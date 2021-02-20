« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #560 on: Today at 08:16:10 pm
can't believe how bad our passing was in the second half, was like we were giving the ball away on purpose......which led to them getting multiple counter attacks which we struggled against
hopefully just a bad day at the office
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #561 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:34:21 pm
I personally think a decent number of the players out there today are not necessarily suited to the way Slot seems to want us to play... and they're the ones he's settled on as first-choice (so presumably are most suited, relatively speaking). Hard to know though, they've been coached one way for so long, it's maybe hard to undo the habits of years of repeated training.

Slot has had so little time with them all as a unit for them to really fit into the slot way of playing
yet. Very little time pre season with them all, season gets going and he loses them again for two
weeks. Worst time for any new manager to come in straight after major international tournaments
and that end of August international break seriously needs to go.

  • Cheers like
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #562 on: Today at 08:17:03 pm
Despite today being shite, Everton doing their best to cheer us up.
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #563 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:04:50 pm
Good for you. Some of us have bile acid malabsorption you know.
Gag reflux?
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #564 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:16 pm
To be fair we were shite.  Cant remember their keeper make a save.  Forest deserved the win.

Nah, can remember at least on decent save from a Jota shot, and I think an earlier one from Diaz. If any of those had gone in, we'd have seen a different game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #565 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:27:22 pm
Nah, can remember at least on decent save from a Jota shot, and I think an earlier one from Diaz. If any of those had gone in, we'd have seen a different game.

Our xG was 0.87. We didnt create enough. 0-0 was probably a fair result, but as we were so poor and none of our players were higher than a 4/10, you cant really argue with the defeat. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #566 on: Today at 08:38:52 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 08:16:10 pm
can't believe how bad our passing was in the second half, was like we were giving the ball away on purpose......which led to them getting multiple counter attacks which we struggled against
hopefully just a bad day at the office

The midfield structure had gone completely. At times we had three or four players standing next to each other in the centre circle. In the first three games we have improvised with Macca, Grav and Szobo rotating and covering for each other. For me Macca is the brains and the other midfield players play around him. When he went off the structure just disappeared. Trent was tucking in, we had no width and no depth in midfield. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #567 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:07:18 pm
Definitely certain fans. No question its some folk who respond to disappointment with exaggerated invective. Its fine because we all get irritated but in the cold light of day its not hugely rational.
That is the internet age. Everybody gets outraged and fumes over everything. By Tuesday this result will be forgotten. A poor result no doubt but one i'd hope the staff and players learn from
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #568 on: Today at 09:14:49 pm
Bad day at the office in the early days of a new managerial set up. Bad results like these early on are probably a better learning experience for a new manager and his team than if everything went too smoothly.

Few rough patches to show up where we need to improve or what sort of new player or players we need to bring in will make us all the better for it
     
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #569 on: Today at 09:24:09 pm
Dont agree with the idea Forest deserved the 3 points, as awful as we undoubtedly were. They got away with lots due to some very lenient officiating; we got yellow carded 4-1. Then the time-wasting - another unwelcome feature of the modern game.

No, we were well below our best and they won most second balls; but its a stretch to say they deserved all 3 points. 0-0 would have better reflected an unsatisfactory and frustrating game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #570 on: Today at 09:26:52 pm
A reality check . I found it odd how after only 3 games against relegation fodder and a poor United everyone was getting carried away . Pundits talking about Grav clearly benefiting from the new manager (not a full pre season) , us controlling games better and being less vulnerable at the back . Frankly losing the run of ourselves when we have lost a manager who won everything despite citys doping and buying zero players of consequence for a new manager leads to results like today . Look how perfect Arsenal have been , how much they have spent and are still trophyless . That should tell us how hard this season could be .
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #571 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:24:09 pm
Dont agree with the idea Forest deserved the 3 points, as awful as we undoubtedly were. They got away with lots due to some very lenient officiating; we got yellow carded 4-1. Then the time-wasting - another unwelcome feature of the modern game.

No, we were well below our best and they won most second balls; but its a stretch to say they deserved all 3 points. 0-0 would have better reflected an unsatisfactory and frustrating game.
Look at the foul stats despite us having more than twice the amount of ball they had. Oliver was not at his best and hasn't been for the last few seasons. Yates got away with murder in the first half (not literally)
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #572 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm

The start of the season was too good to be true. A proper wake up call today if any of our players thought we were going to win easily. But lets not throw in the towel. Slots system works well against teams that try to play out but we have to be precise and patient to break down the low block. We cant play Man Utd every week sadly.

We have to learn fast as lots of sides will play this way. If we score first half its a different story and the disappointment for me was losing our composure in the second half as I think wed have broken them down if wed kept control of the game.. The other worry is that every sub made us noticeably worse today and theyre all going to have to play their part.

Kudos again to Slot for not blaming the international break and acknowledging that we didnt make the most of our possession.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #573 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:15:52 pm
And to be fair Ive said it does sound like we were really bad, and we all feel shit after a result like that, but its one game and theres no need to go over the top

Wasnt going over the top.  Just calling it out as shite
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #574 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 09:26:52 pm
A reality check . I found it odd how after only 3 games against relegation fodder and a poor United everyone was getting carried away . Pundits talking about Grav clearly benefiting from the new manager (not a full pre season) , us controlling games better and being less vulnerable at the back . Frankly losing the run of ourselves when we have lost a manager who won everything despite citys doping and buying zero players of consequence for a new manager leads to results like today . Look how perfect Arsenal have been , how much they have spent and are still trophyless . That should tell us how hard this season could be .

