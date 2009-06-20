Think we missed Elliott yesterday, hes usually good coming off the bench and making an impact.
Bizarre line up to finish the game, that must have been the 1st time bradley and Tsmikas have played as one of a back 3.
I've got a feeling we are gonna see quite a few frustrating afternoons like this against park the bus teams at Anfield this season, playing 30 passes to end up with the ball back in our own half again and constantly letting the opposition get its bus parking shape back is exactly what these teams want.
The thing with the possession is not new, the aim is to draw teams out and then play quick passes through the middle, but what if the side has no interest in being drawn out.
I said during the Sevilla game that the pace was very slow. Jota then scores an absolute worldie. Against Brentford, we get an early goal on a counter attack.
I totally agree with you, there are questions about whether this slow build up is conducive to beating low block sides. People have just assumed we will become more creative but we are not City, we dont have their players creatively as all ours rely on space and transitions to be effective.