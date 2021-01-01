« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Right, so, for my sins, in the first four matches, here's the foul count for us and City

Ipswich 9, Liverpool 18, (Possession 37.8, 62.2 )

Liverpool 10, Brentford 7, (62.1, 37.9 )

Man Utd 7, Liverpool 7, (52.8, 47.2 )

Liverpool 15, Forest 6 (68.9, 31.1 )

Man City

West Ham 10, City 3 (32.4, 67.6 )

City 4, Ipswich 15 (75.2, 24.8 )

Chelsea 12, City 9 (48.2, 51.8 )

City 9, Brentford 3 (53.8, 46.2 )

So we've, so far, conceded 50 fouls in 4 games. City have conceded 25. City have committed more fouls in only one game, we haven't had a single game where the opponent has committed more fouls.

City have won 40 free kicks. We've won 29.

Our overall foul balance for Vs against is -21.

City's is +15.

So in 4 games that's a net foul balance of +36 in City's favour! 36! In four games! 9 per game!

And of course this doesn't include non-decisions like the blatant and obvious red denied against Ipswich .

Maybe I should pop this in a spreadsheet and track it for the season but that seems an absolutely insane difference from two top teams which play a broadly comparable style of football and who have played 2 of the same opponents. I'll also lay money down right now that Liverpool will not have a single home game this season where they concede as few as 3 free kicks, ditto an away game with 4.

Whether this is through incompetence or corruption it's a thumb on the scales.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
You guys are aware we are 2nd, bad day at the office but dust ourselves and move on.
Youre aware people are allowed to call out a shit result and discuss it on an internet forum?
It is so blatant however I am sure Yorkie will be on soon to regale us with tales of how all fanbases think refs are against them. Today it was clear from the start that Oliver was determined to give them everything. We are a well-disciplined team but the whole team was fuming about how unfair the decision-making was.
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Konate was a pussy. Turning his back to face the shot. Just a real pussy.
He didnt turn his back. Maybe blocked it but CHO created enough space. It was just a worldie. I dont think alisson likes long distances shots blocked(if u cant block cleanly) because if it deflected wrong it impacts him and he elite at saving those but he had no chance
Team poor, crowd poor, lost to a worldy, move on.
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
I used to think Oliver was an OK ref but since his Dubai trips and numerous hugely questionable decisions in City's favour (honestly there were at least 5 last season, please ask me to name them and I will gladly derail the thread) he has gone way down in my esimation. He helped Forest and their manager a lot today by constantly awarding them frees every time they threw themselves to the ground. A ref like that suited their game-spoiling tactics perfectly. I don't know whose performance was worse, his or ours. Not sure why he was so eager to reward Forest and curry favour with his paymasters at City, as it is extremely unlikely we will be any kind of threat.

He was absolutely adamant to blow any time we breathed near them from early. Barely any football was played in the first 20 minutes.

Hes gone from having a decent rep to being another joke of an official.
Just a bad day in the office.  I think decision making was poor. Execution was poor. Not sure about the setup and instructions.

Played too much in front of them - I know they sat deep but we made so few attempts at that overlap/underlap on Salah and Diaz which IMO was our way home. No overload on the flanks, too congested in the midfield.

Everything was just a couple of inches off, from the rebound off the post to passes being overhit and under hit or a little too far ahead or a little too far behind.

Take nothing away from Forest though who were dogged. But on the flip side we were pretty dogshit today.

Just when we seem to have a winnable run of games, we trip up at Anfield with such an awful display!
So disappointing!
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:47:10 pm
He didnt turn his back. Maybe blocked it but CHO created enough space. It was just a worldie. I dont think alisson likes long distances shots blocked(if u cant block cleanly) because if it deflected wrong it impacts him and he elite at saving those but he had no chance
Watch it properly. He turned his back to the shot even before Hudson Odoi took it.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:20:48 am
Just when we seem to have a winnable run of games, we trip up at Anfield with such an awful display!
So disappointing!

I am trying not to give a fuck because the owners clearly dont give a rats ass.

Four games in and we have already lost at Anfield.

Of course I will support the team until the end but today was such a let down.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:21:59 am
Watch it properly. He turned his back to the shot even before Hudson Odoi took it.

He didn't.

goal" border="0
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:53 am
He didn't.

goal" border="0
He should have stood facing the shot. That picture does not show him turning. HD has not kick the ball yet.
I think playing so many players involved in the intl break caught up with us, and it showed even more in the 2nd half which was somehow even worse than the first. Maybe it didn't impact us athletically, but our decisin making and final ball was so off not sure if I was watching the same team.

I said before the game I was surprised Nunez didn't start and the signs don't look good - a week of working with Slot should've put him in prime position to start a home game with maybe saving Diaz or Jota for Tuesday. He will need to adapt fast else the clock woll start ticking.

Dunno why there was such a lack of patience in our play, everytime we got near their box we panicked and passed it to nobody.

Think we have to accept these fuckups will occur whilst the team and Slot adapts the new reality. Doesn't stop it being fucking infuriating.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:39:30 am
He should have stood facing the shot. That picture does not show him turning. HD has not kick the ball yet.

