before, it's probably natural to take another touch befor the next one.
Agree with both of these. The final ball was absolutely shocking all game. No player put in a decent performance.

Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:19 am
Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.
I think we missed Harvey. He's a very intelligent player and quick to spot an opportunity. But he's also very good at upping the tempo and what we didn't see yesterday was a response to going a goal down. Normally we'd go all out attack but the build up was so slow and when we did break we always seem to eventually play the ball backwards or just give it away.


Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:19 am
I've got a feeling we are gonna see quite a few frustrating afternoons like this against park the bus teams at Anfield this season,
They didn't just park the bus, they bullied our players and we were not up to it (the ref didn't help either). They set out their stall from the first whistle when Yates manhandled McAllister off the ball - which he continued to do until Macca was subbed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #693 on: Today at 05:52:36 pm »
Many performances and opponents like this the year we won the league. Difference being we would have ground out a 1  0 win.

In your face, disciplined and physical. We looked like we wanted an easy afternoon but we didnt get one.

We miss Matip in games like this. He was often our best attacking weapon against the low-block. A defender that could drive forward, commit opponents, disrupt a set defence. Konate was our free man. They let him have the ball - but his game is giving it simple.

It felt like it should have been a game of getting Trent and Robbo down the sides but we persisted with going through the middle. We made it easy for them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #694 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm »
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #695 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:56:28 pm
Theres a host of contributing factors - new management, no more Klopp, Citys relentlessness, a poor performance, the transfer window, etc - but I think this might be the biggest negative reaction Ive ever encountered from a single isolated result.



It might be a number of those things but also the fact that we havent lost routine league matches at home very often. We lost to Leeds in 22/23 which sucked but that season was a mess. Last season the loss to Palace was different in context, what was on the line, chances missed etc.

There is something about losing routine, 3pm league matches at home which carries their own context. Its not on TV much so it doesnt get the build up a night game on afternoon game on Sky does so when you lose you question whether things will be more fraught in some bigger games.
