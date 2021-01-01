Lots of misplaced passing and huffing and puffing. MacAllister took a beating and they defended as a back line with real determination.



Clearly a hangover from the internationals but...



Those subs were crap. Our previous regime also had some stinkers like this after internationals and it happens but the solution for them often revolved around allowing the game to be unpredictable and a little chaotic to try and draw mistakes out of the opposition. What worried me today is that if we are trying to be less chaotic and have more control we end up allowing the opposition to be more organised and feel more comfortable in return.



On another day we take points from that but our best chance was probably from Diaz stealing the ball. We really need a leader higher up the pitch because when the going gets tough we seem to lack a bit of leadership and ownership of the situation we just end up looking like a bunch of nice lads having a bad day and they need to show some character to snap out of that and take control of the situation.