« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'  (Read 14997 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,508
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:22:02 am »
Another day and that Diaz one goes in then we win easily.

The longer it went on then their pace became an issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:00 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:29:28 am »
This was a good summary:

Slot's tactic was all about the midfield; it was controlling the centre and forcing the other team to have to settle with outside play -the longer way around to our goal essentially. Forest said "Nah, bruh" we spawn-campin' tha middle then rough em up". Slot's pretty way of playing got out-muscled at the same time the star players couldn't hold on to the ball or make a sensible football decision.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,119
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:32:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:16:35 am
Gravenberch i thought was good.

He's the 6 and blocked passing lanes, made interceptions and took a yellow to stop a counterattack. In other words, he did his job but I've seen some criticism of him. A clear a agenda from some people,
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:36:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:42 am
Slot's tactic is to draw the opposition onto us and then build through the thirds. Unfortunately, this tactic falls flat when the opposition has no interest in the ball. I hope Slot has a plan for this because most teams that come to Anfield will sit in a low block happy to take a draw.

I think amongst everything, one thing we havent spoken about is that actually, Slot is learning a lot of this on the job. Even Klopp had a season where he learnt a few things (loss to Burnley, the West Brom game, the Christmas schedule in 16/17). Slot has been quite honest that he hasnt experienced a league where the bottom 10 are strong and that he actually doesn't know yet how to navigate a top level league and CL campaign.

I have been quite forthright that we are a team capable of getting anywhere from 75-85 points but I was expecting over the 80 point mark and that he needs to perform. But maybe I am being to expectant in what he can achieve when he is effectively still learning a lot on the job.

Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

Yep, that's what I saw too.

But I also think we were a little slow in passing - apparently Slot worked on ome-touch passing, and we did none of that. Lots of two, three touches. I think with Forest sitting so deep, faster passing would have helped. But as a player, if you've already misplaced a pass before, it's probably natural to take another touch befor the next one.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:51:38 am »
Not sure on the width comments - Salah seemed to be playing out wide for the most of the game. The problem with that is he is no longer capable of beating his man out wide, i thought we were playing him more centrally this season but it didn't seem like that yesterday
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:54:25 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.

I think this sums up the game - nothing to do with the recruitment team etc, just poor decision making and passing in the final third
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,119
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:58:52 am »
Diaz winning the ball on the touchline Diaz should have squared for Jota and after cutting inside Salah should have squared for Dom. Going near post from a tight angle is such a low-percentage shot.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:04:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.
Yeah, Salah in particular had half a dozen opportunities to create something, but he was really poor. Maybe you could say that Slot should have rotated more, but Salah was excellent the first three games.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:23:03 am »
Club legend no doubt. But not really sure what Robbo offers these days
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:25:51 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:23:03 am
Club legend no doubt. But not really sure what Robbo offers these days
more than you thats for sure
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:23:03 am
Club legend no doubt. But not really sure what Robbo offers these days

One of the 3 glaringly obvious positions we needed to look at this summer yet didn't but hey recruitment isn't an issue apparently.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:40:49 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:25:51 am
more than you thats for sure

Erm okay  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,774
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:17:02 am
I think we carved them open plenty of times yesterday, well plenty enough to score a few - but the crucial pass + movement before the execution was repeatedly shocking. Worst of all, we'd string a bunch of nice moves and passes then end it all with some hospital pass to nobody, or behind a player. We did get them in half-counters, unprepared and scrambling enough times to capitalise, but we'd fuck it all up right before their box. One of those days I suppose.
I managed to see a highlights package last night. While not enough to go on to make any comment on the overall performance, I did come to a very similar conclusion to your own. It looked like we had enough chances to get a result. The final ball often letting us down though. As you said; one of those days. On another day the passing is more crisp, we get the goal, take the wind out of the opposition sails and probably cruise to three points.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,656
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:42:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:41:34 am
I managed to see a highlights package last night. While not enough to go on to make any comment on the overall performance, I did come to a very similar conclusion to your own. It looked like we had enough chances to get a result. The final ball often letting us down though. As you said; one of those days. On another day the passing is more crisp, we get the goal, take the wind out of the opposition sails and probably cruise to three points.

Pretty much, Diaz hitting the post and Jota not getting a good connection to Maccas incredible pass, from then on it got more and more rushed.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:07:09 am »
Truth is too many players yesterday just couldn't make a simple pass when it was on for whatever reason a lot of them just weren't with it. Happens to every team a few times a season just frustrating it was in such an easily winnable game. Can't really blame Slot when players aren't even doing the basics out there.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:08:22 am »
For any older fans

Remember the old Flash Gordon film with Brian Blessed and flash is knocking all the guards out with those metal balls and it's all looking great, then he gets twatted by his mate by accident and all the up beat music stops

That
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:17:58 am »
That was so bad.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:24:32 am »
We normally drop points after thrashing United these days:
1. After the 0-5, we threw away a two-goal against Brighton at home.
2. After the 7-0, we lost 1-0 against Bournemouth.
3. After the 3-0, we lost 1-0 against Forest .
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:24:40 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:26:47 am
One of the 3 glaringly obvious positions we needed to look at this summer yet didn't but hey recruitment isn't an issue apparently.

Slot will have a massive warchest at his disposal next summer.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:29:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:09 am
So name the positives. Other than no one got injured I can't think of any.

Edit: Actually, I can think of a positive, Slot has not video evidence of how not to perform against a low block and see in as most teams will face us in a low block he can point out the numerous mistakes we were making.

Not to speak for Fitzy, but I read the post as negatives from this particular game overshadowing positives from the generally positive start under Slot. Rather than there being positives from the Forest game itself - I'd say Gravenberch putting in another decent performance in his new role was the only one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:30:19 am »
Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.

Bizarre line up to finish the game, that must have been the 1st time bradley and Tsmikas have played as one of a back 3.

I've got a feeling we are gonna see quite a few frustrating afternoons like this against park the bus teams at Anfield this season, playing 30 passes to end up with the ball back in our own half again and constantly letting the opposition get its bus parking shape back is exactly what these teams want.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:36:39 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:19 am
Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.

Bizarre line up to finish the game, that must have been the 1st time bradley and Tsmikas have played as one of a back 3.

I've got a feeling we are gonna see quite a few frustrating afternoons like this against park the bus teams at Anfield this season, playing 30 passes to end up with the ball back in our own half again and constantly letting the opposition get its bus parking shape back is exactly what these teams want.

The thing with the possession is not new, the aim is to draw teams out and then play quick passes through the middle, but what if the side has no interest in being drawn out.

I said during the Sevilla game that the pace was very slow. Jota then scores an absolute worldie. Against Brentford, we get an early goal on a counter attack.

I totally agree with you, there are questions about whether this slow build up is conducive to beating low block sides. People have just assumed we will become more creative but we are not City, we dont have their players creatively as all ours rely on space and transitions to be effective.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,890
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:38:29 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:08:22 am
For any older fans

Remember the old Flash Gordon film with Brian Blessed and flash is knocking all the guards out with those metal balls and it's all looking great, then he gets twatted by his mate by accident and all the up beat music stops

That

:D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:48:13 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:19 am
Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.


Definitely. Think he would have made a difference in the last 30 minutes.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 