This is a couple of frames after the shot and Ibou is still facing up.

goal-2" border="0
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:46:25 am
This is a couple of frames after the shot and Ibou is still facing up.

goal-2" border="0
You mean he is peeking through the sides of his right eye. How do you block a shot turning like that?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:57:51 pm
Pathetic result but absolutely zero blame on the manager or any players for this season regardless of how shit a particular result is, off the pitch we are an ambitionless shambles and sadly that always ends up impacting what happens on the pitch, all focus should be on them as once again they have let us and the playing staff down.

😂
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:47:51 am
You mean he is peeking through the sides of his right eye. How do you block a shot turning like that?

You said he had turned his back before the shot. Clearly, he hadn't.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:40 am
You said he had turned his back before the shot. Clearly, he hadn't.
So how do you block a shot with your arse facing the shooter?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:40 am
You said he had turned his back before the shot. Clearly, he hadn't.

He definitely coulda made a better attempt at blocking the shot. Shouldn't have turned away from it and shoulda made himself as big as possible.

It was a very good shot though, so credit to Hudson Odoi but I reckon if Ibou had stood up, looked at the ball and stuck his foot out it was blockable.
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:59:50 am
He definitely coulda made a better attempt at blocking the shot. Shouldn't have turned away from it and shoulda made himself as big as possible.

It was a very good shot though, so credit to Hudson Odoi but I reckon if Ibou had stood up, looked at the ball and stuck his foot out it was blockable.

He hasn't turned away and he can't stick his foot out because his left foot is planted.

goal-4" border="0

That is why you play inverted wingers and get them to cut inside and get shots off.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:14:29 am
He was absolutely adamant to blow any time we breathed near them from early. Barely any football was played in the first 20 minutes.

Hes gone from having a decent rep to being another joke of an official.

You do know he receives money from UAE right? He probably got a big bonus for this result. And hes been shit and bribed for some time now, remember the Docu kick at Maccas chest last season against City?
Leggy, indecisive, out-of-rhythm, out-fought.

Still, the xG, xThreat numbers were all in our favour (twice as much on both counts according to most statisticians) and on balance probably worth a draw at the very least.

Nevertheless, we really should be winning these but alas football often has other ideas.
I get so annoyed how people are obsessed with referees on here. You know what, the ref might not have been good today... but he probably had a better game than every one of our lads. The ref was the LEAST of our problems today.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:53 am
He didn't.

goal" border="0
It also unideal to block the shot from how far away Konate is that deflection can be funky if ur not tight. Maybe close down better but like XG has it a .07 that a 7% chance to score from there. Xgot at .29 seems low that was placed really well with pace.
Just caught the highlights and we had chances. Just a bad day at the office. We go again.
Lots of misplaced passing and huffing and puffing. MacAllister took a beating and they defended as a back line with real determination.

Clearly a hangover from the internationals but...

Those subs were crap. Our previous regime also had some stinkers like this after internationals and it happens but the solution for them often revolved around allowing the game to be unpredictable and a little chaotic to try and draw mistakes out of the opposition. What worried me today is that if we are trying to be less chaotic and have more control we end up allowing the opposition to be more organised and feel more comfortable in return.

On another day we take points from that but our best chance was probably from Diaz stealing the ball. We really need a leader higher up the pitch because when the going gets tough we seem to lack a bit of leadership and ownership of the situation we just end up looking like a bunch of nice lads having a bad day and they need to show some character to snap out of that and take control of the situation.
Hmm. Kind of performance I thought we'd see more.od where we don't really give up much but don't create a huge amount either compared to Klopp games last year where we'd maybe have 1 or 2 good chances but you knew the opposition would get at least one clear chances. Guess a similar Klopp game would be like Sheffield United at home last year? Came out winners then as Mac Allister scored from kind of nothing though. Certainly going to need to more from the final third players to turn more of these in to wins, otherwise probably going to be a few more draws this year.
We have to pay tribute to the shape in the second half. I have genuinely never seen a mess like that at Anfield when we have had 11 players on the field. You had Robbo and then Trent next to each other, who both turned left to have a look at who was there and then decide whether it should be one of them and then turn back. Was quite funny at times and then how bad it kept getting everytime we got a new player in.

It was almost like watching a kids game where everybody was in a small section of the field. We had no idea how to move the ball from back to front and particularly through to the attackers.

Also the lack of width is mental. You need width in this league but Slot thus far favours a narrow set up. He is going to have to modify that belief.

The good thing is that the fact that it was so bad probably illustrates a gap in the set up that we were unsure about or didnt execute, so it can be rectified.
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 03:33:21 am
I get so annoyed how people are obsessed with referees on here. You know what, the ref might not have been good today... but he probably had a better game than every one of our lads. The ref was the LEAST of our problems today.

Absolutely. You are not alone in your frustrations. Moaning about referees (only after defeats) is so boring, so negative, so inappropriate. Id rather discuss football. Skills, tactics, formations, energy levels etc. Unfortunately the internet gives village idiots a chance to congregate.

Killer Heels raises a great point about our narrowness. If it becomes easy for opponents to block this then Slot will have some thinking to do. I saw a few wide attacks yesterday but the Forest full backs were having brilliant games and our pace and strength wasnt enough to get outside them effectively.