Jeez, it was an encouraging set of results in a season where he has had very little time for preparation with the players. I don't care what Neville said, I am pretty sure most people were just pleased with the results, knowing that with time the performances should hopefully get better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #575 on: Today at 09:40:09 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:33:31 pm
The start of the season was too good to be true. A proper wake up call today if any of our players thought we were going to win easily. But lets not throw in the towel. Slots system works well against teams that try to play out but we have to be precise and patient to break down the low block. We cant play Man Utd every week sadly.

We have to learn fast as lots of sides will play this way. If we score first half its a different story and the disappointment for me was losing our composure in the second half as I think wed have broken them down if wed kept control of the game.. The other worry is that every sub made us noticeably worse today and theyre all going to have to play their part.

Kudos again to Slot for not blaming the international break and acknowledging that we didnt make the most of our possession.



Think that is a bit harsh on Bradley in particular. He did fine at RB in my eyes, it was Trent who had a bit of a stinker in midfield. Though Trent was solid enough when he himself was at RB.
Not sure how critical I can be of Darwin either as the creators behind him like Salah and Trent were not offering much for him to run onto.

The Bournemouth game will be tougher than todays game as they look a better all round unit than Forest so if today's result has us losing any notions that all we have to do to win is turn up against the other so called weaker teams , then the shit result will have done something good.   
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #576 on: Today at 09:42:07 pm
Unpopular opinion here but I don't think we were as bad as some are making out.  We got the ball into what should have been dangerous positions on numerous occasions, but then....    I can't remember a single really accurate pass we made within 20 yards of their goal. 

Our defense was solid and I actually felt we got through the middle of the field into good positions fairly regularly but those passes in the final third were horrific.  Salah just kept repeatedly passing to no one and TAA was a little heavy on nearly every long pass he made. 

So, I suppose to average things out, being decent in a couple areas of the field but being horrendous close to goal probably does equate to us being bad overall. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #577 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm
Actually reminds me of that 1-0 defeat to Southampton in 13/14 under Rodgers when we won our first three, then drew one I think. Home defeat, can wreck momentum but we bounced back well from that. Need to do something similar.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #578 on: Today at 10:09:31 pm
Bradleys defending for the goal is really bad. Everyone but him seemed to think the same thing - dont show him onto his right foot.

Apart from that, we were pedestrian and looked knackered from the start. No doubt the international break played a big part.  An immediate lesson for Slot and co.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #579 on: Today at 10:25:49 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:09:31 pm
Bradleys defending for the goal is really bad. Everyone but him seemed to think the same thing - dont show him onto his right foot.

Apart from that, we were pedestrian and looked knackered from the start. No doubt the international break played a big part.  An immediate lesson for Slot and co.

Was like watching paint dry watching us today.  Awful watch. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #580 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:09:31 pm
Bradleys defending for the goal is really bad. Everyone but him seemed to think the same thing - dont show him onto his right foot.

Apart from that, we were pedestrian and looked knackered from the start. No doubt the international break played a big part.  An immediate lesson for Slot and co.

We were speaking a lot about this in the ground. Were we all knackered, or was the approach and attitude to the game wrong? I find it really hard to believe we have a squad full of tired players in the middle of September.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #581 on: Today at 10:28:22 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:24:09 pm
Dont agree with the idea Forest deserved the 3 points, as awful as we undoubtedly were. They got away with lots due to some very lenient officiating; we got yellow carded 4-1. Then the time-wasting - another unwelcome feature of the modern game.

No, we were well below our best and they won most second balls; but its a stretch to say they deserved all 3 points. 0-0 would have better reflected an unsatisfactory and frustrating game.
Genuinely though forest deserved the 3 points
Liverpool were awful
The best move of the match was a forest move
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #582 on: Today at 10:29:05 pm
To soften the blow, Forest have the 4th best xGA since Nuno came in. Behind City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

He's a decent manager. It didn't work for out for him at Spurs but the team he built at Wolves was a tough and gritty side. They beat City a few times and I think once at the Etihad.

Forest will give City and Arsenal a game too when they visit them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #583 on: Today at 10:30:50 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 09:27:35 pm
Look at the foul stats despite us having more than twice the amount of ball they had. Oliver was not at his best and hasn't been for the last few seasons. Yates got away with murder in the first half (not literally)

Probably just a bit worn out from also working that very lucrative part time job he does on the side.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #584 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:26:48 pm
We were speaking a lot about this in the ground. Were we all knackered, or was the approach and attitude to the game wrong? I find it really hard to believe we have a squad full of tired players in the middle of September.

But with a lot of players doing a lot of travelling and featuring in international matches the last week and a half, even though they are super fit, maybe not too surprising they where not looking sharp.

I was really surprised at the starting lineup because of that. I expected 2 or 3 changes, Bradley and Nunez or Gakpo coming in at least.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
Reply #585 on: Today at 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:26:48 pm
We were speaking a lot about this in the ground. Were we all knackered, or was the approach and attitude to the game wrong? I find it really hard to believe we have a squad full of tired players in the middle of September.

Yeah, I was in the lower Kenny and yards away from Salah/Moreno in the first half. Mo was visibly struggling to get anything out of him. Lost every battle. Outpaced, outfought. Both their fullbacks had stellar games actually.

Can only assume the int break played a huge part. That was Salahs 3rd 90 in a week I believe, whereas most of the Forest players will have been sat at home.
