We have to pay tribute to the shape in the second half. I have genuinely never seen a mess like that at Anfield when we have had 11 players on the field. You had Robbo and then Trent next to each other, who both turned left to have a look at who was there and then decide whether it should be one of them and then turn back. Was quite funny at times and then how bad it kept getting everytime we got a new player in.



It was almost like watching a kids game where everybody was in a small section of the field. We had no idea how to move the ball from back to front and particularly through to the attackers.



Also the lack of width is mental. You need width in this league but Slot thus far favours a narrow set up. He is going to have to modify that belief.



The good thing is that the fact that it was so bad probably illustrates a gap in the set up that we were unsure about or didnt execute, so it can be rectified.

