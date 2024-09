The start of the season was too good to be true. A proper wake up call today if any of our players thought we were going to win easily. But let’s not throw in the towel. Slot’s system works well against teams that try to play out but we have to be precise and patient to break down the low block. We can’t play Man Utd every week sadly.



We have to learn fast as lots of sides will play this way. If we score first half it’s a different story and the disappointment for me was losing our composure in the second half as I think we’d have broken them down if we’d kept control of the game.. The other worry is that every sub made us noticeably worse today and they’re all going to have to play their part.



Kudos again to Slot for not blaming the international break and acknowledging that we didn’t make the most of our possession.