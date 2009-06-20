Slot's tactic is to draw the opposition onto us and then build through the thirds. Unfortunately, this tactic falls flat when the opposition has no interest in the ball. I hope Slot has a plan for this because most teams that come to Anfield will sit in a low block happy to take a draw.



I think amongst everything, one thing we havent spoken about is that actually, Slot is learning a lot of this on the job. Even Klopp had a season where he learnt a few things (loss to Burnley, the West Brom game, the Christmas schedule in 16/17). Slot has been quite honest that he hasnt experienced a league where the bottom 10 are strong and that he actually doesn't know yet how to navigate a top level league and CL campaign.I have been quite forthright that we are a team capable of getting anywhere from 75-85 points but I was expecting over the 80 point mark and that he needs to perform. But maybe I am being to expectant in what he can achieve when he is effectively still learning a lot on the job.